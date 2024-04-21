"This might look like drinking a cup of coffee in the morning and then only having green tea throughout the rest of the day," he writes. "Or slowly sipping your coffee in the morning, which may help you drink around 10 milligrams or so of caffeine at a time." For reference, it takes about 60 to 100 milligrams of caffeine to reach the optimal energy zone, so microdosing can help sustain and build that energy over time.