When you laugh or smile, ever notice how the skin around your eyes tends to crinkle? Those are crow's feet—a type of wrinkle that resembles the talons of a crow, as if one just so happened to plant its feet on the delicate corners of your eyes. And to be clear: Everyone can have them, no matter your age. It's when those lines stick around, without so much as a chuckle, that they seem to raise concern.