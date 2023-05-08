I'm A Hair Care Expert & Here's My Routine For Healthy Hair Growth

Her best tip is one we certainly preach here: "No. 1 is that your hair is a reflection of everything that's going on in your body," she says. "I know this sounds very cliche, but eating healthy and drinking a lot of water is my No. 1 tip for growing your hair. Because if you're not eating well and you're really not drinking a lot of water, your body and your hair is going to show."

Yes, there are many nutrients that are associated with hair health.

Protein and amino acids are most famously connected to hair, as it's made up of the protein keratin (which is made of amino acids like proline.)* Biotin is a B vitamin that is critical for cellular energy and is also thought to encourage keratin production—although the exact mechanism isn't fully understood.* Vitamin E helps with oxidative stress and free radicals, which can affect the scalp and follicle health.*

For more information on what nutrients to consume, check out our guide.