Among its many purported benefits (such as easing mood and promoting sleep) hemp-derived CBD might also be a promising approach for helping manage with nerve pain.* However, while there are some preliminary, animal-based studies to refer to (as well as a great deal of anecdotal evidence1 about CBD's pain-management benefits), research on CBD alone for nerve pain is limited. (You will find some research supporting the use of Sativex, a combination of THC and CBD2 , for helping with neuropathic pain; however, it has not been approved for use in the U.S.)

Still, board-certified anesthesiologist Jessica Jameson, M.D., FASA—who also developed her own CBD line—tells us that some preclinical research has produced encouraging findings about CBD's mechanisms in helping with nerve pain.

CBD works by interacting with our endocannabinoid system (ECS), a complex system that manages our body's sense of regulation and balance (i.e., homeostasis). Researchers believe that bioactive plant compounds from hemp like CBD help support the body's inflammatory responses and help reduce stress levels in our bodies—this is especially true with full-spectrum hemp CBD products, which include the full array of compounds of the cannabis plant and offer a greater therapeutic effect called the "entourage effect" (more on this in the "how to choose" section).

Of the few studies on CBD for nerve pain to date, there are some hopeful findings: