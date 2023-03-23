Topical or oral

As Gordon mentioned, topical CBD products, like creams or balms, can be beneficial for targeted pain on or just below the skin. Otherwise, ingestible CBD products may be a better fit for more widespread inflammatory processes going on.

Choose your carrier oil

CBD oils are usually paired with a carrier oil(aka diluent), which can be anything from MCT oil (almost always derived from coconut) to sunflower oil, extra virgin olive oil, or hempseed oil. Be sure to read the ingredient list to ensure you’re aware and good with the other ingredients in the product before making a purchase.

Pick your potency

CBD products from hemp extracts come in a pretty wide range of potencies, and determining the right strength for you will depend on your body size, experience with CBD, the type of product (topical or ingestible) you’re using, and the health support area you’re focusing on. If you’re new to CBD, most experts (Gordon included) recommend starting small, around 15 to 20 mg of CBD per serving and working your way up. If you’re a seasoned CBD pro, you may want a stronger potency product, which could be anywhere between 40 to 70 mg of CBD per serving.

Mind your budget

While it’s true that a quality CBD product may cost a little more than a sketchy one (or one with cheaper “other ingredients”), buying from a reputable brand doesn’t need to cost an arm and a leg. Dig around to find the brands that prioritize financial accessibility with lower costs and assistance programs (like Lazarus Naturals on this list). And remember that higher potency options will cost more so, if you’re a newbie, save some cash and start with a lower dosage!