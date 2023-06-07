All The Benefits Of Fluorite + How To Work With It, According To Crystal Experts
From green to white to rainbow, fluorite comes in a wide array of colors—and uses. This versatile crystal can help with everything from clearing stagnant energy to calming you down, so you don't want to miss it. Here's what to know about the benefits of fluorite and how to use it, according to experts.
Advertisement
What is fluorite?
Fluorite (also referred to as "fluorspar") is the mineral form of calcium fluoride and can be found all over the world, including parts of Russia, China, South Africa, Canada, Mexico, the United States, and more, according to crystal expert and co-founder of Energy Muse, Heather Askinosie.
As she previously told mindbodygreen, "Fluorite has a multitude of colors ranging from white to purple to green, and every crystal has its own storyline and its own color vibrational frequency."
Named in 1797 from the Latin word fluere, which means "to flow," fluorite promotes growth, stability, and security. Depending on the color you're working with, this stone has different applications, but is generally thought to be a calming and encouraging stone.
And according to Yulia Van Doren, author of Crystals: The Modern Guide to Crystal Healing, people have been working with fluorite for centuries. She notes that it's even thought to have been given the nickname "Genius Stone" by medieval alchemists.
Varieties of fluorite:
- White or clear fluorite: Like other white or clear crystals, this variety of fluorite is ideal for supporting the crown chakra, as it helps clear the mind and promotes mental clarity
- Rainbow fluorite: With all of its colors, rainbow fluorite helps connect you to higher realms of spirituality, while also being grounding and stabilizing
- Yellow fluorite: Yellow fluorite is helpful in supporting the solar plexus chakra, which relates to things like energy, joy, confidence, and self-esteem
- Green fluorite: Green is often associated with the Earth and grounding, as well as the heart chakra, making green fluorite excellent for heart chakra opening and connecting to nature
- Blue fluorite: Blue fluorite is a particularly good variety of this crystal if you want to focus on clear communication and expression, or opening the throat chakra
- Purple fluorite: If you want to boost your intuition, purple fluorite is the best variety of this stone when it comes to supporting the third-eye chakra
Advertisement
Benefits of fluorite:
It helps calm you down
Fluorite is thought to be a particularly good crystal for calming down and assisting with focus, as well as clear thinking and creative inspiration. As Van Doren previously explained to mindbodygreen, "Its swirling bands of greens, purples, and blues have a calming effect on both mind and body," adding that she considers it a great earth ally to keep on hand when you're working, studying, or just hoping to have a chill but productive day.
It helps clear negative or stagnant energy
Sometimes when we need to calm down, what we really need is help clearing out negative or stagnant energy from our minds—and that's where fluorite comes into play. This stone's calming and clearing effect can help you find peace of mind, with white or clear fluorite being a particularly good variety in this case.
It helps you stay true to yourself
Lastly, according to Ashley Leavy, founder and educational director of the Love and Light School of Crystal Therapy, fluorite can also be supportive when you want to stay true to yourself, or when you're manifesting a big goal.
Part of manifesting involves remaining true to your vision and not being swayed or influenced by society or external pressures, and as such, Leavy says, fluorite is a great crystal for holding that clarity and staying true to yourself.
Advertisement
How to work with fluorite
Meditate with it
One of the easiest ways to work with the energy of any crystal is simply to meditate with it. Askinosie recommends holding your crystal in your non-dominant hand while you sit for meditation, or even placing the crystal on the corresponding body part of the chakra.
For example, if you were using green fluorite for your heart chakra, you would hold it or place it on your heart and use a mantra such as "I welcome love into my life." Or for the crown chakra, as another example, you would hold clear fluroite or place it on top of your head, and repeat "I am connected to higher consciousness."
Advertisement
Keep some on your person
Another simple way to work with fluorite is keeping it on you during the day, whether you wear it as jewelry, have some in your purse, or keep a piece in your pocket as a touchstone for calm throughout your day. If you're wearing it as jewelry, consider wearing it near the chakra you'd like to influence most (i.e. a necklace over the heart or throat chakra).
Make an energetic cleansing spray
Want to clear stagnant energy from your living space? Askinosie recommends whipping together an energetic cleansing spray using crystals and spring water. Here's how.
What you'll need:
- Spring water
- 1 large glass jar
- 1 spray bottle
- 1 black tourmaline stone to protect against negative energy
- 1 shungite stone to neutralize stagnant energy
- 1 citrine to bring in positivity
- 1 fluorite stone for its soothing and calming properties
Advertisement
Directions:
- Add your crystals to the jar and fill it up with spring water
- Before putting the lid on the jar, say, “This water is programmed to purify and cleanse my environment and it is filled with light and positivity”
- Place the jar of water outside under the sun and moon for three full days
- After three days, pour the water into a spray bottle and spritz in all the corners of each room of your home, or any area that feels stuck or stagnant
- Note: The water can also be added to the water you mop floors with, to purify and cleanse energy from the ground up
Incorporate it into chakra work
As aforementioned, fluorite is excellent for chakra work, given there are so many varieties to benefit each of the different chakras. You could include some fluorite in a chakra meditation, wear some over your heart chakra, or pair it with chakra-supporting affirmations. Here's our full guide to using crystals for your chakras for more information.
Keep a piece on your desk or nightstand
And of course, there's always the classic standby of having your fluorite nearby in any spaces where you want to invite in a greater sense of calm. Askinosie previously told mindbodygreen that this stone reminds you to relax, making it one of the best crystals for sleep, suggesting to hold it in your hand or put it over your chest as you do some deep breathing to unwind before bed.
But if you're looking for more calm while you're working, for instance, this stone isn't so relaxing that you'll fall asleep at your desk, so keeping some on it while you work can assist with focus and a clear head.
Pairing fluorite with other crystals
Fluorite can pair well with a number of different crystals, depending on the effect you're going for. A good rule of thumb is that crystals of similar colors tend to have similar benefits (i.e. green fluorite, moss agate, green jade, green aventurine, and green calcite are all great for the heart chakra).
And if you're going for the general benefits of soothing and serenity you find with fluorite, any other calming crystals—such as moonstone or selenite—are good options too.
Here's our full guide to calming crystals for our top picks, to that end.
Charging & cleansing your fluorite
Just as we all need an energetic refresh once in a while, so do our crystals, so it's important to cleanse and charge them pretty regularly. In terms of fluorite, this is not a particularly hard stone, so you'll want to be mindful to store it safely and avoid putting it places where it will get scratched.
When it needs a good charging, sun or moonlight are easy options, as well as using smoke, sound, or even your own breath.
For more ideas, here's our roundup of the best crystal charging methods.
FAQs:
Fluorite spiritual meaning
Fluorite is a crystal most well known for its calming and soothing effects, helping to clear stagnant energy and stay true to yourself.
Rainbow fluorite crystal meaning
Rainbow fluorite is thought to be a calming stone, supporting productivity, inner harmony, and helping you tap into creativity and intuition.
Green fluorite crystal benefits
Green fluorite is often associated with the Earth and grounding, as well as the heart chakra, making it an excellent stone for heart chakra opening and connecting to nature.
Where is fluorite found?
Fluorite is found all over the world, including parts of Russia, China, South Africa, Canada, Mexico, the United States, and more.
The takeaway
Whether you're looking for a greater sense of calm or just want to clear some stagnant energy out, fluorite is a prime crystal to have on hand. And with so many colors for so many different needs, you might as well get a piece in every shade while you're at it.
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, a registered yoga instructor, and an avid astrologer and tarot reader. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from State University of New York at Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.