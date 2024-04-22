Skip to Content
Integrative Health

Migraine and Diet: Foods That Could Be Triggering Your Pain

Sarah Garone, NDTR
Sarah Garone, NDTR
April 22, 2024
Sarah Garone, NDTR is a licensed nutritionist and freelance health and wellness writer in Mesa, AZ whose work has appeared in numerous publications.
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

You can feel it creeping across your forehead—or maybe the back of your neck—the telltale pangs of a migraine. Is it stress, poor sleep, or could it be something you ate?

Depending on your unique triggers, it’s possible that your diet could be contributing to your head pain. A variety of foods have been linked with the throbbing, pounding, nausea, and visual symptoms of migraines.

Want to tweak your diet to head off migraines? Here’s a look at the most common foods that them set off.

Caffeine

For migraines, caffeine is a mixed bag. “Caffeine, for many people, is commonly considered to be a trigger food for migraine headaches. However, for others, a cup of coffee or soda is often a sign of quick relief on the way,” says Amy Moyer, M.Ed., RDN, LDN, CCMS, Director of Culinary Medicine at the University of North Carolina Greensboro. 

Moyer says there’s currently not enough evidence to give a definitive recommendation for caffeine and headache relief.

Still, if you’re a migraineur, she encourages keeping tabs on how increasing or decreasing caffeine affects you. “An overuse of caffeine, particularly over 200 milligrams per day, or conversely, a sudden withdrawal, can often be the beginning of a migraine.” 

Alcohol

Though a 5:00 p.m. cocktail might feel relaxing, it could actually contribute to the tension of a migraine. The Association of Migraine Disorders lists alcohol as one of the most common dietary triggers. 

The reasons behind this are poorly understood, says Alyssa Pacheco, RD. “Certain compounds in alcohol, such as congeners or histamine, may be to blame. Alcohol is also a diuretic, which can lead to dehydration, which is another common migraine trigger.”

Regardless of the science behind the connection, beer, wine, and spirits might be drinks to avoid. 

Foods with tyramine

It’s not surprising if you’ve never heard of this compound in both plant and animal foods. You won’t see tyramine on ingredient lists, as it’s a byproduct of the breakdown of an amino acid called tyrosine. 

Some people experience headaches from tyramine-containing foods like aged cheeses, smoked fish, figs, and red wine—but this may depend on how much of these you eat or drink, says Umo Callins, MS, RD, CSSD, LD, CPT, of Well Rooted Health and Nutrition. Meanwhile, taking certain meds could worsen tyramine’s effects.

“Some research shows that for individuals that are prescribed monoamine oxidase inhibitors (MAOI’s), interaction with consumption of tyramine may contribute to migraines,” she says. 

Foods with phenylalanine

Phenyl-what? Long name, short explanation: “Phenylalanine is an essential amino acid found in protein sources,” says Moyer. This includes meat, fish, eggs and dairy products, nuts, seeds, and legumes. “High doses have been linked to headaches, including migraines.” 

Since phenylalanine is found in many healthy protein foods, ditching it entirely probably isn’t a great idea for overall wellness.

“Avoiding all foods containing phenylalanine creates a very restrictive diet pattern,” Moyer says. “If you suspect that you may be sensitive to phenylalanine, it may be best to be cognizant of consumption or overconsumption of these foods as it relates to migraine events.” 

Food intolerances

Sometimes, headaches can trace their origins back to your unique food intolerances.

“Research suggests that migraines are very common in the setting of food intolerances, including soy and gluten,” says Moyer. If you’re intolerant to any food—whether soy, gluten, or something else—you’ll usually notice symptoms within 12-24 hours after eating, she says. 

The takeaway

Each migraine sufferer will have their own unique responses to foods. So how do you determine which ones are your personal culprits?

“The best way to identify your migraine triggers is by keeping a food diary. This will allow you to recall when your migraine symptoms occurred and narrow down what potential foods and/or ingredients in the foods you consumed may have contributed,” says Callins. 

Then, too, you can always work with a registered dietitian to implement an elimination diet. Typically, this means removing just one food or food group at a time, while continuing with your typical diet, Pacheco says.

From there, you’ll enter a challenge phase of reintroducing the suspected trigger food, monitoring for any negative symptoms. With some attention to detail, you should be able to narrow down which foods are best left off your plate.

