 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Integrative Health
Why Neurologists, Psychiatrists & More Trust mbg's brain guard+ Supplement
|
Expert Reviewed Why Neurologists, Psychiatrists & More Trust mbg's brain guard+ Supplement

Why Neurologists, Psychiatrists & More Trust mbg's brain guard+ Supplement

Morgan Chamberlain
mbg Supplement Editor By Morgan Chamberlain
mbg Supplement Editor
Morgan Chamberlain is a supplement editor at mindbodygreen. She graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science degree in magazine journalism and a minor in nutrition.
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN
Expert review by Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN
mbg Vice President of Scientific Affairs
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN is Vice President of Scientific Affairs at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's degree in Biological Basis of Behavior from the University of Pennsylvania and Ph.D. in Foods and Nutrition from the University of Georgia.
Woman Working Remotely At Her Living Room Coffee Table

Image by Mihajlo Ckovric / Stocksy

June 7, 2022 — 9:13 AM

When it comes to longevity, caring for your brain is top priority—and evidence shows that the sooner you start caring for your brain with intention, the better. Small, consistent actions to nurture your cognitive function and performance can have a profound effect on your memory, recall, executive function, and overall brain health. The thing is, most people don’t consider their brain health until later in life.

At mbg, we’re challenging people of all ages to maximize their cognitive health and longevity potential by implementing brain-healthy lifestyle habits, foods, and supplements into their daily routines. In the supplement arena, no neuronutrients are more effective at delivering a boost of brain power than nootropics. 

In the dietary supplement space, nootropics are ingredients that help the central nervous system operate at its very best (we’re talking peak performance, here!). These unique compounds (which include neuronutrients, phytonutrients, botanicals, and bioactives) support cognitive function, neurological well-being, and brain longevity in a number of ways.

brain guard+

brain guard+

Brain nutrition for cognitive performance and mental clarity*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(13)
brain guard+

Each of these brain-boosting ingredients imparts unique nootropic mechanisms and actions in our body and brain. There are countless supplements on the market that include these ingredients, each designed to promote brain health in different ways.

However, not every brain health supplement includes scientifically backed (i.e., by clinical research trials) nootropic ingredients in efficacious doses and forms that deliver proactive support to promote brain longevity for all ages. Enter: brain guard+.

We know that the time to think about your longevity and nurture your cognitive well-being is—well, now! Whether you’re 20 or 80, brain guard+ was designed for you. This innovative formula includes premium and patented nootropic ingredients (i.e., citicoline as Cognizin®, kanna as Zembrin®, and resveratrol as Veri-te™) clinically shown to promote cognitive flexibility, improve memory, increase processing speed, bolster neurotransmitter production, and increase cerebral blood flow to enhance mental clarity.* 

Whether your goal is to elevate executive functioning, improve neuroplasticity, promote recall of memories, or combat occasional brain fog, mbg’s brain guard+ can help you achieve your brain health goals today, tomorrow, and down the road.* But don’t just take our word for it—leading cognitive health experts agree that this nootropic formula yields incredible results for brain health and longevity.

See what board-certified neurologists, longevity dietitians, award-winning neuroscientists, and nutritional psychiatrists have to say about the brain guard+ formula and the cognitive support its nootropic trio of citicoline, kanna, and resveratrol delivers to enhance neuronal function, brain health, and mental performance throughout the lifespan.*

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

“Neuronutrients in brain guard+ are working hard for you and your brain”

“Clean foods, movement, meditation, and spending time in nature are critical for brain nutrition, regeneration, and longevity. As part of my integrative approach to neurology, I also value smart, holistic formulas that nourish and support brain function and elevate cognitive potential, regardless of stage in life. That's why mbg's brain guard+ excites me. From helping with memory to supporting executive function and mental clarity to improving stress resilience—the neuronutrients in brain guard+ are working hard for you and your brain.”*

Ilene Ruhoy, M.D., Ph.D., board-certified neurologist & environmental toxicologist

“Citicoline has impressive efficacy to nourish and promote our brain and executive function.”

“As a scientist, I have engaged in many clinical research trials on nutritional bioactives to determine their brain health potential. Leading mbg's brain guard+ formula, you'll find the powerhouse neuronutrient citicoline as Cognizin®, which boasts a robust body of published scientific evidence. This nootropic has impressive efficacy to nourish and promote our brain and executive function by supporting the structure and function of our neurons, neurotransmitter levels, and diverse cognitive metrics spanning brain energy, attention, memory, and cognitive performance.”*

Eri Nakazaki, Ph.D., lead R&D researcher at Kirin Central Research Institute

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

“Unique trio of neuroprotective ingredients with clinical research demonstrating effectiveness”

“As a doctor and professional chef, my career marries nutritional psychiatry and culinary arts rooted in current nutrition science. So does my life philosophy and approach to health! Merging nutrition and psychiatry, I have a keen interest in targeted ingredients rooted in science that benefit both body and brain. mindbodygreen's brain guard+ embodies this unique intersection with a unique trio of neuroprotective ingredients with clinical research demonstrating their effectiveness across multiple domains of cognitive health, function, and performance.”*

Uma Naidoo, M.D., nutritional psychiatrist, chef & author

“This formula is remarkably effective for brain protection.”

