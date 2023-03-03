Almost immediately after trying focus+ for the first time, I had one of those "where have you been all my life" moments. I genuinely felt like I'd been missing out.

After incorporating this plant-powered nootropic into my daily routine, I truly feel that I'm reaching my concentration and productivity potential throughout the day rather than in short spurts. Instead of a "boost," focus+ delivers both palpable and sustained mind-body energy.*

As a part of mindbodygreen's science team, I see firsthand the deep dives of science research and rigorous ingredient vetting that goes into landing on each one of mbg's precise, clean, and effective supplement formulas. (And focus+ is no exception.)

While I'm still in awe of how experiential this one little daily capsule is (you really feel it!), it's also not at all surprising—the formula and science fully back up these tangible benefits.