Control is the name of the game when it comes to yoga, and plow pose is no exception. As you extend your legs over the back of your head, make sure to engage your core to keep this movement controlled by your muscles rather than gravity.

“Align your hips over your shoulders and keep a space between your chin and chest,” adds health coach and yoga instructor, Lauren Bongiorno. This will allow breath to flow through your body as you complete the movement.

Plow pose is said to be great for your overall well-being, as well: “This pose calms your mind and nervous system and also stimulates the organs responsible for healthy digestion and detoxification,” notes registered yoga teacher, Claire Grieve.