Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN is a Registered Dietician Nutritionist with a bachelor’s degree in nutrition from Texas Christian University and a master’s in nutrition interventions, communication, and behavior change from Tufts University. She lives in Newport Beach, California, and enjoys connecting people to the food they eat and how it influences health and wellbeing.

As a key member of mindbodygreen’s scientific affairs team, Emma Engler, M.S. has her nose in PubMed (basically a researcher’s version of Google) all day. She meticulously combs through heaps of peer-reviewed studies on each of the ingredients in mindbodygreen’s supplements+ formulas . Needless to say, she knows a thing or two about which supplements—and in what amounts—have the science to back them up.

While Engler notes that her own supplement routine can be fluid (depending on her goals and needs at the time), here are the four supplements that she herself currently takes every day.

Whey is one of two types of protein found in milk (the other being casein ), and it's among the most well-researched dietary supplements 1 . “It not only helps address protein gaps in the diet as a high-quality source of protein but supports muscle protein synthesis , muscle strength and repair, and whole-body health.”

What she looks for in a supplement: Engler prefers whey protein isolate supplements over concentrate . Because (contrary to the names), whey isolate is a more concentrated or filtered source of protein. It’s made by removing fats, carbohydrates, and other nutrients, so the result is a product that's up to 95% protein and less than 1% lactose 2 . Engler also prefers grass-fed choices free of chemical flavoring (and other gross ingredients). She looks for options that provide 20 to 25 grams of protein per serving.

How she takes it: “Since I typically work out in the morning, I prefer to take it around the time of my breakfast, ” says Engler. “I love starting the day out with a high-protein breakfast as it’s satiating and helps me more evenly distribute my protein intake throughout the day.” Whey protein mixes well in smoothies, oatmeal, and yogurt.

Creatine is a naturally occurring compound in the body from amino acids that plays a crucial role in energy production for muscle contractions. It’s also available as a supplement and is a go-to choice for those looking to enhance their muscle mass, strength, and power. That’s because it actually works: Studies show taking creatine supplements daily 3 benefits everything from the muscles to brain health and bone health.

How she takes it: “I stick to 5 grams of creatine monohydrate daily ,” says Engler. While she takes it around the same time as her workouts, research shows you don’t have to be too stringent on the timing of this supplement as long as you're consistent with it. (And yes, you can take creatine and whey at the same time.)

“This is the first multivitamin that doesn’t upset my stomach ,” says Engler. “ Minerals like iron are known for being harsh on the stomach, but the chelated forms used in ultimate multivitamin+ make all the difference.”

What she looks for in a supplement: Clearly, ultimate multivitamin+ takes the cake here. But no matter which multi you choose, just be wary of ones that aren’t complete (they’re lacking key vitamins and minerals in efficacious amounts). That can include gummy multis.

Fish oil is rich in healthy omega-3 fatty acids —namely EPA and DHA. While eating fish is a great (and tasty) way to load up on these nutrients, many fall short of reaching the recommended amounts of EPA and DHA. And even if you do eat fish, it’s likely not enough to get you a therapeutic amount of these nutrients to make a difference in your heart 4 , brain 5 , or immune 6 health.*

“I’m thoughtful about the amount of omega-3s I consume in my diet. But earlier this year I decided to get my Omega-3 Index tested.” This is a blood biomarker test that measures the quantity of EPA and DHA in the blood.

“My score ended up coming in a bit under the 7% mark. Which is pretty good but it's not optimal,” says Engler. “An Omega-3 Index in the 8-12% range 7 is shown to best support heart, brain, eye, and joint health. And of course, I would rather be reaching optimal omega-3 intake.”*

What she looks for in a supplement: Engler looks for a supplement with the triglyceride form of omega-3s (since it has better bioavailability) and ones that only use sustainably sourced, wild-caught fish. Also you want to aim for a dose of 1,000 milligram or greater. mindbodygreen’s omega-3 potency+ fits the bill (and is the one Emma reaches for), but here are a few of our other favorites .

How she takes it: Engler is a bit more flexible on the time of day she takes her fish oil supplements but will always take them around the time of a meal to support optimal absorption of the fats.

Engler’s supplement routine prioritizes the foundations and amino acids that support muscle health (although she still loves this supplement for a productivity boost now and then). While everyone’s ideal supplement routine will look a little different based on their goals and nutritional needs, hers is a solid jumping-off point when curating your own routine.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.†Compared to 59 multivitamins from 15 leading brands, mindbodygreen's ultimate multivitamin+ is the most comprehensive multivitamin in the market, providing the largest number of active ingredients in meaningful doses (no sprinkling or proprietary blends) in just 2 pills. One serving (2 capsules) of ultimate multivitamin+ delivers 33 unique active ingredients. This high-potency formula provides up to 3 times more active ingredients (i.e., vitamins, minerals, botanicals, and other bioactives) than other multivitamins in the market, which can sometimes feature less than 10 active ingredients.