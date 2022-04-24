Wrinkles come in quite a few forms. Not to get all science-y on you, but you can have a combination of elastotic wrinkles, gravitational wrinkles, atrophic wrinkles, and the list goes on (read all about the different types of wrinkles here).

Yet with all of that technical jargon, one common (and confusing) issue remains: What about fine lines versus wrinkles? You may use the terms interchangeably in everyday conversation, but do they actually mean something different in the skin care space? Great question—we had derms weigh in below.