Here Are The Best New Year's Resolutions For All 12 Zodiac Sign In 2025
A new calendar year is almost upon us, which means there's still time to set your New Year's resolutions! If you need some inspiration this year, why not take a hint from your birth chart? Here are the best New Year's resolution for all 12 zodiac signs.
Note: Don't forget to check your sun and rising sign.
Aries: Seize the spotlight in your career
This is your moment to shine, Aries. As psychic Astrid Bly tells mindbodygreen, the stars are aligned for your career growth, especially during the fast half of the year. "2025 is the perfect time to sharpen your skills and prepare for the opportunities ahead. Focus on personal and professional development, and you'll set the stage for success," she says.
Taurus: Channel your passion into everything you love
Your dedication is your superpower, Taurus, and according to Bly, this year is about infusing that energy into your goals and your relationships, both romantic and platonic. In other words, put your heart into it! "Balance your ambition with connection to thrive in 2025," Bly adds.
Gemini: Why pick one path when you can explore both?
As the twins of the zodiac, Bly says it’s no surprise that Geminis often struggle to settle on one resolution. It's in your nature to want it all, she explains, so this year, embrace that duality by splitting your focus. "Dedicate the first half of the year to one passion and the second half to another. This approach lets you explore both paths, keeping your curiosity thriving and your sense of fulfillment intact," Bly tells mindbodygreen.
Cancer: Protect the stability you’ve earned
If there's one thing you appreciate, Cancer, it's security—and especially emotional security. According to Bly, you’ve likely built a strong foundation in your personal and professional life, so let 2025 be a time to nurture and sustain it. "Stay proactive," she says, "and let this hard-won balance be your guide."
Leo: Let forgiveness set you free
You're known for being one of the prouder signs of the zodiac, Leo—if not the proudest. But in 2025, Bly says, it's the year to bring a bit more forgiveness into your life. As she tells mindbodygreen, you can release the weight of grudges and self-doubt. "By letting go, you’ll create space for healing and brighter possibilities ahead," she adds.
Virgo: Define your place in the bigger picture
According to Bly, it's Virgos who set the precedent for following through with their New Year’s resolutions. They do love their routine, growth, and details, after all. But as Bly explains, your recent growth has prepared you for an even more meaningful role in 2025. "This year," she says, "focus on where you belong and stand firm in your worth."
Libra: Align your life with harmony
You're a sign that truly values peace and harmony, Libra, so Bly says your 2024 may have included a lot of diplomacy, peacekeeping, and generally trying to stay balanced. This couldn’t have always be easy, she adds, so this year, "Libras should dig deeper and take inventory of what feels out of balance and recalibrate to rediscover control and clarity in 2025."
Scorpio: Strengthen your circle, strengthen yourself
You're often considered to be one of the more the independent zodiac signs, Scorpio, so Bly says 2025 is the year for you to lean on others. "This year, your goals are within reach, but teamwork always makes the journey easier," she tells mindbodygreen, adding, "Build strong bonds and lean on others when needed and remember that support is a two-way street."
Sagittarius: Evolve to match your aspirations
As a sign ruled by Jupiter, you're big on expansion and growth, Sagittarius. That said, Bly notes that your resolutions should serve your growth, not limit it. "It’s time to adjust your goals as needed—and embrace the freedom that 2025 brings in order to redefine your vision," she adds.
Capricorn: Play while you plan
You tend to be all work, no play, Capricorn. It's hard for you to relax when there's work to be done, but the key is understanding there will always be work to be done. As Bly explains, "2025 is the year of fun for Capricorns! Not all goals and resolutions need to be serious, so find joy in learning and growing this year." Whether it's personal or professional growth, she adds, let passion fuel your progress.
Aquarius: Care for yourself to care for others
According to Bly, Aquarius folks often prioritize how they can help others before they think of helping themselves. This year, she says, Aquarians with a selfless streak should take plenty of time to focus on their own wellbeing and fulfillment. "Always remember that a healthier, happier you will naturally benefit those around you," she adds.
Pisces: Create for the joy of it
As one of the most spiritual, intuitive, and creative signs, Pisces, Bly tells mindbodygreen that your creativity is a gift. So this year, explore it in any form that inspires you. Whether that be through art, writing, singing, dancing, photography—anything that brings you joy—the act of creating is its own reward, Bly says, and it’s uniquely yours in 2025.
The takeaway
Whether your 2024 was full of breakthroughs, joy, grief, or all of the above, a new calendar year can be just the reset we need. And depending on your zodiac sign, choosing the right resolution and intention to take into 2025 can set the tone for another year of growth.
