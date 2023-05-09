What triggers weight gain around your belly, messes with your energy levels, leaves your mood extremely volatile, contributes to chronic inflammation, and basically turns you into a hot mess? Yes—hormonal shifts and imbalances during perimenopause and menopause can do all of these things.

While it is normal and healthy for your blood sugar to go up and down gently throughout the day, it becomes an issue when these fluctuations are too great and too frequent1 . This rollercoaster not only makes you feel terrible at the moment, but it can also contribute to chronic conditions, insulin resistance1 , and put you on the fast track for type 2 diabetes.