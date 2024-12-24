You tend to be all work, no play, Capricorn. It's hard for you to relax when there's work to be done, but the key is understanding there will always be work to be done. As Bly explains, "2025 is the year of fun for Capricorns! Not all goals and resolutions need to be serious, so find joy in learning and growing this year." Whether it's personal or professional growth, she adds, let passion fuel your progress.