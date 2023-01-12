Falling in love can be one of the most turbulent, confusing experiences. But love requires courageous vulnerability and taking a chance on the things that really matter to you. If you want to know, open your heart and open the conversation to see what happens. Let them know how much you care about them and their friendship, and at the same time, you have these strong feelings and want to be honest with yourself and with them. You'll never know until you directly ask and make your affections known.