This Nootropic Supplement Is A Daily Essential For My Work Life, Workouts & More
I'm no stranger to balancing a jam-packed schedule. As a former collegiate athlete, it's where I thrive. Being busy and managing a full weekly calendar with agility and resilience is not only something I genuinely enjoy but also a core trait of what it means to be an athlete. But this isn't to say that I don't struggle with energy levels and the mental endurance to keep up with it all.
I often find myself struggling to stay in the zone or lacking the kind of sustained energy that enables me to cross everything off my to-do list at the end of the day.
The delicate balancing act of day-to-day responsibilities, investing in long-term goals, and maintaining work-life harmony can be demanding. That's why having a powerhouse nootropic supplement like mindbodygreen's focus+ in my corner has been a major game-changer.
Why focus+ has become a daily essential for me.
Almost immediately after trying focus+ for the first time, I had one of those "where have you been all my life" moments. I genuinely felt like I'd been missing out.
After incorporating this plant-powered nootropic into my daily routine, I truly feel that I'm reaching my concentration and productivity potential throughout the day rather than in short spurts. Instead of a "boost," focus+ delivers both palpable and sustained mind-body energy.*
As a part of mindbodygreen's science team, I see firsthand the deep dives of science research and rigorous ingredient vetting that goes into landing on each one of mbg's precise, clean, and effective supplement formulas. (And focus+ is no exception.)
While I'm still in awe of how experiential this one little daily capsule is (you really feel it!), it's also not at all surprising—the formula and science fully back up these tangible benefits.
The science roots of this formula run deep.
In addition to superstar phytonutrient caffeine (instant- and sustained-release caffeine, mind you—straight from coffee berries and beans), this evidence-based formula features an impressive lineup of other nootropics: Plant botanicals guarana and ginseng, modern bioactive L-theanine, and essential nutrient vitamin B12 for cellular energy, all in clinically rooted doses.
Plant-origin caffeine delivers multifaceted mental performance gains I see and feel, giving me much-needed mental energy and keeping me zoned in on my tasks—whether simple or complex.*
Since focus+ is also thoughtfully formulated with sustained-release caffeine clinically researched to slow down absorption and sustain plasma caffeine levels1, the benefits are extended over a longer period of time.* The end result? I avoid the "caffeine crash" phenomenon.
On top of caffeine's obvious benefits, Brazilian guarana fruit and adaptogenic herb Panax ginseng are clinically shown to further promote task performance and alertness2. Additionally, guarana has energizing actions due to its native caffeine content, while ginseng supports stress resilience3.*
The mood balance is bonus perk.
Speaking of stressing less… Before focus+ came into my life, inevitable afternoon dips in my mood and productivity during a typical workday would have me reaching for another cup of joe. Now, those post-noon coffees are a thing of the past.
In fact, one of the most noticeable perks of focus+ is a consistent, calm-yet-alert mental state and mood balance that lasts throughout the day.
Since I basically live in PubMed doing nutrition research for my job, I can confidently attribute this stabilizing effect to L-theanine. This unique bioactive has clinical evidence demonstrating its ability to modulate specific brain waves that support relaxation of the mind while also enhancing focused attention and alertness4.*
The nootropic for my work life but also evenings and weekends.
While the energy and mental performance gains during my workday are obviously compelling, the nootropic advantages of mbg's focus+ also carry over into my evening workout, weekend errands, and vacay travel. (No seriously, I pack focus+ in my weekend travel bag! The benefits are that fantastic.)
Whether I'm doing yoga, lifting weights, or jamming to my favorite tune on the elliptical, this supplement delivers all-encompassing productivity and performance support for whatever my day holds.*
This supplement is chock-full of energy and endurance biohackers. The complementary and synergistic actions of each ingredient in focus+ directly support my mental sharpness and energy levels for work life but also help me keep up an active and busy lifestyle.*
The takeaway.
focus+ is now a morning staple in my wellness regimen. It gives me the comprehensive brain power support I need to conquer my day, come what may.
If you're looking for sustainable energy, a more balanced mood, and mental endurance, I highly recommend this innovative (and extremely effective!) nootropic supplement.*
Emma Engler, M.S., is a Nutrition Research Scientist at mindbodygreen supporting nutrition product research, development, and innovation, as well as science education and communications. Emma received her B.S. in Nutrition Science from Auburn University where she was also a student-athlete on the gymnastics team, specializing in beam, uneven bars, and vault. Engler also earned a master’s degree in health sciences (MSHS) in Biomedical Informatics from George Washington University, with a particular focus on pandemic research. She currently lives in Raleigh, North Carolina, where she enjoys getting outdoors and spending time with friends and family.