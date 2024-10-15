"One of the few things that will kill a cast iron plant is soil that stays too moist, so err on the side of underwatering," cautions Pangborn. Make sure the plant's soil is almost completely dry to the touch before giving it a good drink. It can usually go at least one to two weeks between waterings during the hot days of spring and summer, and longer in the winter. If you're unsure about when to water your cast iron plant, mbg's guide to proper watering can help.