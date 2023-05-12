Skip to content
Here's Why Your Multi Might Not Be As Good As You Think It Is

Hannah Frye
Author:
Hannah Frye
May 12, 2023
Hannah Frye
mbg Assistant Beauty Editor
By Hannah Frye
mbg Assistant Beauty Editor
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more.
Variety of Healthy Produce, Fruits, Vegetables, and Legumes
May 12, 2023

The act of “fairy dusting” in supplements is quite common. In essence, this means including ingredients in a supplement at such a low dose that it doesn’t provide much benefit, but still advertising them as a main ingredient. 

At mbg, we don’t believe in “fairy dusting.” Instead, we include research-backed doses of vitamins, minerals, botanicals, and bioactives, especially when it comes to our multivitamin. Below, a quick snapshot of the nutrients you’ll get in one serving of the mindbodygreen ultimate multivitamin+ (and how that compares to whole foods, for reference).

How nutrients in mbg’s complete multivitamin+ compares to whole foods†

One-third of Americans1 take a multivitamin/multimineral supplement, and for good reason. While a multi can't replace a varied diet, it helps ensure you hit certain vitamin and mineral goals that are hard to achieve with food alone.* When taken consistently, a good multivitamin can help you avoid nutrient deficiencies2, and ultimately support whole-body health, from immune and brain function to heart and bone health.*

Sometimes it can be difficult to understand what the daily value of nutrients really looks like. Below, we break down the specifics, so you can be in the know about our ultimate multivitamin+.

How mbg's complete multivitamin+ compares to whole foods

NutrientDose%DV in ultimate multivitamin+Ingredient comparison
Vitamin A900 mcg100% DV3.5 cups of spinach
Vitamin C90 mg1000% DVjuice of 5 lemons
Vitamin D50 mcg250% DV21 cups of milk
Folate1000 mcg DFE250% DV17 tbsp of lentils
Zinc11 mg 100% DV9 containers of greek yogurt
Riboflavin 1.6mg200% DV 24.5 cups of broccoli
Vitamin E15 mg 100% DV3.5 avocados

Food comparisons represent specific nutrient equivalency estimates at a nutrient-specific level 

This is a single supplement that can check a whole host of nutrients off your list, from vitamin D to folate, biotin and many, many more.

Now taking a multivitamin doesn’t mean you can skimp on balanced meals. However, it can bring you some peace of mind knowing that you’re supporting your overall health every single day.* 

The takeaway

Rather than taking a multivitamin with minuscule nutrient doses, consider adding mindbodygreen’s ultimate multivitamin+ to your daily routine. Want to learn more about the many benefits of taking a daily multi? Here’s a few important ones to note

