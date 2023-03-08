I love coffee, so this truth has been hard for me to accept. But as perimenopause begins, women often become more sensitive to the impacts of caffeine.

For starters, coffee consumption can impact your ability to fall asleep, but also the quality of your sleep. It interferes with adenosine3 , which builds up throughout the day and makes us sleepy. As sleeping through the night is often challenging enough during perimenopause, you may be more sensitive to this.

Coffee consumption can also interfere with your natural cortisol awakening response4 . A healthy cortisol curve is high in the morning and gets consistently lower throughout the day.

Finally, drinking black coffee on an empty stomach has been shown to cause a steep, unwanted blood-sugar response5 in some people. This spike can cause stress, sweating, low energy and mood, anxiousness, and hunger throughout the day. Anecdotally, I've seen women 40+ be more sensitive to these impacts.

Those in perimenopause might benefit from drinking less coffee overall, or adjusting the timing of their caffeine intake.

I've seen clients benefit greatly from consuming their coffee with collagen or alongside a balanced meal to avoid blood sugar spikes. Delaying your coffee intake by 60-90 minutes after waking up (and ideally after getting some daylight exposure), you'll also let your cortisol peak naturally will also be supportive of consistent energy throughout the day. From there, I recommend watching your overall intake and stopping drinking caffeine by noon or 2 p.m. at the latest to support sleep.