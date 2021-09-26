Unrequited love is love that is not mutual or reciprocated; one person loves someone who does not love them back. The word requite literally means to return or to repay. The term unrequited love, in particular, carries an intentionally dramatic or romantic connotation to it, in part because the phrase appears so often throughout classic literature and poetry and continues to be a popular theme in books, movies, and music today.

Of course, unrequited love does happen in real life as well. “While it commonly occurs between a person who falls in love with someone that is physically or emotionally unavailable, it can also occur between two friends that share a deep level of intimacy,” licensed marriage and family therapist Weena Cullins, LCMFT, tells mbg. “One friend’s feelings may shift from platonic to romantic while the other friend’s feelings remain compartmentalized.”

Unrequited love can be deeply painful for the person who’s in love, in part because it often means they will not get to share life with this person as fully or deeply as they’d want. The lack of reciprocity may also feel like a rejection or condemnation of their worth.

That said, according to couples therapist Alicia Muñoz, LPC, some people may actually enjoy the sense of drama and drive that unrequited love may bring to their life. “Although unrequited love gets a bad rap, it can actually be thrilling and addictive. Even when it’s emotionally painful to want someone who is out of reach or who doesn’t respond to you, unrequited love can heighten your sense of self through the painful dramas it creates.”

Wanting something so desperately can make a person feel alive or like a hero in an epic love story—so much so that they intentionally lean into the feelings and the valorizing narrative of unrequited love. It makes for a very complex experience.