With those absurd quantities, it's no wonder 93% of Americans2 are failing to get even 400 IU of vitamin D (a bare minimum amount for primitive bone physiology, not whole-body health and thriving) from their food each day. Even milk, one of the most famous and talked about "rich" sources of vitamin D, only delivers 100 IU of the nutrient per cup (because it's added via fortification). The fact is this: It's just not realistic to get enough vitamin D from food and sunshine alone.