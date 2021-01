mbg contributor

Quddus (Q) is an acclaimed TV host, speaker and breakthrough coach.

Hosting MTV's hit show Total Request Live inspired Chris Rock to say,“If Oprah and Ryan Seacrest had a love child, the kid would end up being like Quddus.” As a coach, Quddus works with entrepreneurs and creatives to find their voice, share their story, and build their brands. In 2021, Quddus will be launching a new podcast and his first book.