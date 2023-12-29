Advertisement
The Best New Year's Resolution To Tackle In 2024, Based On Your Zodiac Sign
'Tis the season for New Year's resolutions, but did you ever consider that your astrological sign can clue you into what you should actually focus on in the coming year?
From Aries to Pisces, the 12 zodiac signs are all different, each with their own strengths and weaknesses. So in 2024, here's a resolution to set based on your sign.
Note: Be sure to check your sun and rising sign.
Aries: Find a new favorite workout
Aries is a fiery, go-getting sign that's ruled by Mars, the planet of action and passion. And thanks to that Mars influence, Aries is known to be quite active, with plenty of energy—and a temper that can easily flare.
As such, finding a new workout that gets your body moving and heart pumping is not only a great way to blow off steam, but it will help you burn off any excess, frenetic energy. Think challenging workouts like hot yoga, strength training, and HIIT.
Taurus: Spend more time in nature
Taurus is the steady yet sometimes stubborn Bull, ruled by Venus, the planet of beauty and pleasure. Taurus is also an Earth sign, and when you pair their love of beauty with the beauty of the natural world, you get one happy Bull.
So this coming year, Taurus, make a point to get outside more than you usually do. Whether it's extendeds hike on the weekends, a morning walk ritual on a nearby trail, or even just a midday walk around your block—your body, mind, and spirit will thank you for the nature time.
Gemini: Learn mindfulness or meditation techniques
Gemini, represented by the Twins, is adaptable, quick-witted, and ruled by Mercury, the planet of information and communication. And just like Virgo, the other sign ruled by Mercury, Gemini can have something of an overactive, busy mind.
Nothing wrong with that—it's what helps keep you so sharp! But with a mindfulness or meditation practice weaved into your routine, you might just find you can calm your mind, improve your focus, and turn all those thoughts into action.
Cancer: Pick up a self-soothing practice
Cancer is the sensitive and nurturing Crab, ruled by the moon. And like the moon which spends only 2.5 days in each sign throughout its lunar cycle, Cancer's moods can shift just as quickly (for better or worse).
So in 2024, Cancer, find a new way for you to self-soothe that helps you stay calm in the eye of the storm, regulate your nervous system, and provide the stability you crave. Think self-care practices like self massage or acupressure, yoga or meditation, or even a luxurious bedtime routine you can always count on.
Leo: Lean into your creativity
Leo is the bold and proud Lion of the zodiac, ruled by the sun. And what does the sun do, of course, but shine its light for all to see? Leos can take a cue from their ruling planet this coming year and do the same.
The sun relates to creativity, passion, and expression, so whether you're writing poetry, performing at open mics, or picking up your paint brush, Leo, let 2024 be the year you tap back into your creative potential and let yourself be seen.
Virgo: Finally perfect your capsule wardrobe
Virgo, represented by the Virgin, is an analytical and dedicated sign that's ruled by Mercury. Just like Gemini, you can have a busy mind full of to-do's, projects, and goals that you're constantly striving towards. One of those goals might just be a capsule wardrobe—and this can be the year you finally do it.
Not only will clearing out your closet help you declutter your space, subsequently decluttering your mind and cutting back on time finding outfits, but nothing screams Virgo like a perfectly curated closet of staple pieces. New year, new style!
Libra: Foster independence
Libra is a peaceful and relationship-oriented sign ruled by Venus. It's this keen sense of what people need—and how to make it happen—that make Libras so endearing, but also sometimes a bit codependent.
We're not saying you need to isolate yourself or ignore all your notifications, but remember that time spent with yourself is just as important as time spent with others. In 2024, learn to love your own company, finding a few foolproof activities you like to do by yourself, like taking a workout class, listening to podcasts, or writing in your journal.
Scorpio: Open yourself up to others
Scorpio is intense and deep, ruled by Pluto in modern astrology and Mars in ancient astrology. These mysterious folks are known to be two things: edgy and private. That's probably why everyone is dying to get to know them!
So this year, Scorpio, let them. You don't need to unload your deepest, darkest secrets to make a new connection and forge a friendship. Vulnerability isn't necessarily your strong suit, but in 2024, you might find even a little bit can help you open your heart to the people in your life.
Sagittarius: Pick up a new hobby or class
Sagittarius is adventurous and spontaneous and ruled by Jupiter, the planet of luck and expansion. Nothing makes this bunch tick like adventure, spontaneity, and opening their minds. As such, learning something new is always a good idea for them.
Whether it's a cooking class, a new crocheting project, or even finding a local group that's studies/discusses a topic that interests you, the sky is always the limit for you, Sag.
Capricorn: Schedule time for rest
Capricorn is hardworking and structure-oriented, being ruled by Saturn, the planet of discipline and responsibility. These folks tend to be all work, no play—which is why they'd all do well to schedule time for rest in 2024
We know, we know. It's not your usual prerogative. But trust us, Cap, rest and relaxation is doing something, and at the very least, know that when you give yourself time to rest, it helps your productivity in the long run. When you give yourself a break, you can come back to whatever it is you're working on with full steam.
Aquarius: Volunteer for a cause you care about
Aquarius is quirky and humanitarian-minded, ruled by the planet of innovation, Uranus. This future-thinking sign is always concerned with what can be done to help the course of human history, so volunteering is a natural fit for their New Year's resolution.
Depending on which causes you feel most passionate about, Aquarius, perhaps you volunteer at a local soup kitchen or homeless shelter, walk the pups at your nearest animal rescue, or join an advocacy group. Whatever you choose, put your heart into it, and 2024 will be that much more gratifying and impactful.
Pisces: Tap into your spirituality
Last but never least, Pisces is a dreamy and whimsical sign ruled by Neptune. As a planet, Neptune deals with mysticism, spirituality, and divinity, and Pisces can always tap into this energy, as the most psychic and empathic sign of the zodiac.
And the beauty of this resolution is that it will look totally unique depending on the individual. Maybe your spiritual practice looks like saying nightly prayers before bed, making a point to practice yoga every day, or going to church on Sundays. There's no right or wrong way to tap into your faith and spirituality, so do whatever helps you feel connected to your soul.
The takeaway
If you can't figure out what goal or resolution you want to set in 2024, take a cue from your birth chart and lean into the strengths that are already there. All 12 signs have something unique to offer the world, and with a well-executed resolution, 2024 is the year you can bring your gifts to the table.
