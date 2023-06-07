Fluorite (also referred to as "fluorspar") is the mineral form of calcium fluoride and can be found all over the world, including parts of Russia, China, South Africa, Canada, Mexico, the United States, and more, according to crystal expert and co-founder of Energy Muse, Heather Askinosie.

As she previously told mindbodygreen, "Fluorite has a multitude of colors ranging from white to purple to green, and every crystal has its own storyline and its own color vibrational frequency."

Named in 1797 from the Latin word fluere, which means "to flow," fluorite promotes growth, stability, and security. Depending on the color you're working with, this stone has different applications, but is generally thought to be a calming and encouraging stone.

And according to Yulia Van Doren, author of Crystals: The Modern Guide to Crystal Healing, people have been working with fluorite for centuries. She notes that it's even thought to have been given the nickname "Genius Stone" by medieval alchemists.