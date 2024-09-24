One way to supplement your protein intake is through collagen powders. Collagen is a protein made of peptides, but it's not a complete protein—it doesn't have all nine of the essential amino acids (it's missing tryptophan and is on the lower side on a few others)—but can absolutely contribute to your overall daily protein goals and needs. Not only can collagen help folks meet their daily protein intake3 , but hydrolyzed collagen has been shown to support skin elasticity and hydration levels and promote youthful texture4 .