Virgos, as the natural planners and overthinkers of the zodiac, Bly notes you need to actually kick back, relax, and enjoy one of your well-planned trips. "Although you love to think through every detail, organize a trip that provides you with opportunities to roam free of an itinerary for a change," she suggests, adding, "A perfect vacation would be a trip to Italy where you can explore the beautiful streets, wander into shops, and take in the beauty of the city."