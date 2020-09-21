A Full Guide To High Porosity Hair + 7 Hair Care Tips From Experts
There is no shortage of descriptors that we can associate with our hair—each coming with a unique set of benefits, attributes, challenges, and treatment needs. See, you find two people with fairly similar texture patterns and depending on their scalp type, hair density, strand thickness, length, and so on, they’ll likely have two very different care and styling routines.
Hair porosity is one of those tricky little descriptors that can play a big role in the overall feel and appearance of your hair. But most people don’t really know where they fall on the porosity spectrum—are the low porosity, high, or somewhere tucked in between?
Here, let’s discuss what you need to know about the high porosity hair, how you can tell if you have it, and what to do to care for it.
What does it mean to have high porosity hair?
Porosity refers to how susceptible your hair is to water: Essentially, to what degree the outer layer of the strand takes in or keeps out water. “The outer layer of the hair strand is called the cuticle layer. The cuticle layer is made of little tiny cuticles that lie slightly over one another,” hairstylist Danielle Malary of Lumiere Vive Salon previously explained to us. Think of this much like you would a shingles on a roof—and your porosity comes from how tightly those shingles are packed together.
“Hair porosity describes how the hair’s cuticle absorbs and holds on to moisture in its pores—hence, the term porosity,” says hairstylist Miko Branch, co-founder of hair care brand Miss Jessie's. So when you have high porosity hair that means it’s, well, high on the porosity spectrum: Meaning it’s very porous, and thus the cuticles are more sparse than they are dense, so it’s able to absorb a lot of water.
In contrast, you can have low porosity hair: "When someone has low porosity hair, the hair tends to have trouble absorbing moisture because the hair is resistant to water," says Malary. "When the hair has low porosity, the cuticles are packed so tightly onto each other, it makes it very difficult for moisture or water to penetrate the strand.”
How to tell: The water test.
The classic test to see what your porosity is called the water test. It's super simple: grab a glass of water, and a strand of hair (like from your brush). Drop in the hair and see if it floats or sinks to the bottom. If it floats, you have low porosity hair. If it sinks to the bottom, you have high.
How to care for your high porosity hair: 7 tips.
Remember how. we said that every descriptor has a unique set of hair care and styling tips that go with it? Well, porosity certainly comes with a manual. For those with high porosity hair, here's the most important things stylists want you to care about.
- Skip the too harsh treatments and hot tools. “Just like the texture of hair is genetic, so is the porosity of hair. However, there are also other ways to alter your hair’s porous ability (porosity) and zap away its moisture–using products with drying agents, chemical relaxer treatments, overuse of heating tools (i.e. blow dryers, flat irons, etc.) and damaging sun exposure,” says Branch. “When you have high porosity hair, it can easily become damaged, dull, broken, tangled, weak, and frizzy from all this.” This is because when you use harsh treatments or daily high heat you can actually damage and remove some of that outer layer of the cuticle, making it more porous.
- Only use low heat or air dry. “Freshly washed, high porosity hair will absorb the moisture very quickly—and dry very quickly,” says Branch. Take advantage of this key characteristic. Since it dries easier and quicker, you likely won’t need to blast it with high wattage blow dryers to get the job done. Frédéric Fekkai, founder and CEO of FEKKAI Brands, agrees: “For high porosity hair, you should use low heat, so therefore best to let hair airdry.”
- Protect the strand. Because the hair’s outer is so fragile, don’t subject it to too much wear and tear via overstyling, brushing, and washing. And regularly coat the hair with hydrating products to help reinforce that outer cuticle. “Three words: moisturize, moisturize, moisturize. Locking in that much-needed protective moisture to strengthen high porosity hair results in stronger, supple, shiny, healthy, and super happy hair,” says Branch.
- Use color-protecting shampoos and conditioners. “Porous hair is difficult to color,” says Fekkai. It makes sense: When you dye hair, the formula is depositing pigments between the circles into the hair shaft, resulting in your new hue. When your cuticles are dense, these pigments stay nestled in there; on the other hand, when the cuticles are looser, the pigments fall out (yes, literally fall out) easier. Keep color-safe products on-hand to keep your color vibrant longer.
- Stick to creamy, dense products. “The challenge of having high porosity hair is that since the outer layer is fragile, the hair is unprotected,” says Branch. “This type of hair requires super creamy, nutrient-rich hair care products that seal in moisture – from cleansers and conditioners, to leave-ins and deep treatments, to everyday styling.”
- Use a pre-shampoo treatment. “The good news is that when you have high porosity hair, essential proteins and hydrating oils are also easily absorbed—so take advantage of it,” says Branch. Essentially the gaps in the cuticle are able to suck in all the goodies in your products that lower porosity hair will often block or keep out. For this reason, “put a treatment mask before shampooing,” says Fekkai. He agrees that you should be opting for one with dense nutrients, oils, and butters: “The more porous the hair requires use of products with less water,” he says.
- Opt for low-effort styles close to your natural pattern. This is more about effort put in for lasting payoff: “Porous hair does not hold style as long.” says Fekkai. Given you know that your hair likely won’t hold shape for hours on end, perhaps stick as close to natural as possible—it will save you a headache later when your hair is falling flat or out of shape. Or for a special occasion, in which a ‘do seems in order, consider using higher hold styling products.
The takeaway.
High porosity hair just means your cuticles are spaced further apart. Because of this, hair absorbs oil and product easier—however, it also means the outer layer is easily damaged and can dry out faster with too much heat or treatments. Thus, finding a delicate balance is key.
