According to the World Health Organization, UVB rays have a shorter wavelength of 280-315 nanometers, and they can’t penetrate beyond the superficial skin layers (or through windows). That said, UVB damages the outermost layers of the skin, and overexposure is associated with skin inflammation and sunburns. The SPF value on sunscreen labels is tied to UVB light—the number tells you how much UVB a sunscreen can filter out.

On the other hand, UVA rays have a wavelength of 315-400 nanometers; these rays can penetrate more deeply into the dermal layer and cause photoaging by damaging collagen. So when we talk about free radical damage and oxidative stress from UV radiation (which can contribute to fine lines and crepey, fragile skin), much of the focus tends to narrow on those UVA rays—in fact, research has found that UVA rays are the main contributor to photoaging.

Their longer wavelength can also penetrate glass, which is why experts recommend wearing a broad spectrum sunscreen indoors if you’re exposed to natural light through your windows.

If this all sounds a bit difficult to remember (understandable!), here’s a quick tip I learned during a virtual workshop with mbg and Burt's Bees: Imagine the “A” in UVA stands for “aging,” while the “B” in UVB stands for “burns.” (This, of course, isn't the scientific meaning—but a fun way to remember.) That doesn’t mean you should choose to guard against one or the other, but it might be helpful to know as you browse the market and decode your sunscreen labels.

As for our favorites? Well, we love a non-nano mineral option, specifically one with zinc oxide: "Zinc oxide is a mineral that reflects light, including longer wavelength UVA, from the skin's surface. It is one of only two mineral—also referred to as 'nonchemical'—sunscreen active ingredients, but it is the only one that is effective at blocking UVA since titanium dioxide doesn't effectively block UVA," board-certified dermatologist Loretta Ciraldo, M.D., FAAD, once told us about the ingredient.