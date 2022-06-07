When it comes to longevity, caring for your brain is top priority—and evidence shows that the sooner you start caring for your brain with intention, the better. Small, consistent actions to nurture your cognitive function and performance can have a profound effect on your memory, recall, executive function, and overall brain health. The thing is, most people don’t consider their brain health until later in life.

At mbg, we’re challenging people of all ages to maximize their cognitive health and longevity potential by implementing brain-healthy lifestyle habits, foods, and supplements into their daily routines. In the supplement arena, no neuronutrients are more effective at delivering a boost of brain power than nootropics.

In the dietary supplement space, nootropics are ingredients that help the central nervous system operate at its very best (we’re talking peak performance, here!). These unique compounds (which include neuronutrients, phytonutrients, botanicals, and bioactives) support cognitive function, neurological well-being, and brain longevity in a number of ways.