Disclaimer: What I’m sharing here is what helped me recover from COVID. It’s my journey with it, it’s not a prescription and I am not claiming to be a Covid-19 expert.

The moment I got the results of my positive COVID-19 test, my insides twisted up and my heart dropped to the bottom of my stomach. I spent the rest of that afternoon feeling sorry for myself and contemplating how I might have gotten it. I’d been quarantining like it was an Olympic event, but apparently I could’ve done better.

The next day I woke up with some of the same feelings, but I also started challenging those negative thoughts. Instead, I asked myself: What if COVID isn't a life sentence? What if a full recovery is possible?

Here are a few of the lessons I learned about my own health and well-being during my journey to recovery.