“When I think of longevity-essential organs in the body, the brain is at the top of that list. Your brain needs good nutrition. A brain-centric diet with loads of plants, healthy fats like omega-3s, and quality protein is essential. But to even further enhance cognitive vitality with targeted nutrients and phytonutrients, I recommend brain guard+. With citicoline for attention and memory, kanna for cognitive flexibility and calm, and resveratrol for cerebral blood flow and antioxidant support, this formula is remarkably effective for brain protection.”*

Ella Davar, R.D., CDN, longevity dietitian & health counselor

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

“Clinically efficacious formula targeting neuroprotection and healthy cognitive aging”

“Preserving cognitive health throughout our lifetime is a key component to overall wellness, and the earlier the better. This brain guard+ formula by mindbodygreen combines three powerful, science-rooted bioactives (citicoline, kanna, and resveratrol) to support multiple domains of cognitive and mental health. After all, who doesn't want to maintain or even improve their brain health? I find that with our busy schedules and overstimulated minds, we can all benefit from clinically efficacious formulas targeting neuroprotection and healthy cognitive aging!”*

Milene Brownlow, Ph.D., neuroscientist & cognitive health scientist

“Elevates executive function and enhances cognitive flexibility”

“Evidence-based botanicals with nootropic actions are one of my specialties as a naturopathic healthcare practitioner. One of the most exciting botanicals in the cognitive arena is the South African succulent Sceletium tortuosum (aka kanna). Featured in brain guard+, this clinically researched and patented Zembrin® extract promotes mental agility and calm—at the same time. Through its impact on serotonin levels, brain waves, and neurocircuitry, this unique plant extract helps reduce reactivity to stress, elevate executive function, and enhance cognitive flexibility.”*

Jeremy Appleton, N.D., director of scientific and medical affairs at PLT Health Solutions

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

“brain guard+ has greatly improved my cognitive performance and ability to cut through stress.”

“As a full-time editor juggling graduate school and a small business, my brain is constantly taking in information and I often find myself battling brain fog by the afternoon. Even though I'm still in my early 20s, I want to protect, preserve, and even sharpen my cognitive function and be a lifelong learner! Enter brain guard+. Adding this clean and research-backed formula to my daily routine has greatly improved my cognitive performance and ability to cut through stress. It makes me feel aligned and able to tackle a full day of productivity (minus the afternoon fog).”*

India Edwards, mbg updates editor

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
brain guard+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(13)
brain guard+

brain guard+

Brain nutrition for cognitive performance and mental clarity*

brain guard+

brain guard+

Brain nutrition for cognitive performance and mental clarity*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(13)
brain guard+
Morgan Chamberlain
Morgan Chamberlain mbg Supplement Editor
Morgan Chamberlain is a supplement editor at mindbodygreen. She graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science degree in magazine journalism and a minor in nutrition....

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

I'd Always Wake Up In The Middle Of The Night — Until I Tried This Supplement*

Cynthia C.
I'd Always Wake Up In The Middle Of The Night — Until I Tried This Supplement*
Integrative Health

I'm A Manual Therapist: This Is How To Sit Properly (Yes, There's A Correct Way)

Olivia Giacomo
I'm A Manual Therapist: This Is How To Sit Properly (Yes, There's A Correct Way)
Functional Food

15 Easy-To-Add Superfood Ingredients That Will Make Any Dish More Nutrient-Dense

Kristine Thomason
15 Easy-To-Add Superfood Ingredients That Will Make Any Dish More Nutrient-Dense
Integrative Health

How To Work With Your Chronotype To Sleep Deeper & Wake Up More Energized

Emma Loewe
How To Work With Your Chronotype To Sleep Deeper & Wake Up More Energized
Integrative Health

This Little-Known Plant Promotes Stress Resilience, Mood Support & More

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
This Little-Known Plant Promotes Stress Resilience, Mood Support & More
Integrative Health

I'm A 55-Year-Old Former NFL Pro & I'm In The Best Shape Of My Life — Here's How

Jason Wachob
I'm A 55-Year-Old Former NFL Pro & I'm In The Best Shape Of My Life — Here's How
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Beauty

Women In Their 50s Say This Collagen Powder Is A+ For Healthy Skin & Hair

Hannah Frye
Women In Their 50s Say This Collagen Powder Is A+ For Healthy Skin & Hair
Beauty

This Underrated Beauty Category Is Getting A Makeover — Here's Why

Alexandra Engler
This Underrated Beauty Category Is Getting A Makeover — Here's Why
Food Trends

This Food Hack Is Trending On TikTok — But Will It Spike Your Blood Sugar?

Merrell Readman
This Food Hack Is Trending On TikTok — But Will It Spike Your Blood Sugar?
Beauty

The Shocking Reason You Should Change Your Skin Care Routine Based On The Seasons

Alexandra Engler
The Shocking Reason You Should Change Your Skin Care Routine Based On The Seasons
Love

Want To Know If Your Date's Going Well? Look For This Subtle Clue, Study Says

Sarah Regan
Want To Know If Your Date's Going Well? Look For This Subtle Clue, Study Says
Routines

12 Spicy Exercises To Strengthen & Stretch Your Back Muscles

Merrell Readman
12 Spicy Exercises To Strengthen & Stretch Your Back Muscles
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/brain-guard-expert-review-roundup
brain guard+

Brain nutrition for cognitive performance and mental clarity*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
brain guard+

Your article and new folder have been saved!