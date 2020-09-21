There is no shortage of descriptors that we can associate with our hair—each coming with a unique set of benefits, attributes, challenges, and treatment needs. See, you find two people with fairly similar texture patterns and depending on their scalp type, hair density, strand thickness, length, and so on, they’ll likely have two very different care and styling routines.

Hair porosity is one of those tricky little descriptors that can play a big role in the overall feel and appearance of your hair. But most people don’t really know where they fall on the porosity spectrum—are the low porosity, high, or somewhere tucked in between?

Here, let’s discuss what you need to know about the high porosity hair, how you can tell if you have it, and what to do to care for it.