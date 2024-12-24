Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Daily horoscope

Daily Horoscope

Check for daily updates on your sun sign

Current events

Current Events

Moon phases, seasons, and other current happenings

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Spirituality

Here Are The Best New Year's Resolutions For All 12 Zodiac Sign In 2025

Sarah Regan
Author:
Sarah Regan
December 24, 2024
Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Aries
Taurus
Gemini
Cancer
Leo
Virgo
Libra
Scorpio
Sagittarius
Capricorn
Aquarius
Pisces
Stylish Happy Black Young Woman Portrait
Image by GIC / Stocksy
December 24, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

A new calendar year is almost upon us, which means there's still time to set your New Year's resolutions! If you need some inspiration this year, why not take a hint from your birth chart? Here are the best New Year's resolution for all 12 zodiac signs.

Note: Don't forget to check your sun and rising sign.

Aries: Seize the spotlight in your career

This is your moment to shine, Aries. As psychic Astrid Bly tells mindbodygreen, the stars are aligned for your career growth, especially during the fast half of the year. "2025 is the perfect time to sharpen your skills and prepare for the opportunities ahead. Focus on personal and professional development, and you'll set the stage for success," she says.

Taurus: Channel your passion into everything you love

Your dedication is your superpower, Taurus, and according to Bly, this year is about infusing that energy into your goals and your relationships, both romantic and platonic. In other words, put your heart into it! "Balance your ambition with connection to thrive in 2025," Bly adds.

Gemini: Why pick one path when you can explore both?

As the twins of the zodiac, Bly says it’s no surprise that Geminis often struggle to settle on one resolution. It's in your nature to want it all, she explains, so this year, embrace that duality by splitting your focus. "Dedicate the first half of the year to one passion and the second half to another. This approach lets you explore both paths, keeping your curiosity thriving and your sense of fulfillment intact," Bly tells mindbodygreen.

Cancer: Protect the stability you’ve earned

If there's one thing you appreciate, Cancer, it's security—and especially emotional security. According to Bly, you’ve likely built a strong foundation in your personal and professional life, so let 2025 be a time to nurture and sustain it. "Stay proactive," she says, "and let this hard-won balance be your guide."

Leo: Let forgiveness set you free

You're known for being one of the prouder signs of the zodiac, Leo—if not the proudest. But in 2025, Bly says, it's the year to bring a bit more forgiveness into your life. As she tells mindbodygreen, you can release the weight of grudges and self-doubt. "By letting go, you’ll create space for healing and brighter possibilities ahead," she adds.

Virgo: Define your place in the bigger picture

According to Bly, it's Virgos who set the precedent for following through with their New Year’s resolutions. They do love their routine, growth, and details, after all. But as Bly explains, your recent growth has prepared you for an even more meaningful role in 2025. "This year," she says, "focus on where you belong and stand firm in your worth."

Libra: Align your life with harmony

You're a sign that truly values peace and harmony, Libra, so Bly says your 2024 may have included a lot of diplomacy, peacekeeping, and generally trying to stay balanced. This couldn’t have always be easy, she adds, so this year, "Libras should dig deeper and take inventory of what feels out of balance and recalibrate to rediscover control and clarity in 2025."

Scorpio: Strengthen your circle, strengthen yourself

You're often considered to be one of the more the independent zodiac signs, Scorpio, so Bly says 2025 is the year for you to lean on others. "This year, your goals are within reach, but teamwork always makes the journey easier," she tells mindbodygreen, adding, "Build strong bonds and lean on others when needed and remember that support is a two-way street."

Sagittarius: Evolve to match your aspirations

As a sign ruled by Jupiter, you're big on expansion and growth, Sagittarius. That said, Bly notes that your resolutions should serve your growth, not limit it. "It’s time to adjust your goals as needed—and embrace the freedom that 2025 brings in order to redefine your vision," she adds.

Capricorn: Play while you plan

You tend to be all work, no play, Capricorn. It's hard for you to relax when there's work to be done, but the key is understanding there will always be work to be done. As Bly explains, "2025 is the year of fun for Capricorns! Not all goals and resolutions need to be serious, so find joy in learning and growing this year." Whether it's personal or professional growth, she adds, let passion fuel your progress.

Aquarius: Care for yourself to care for others

According to Bly, Aquarius folks often prioritize how they can help others before they think of helping themselves. This year, she says, Aquarians with a selfless streak should take plenty of time to focus on their own wellbeing and fulfillment. "Always remember that a healthier, happier you will naturally benefit those around you," she adds.

Pisces: Create for the joy of it

As one of the most spiritual, intuitive, and creative signs, Pisces, Bly tells mindbodygreen that your creativity is a gift. So this year, explore it in any form that inspires you. Whether that be through art, writing, singing, dancing, photography—anything that brings you joy—the act of creating is its own reward, Bly says, and it’s uniquely yours in 2025.

The takeaway

Whether your 2024 was full of breakthroughs, joy, grief, or all of the above, a new calendar year can be just the reset we need. And depending on your zodiac sign, choosing the right resolution and intention to take into 2025 can set the tone for another year of growth.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

Here's What All 12 Zodiac Signs Need To Know For The Winter Solstice
Spirituality

Here's What All 12 Zodiac Signs Need To Know For The Winter Solstice

Sarah Regan

This Zodiac Sign Is One Of The Best Looking In The Zodiac—Is It Yours?
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Is One Of The Best Looking In The Zodiac—Is It Yours?

Sarah Regan

This Zodiac Sign Is The Ultimate Serial Dater—Is It Yours?
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Is The Ultimate Serial Dater—Is It Yours?

Sarah Regan

Your Weekly Horoscope Has Arrived — Just In Time For The Holidays
Spirituality

Your Weekly Horoscope Has Arrived — Just In Time For The Holidays

The AstroTwins

Why Are Libras So Attractive? This Reason Might Surprise You
Spirituality

Why Are Libras So Attractive? This Reason Might Surprise You

Sarah Regan

Tummo vs. The Wim Hof Method: What's The Difference & Is One Better?
Meditation

Tummo vs. The Wim Hof Method: What's The Difference & Is One Better?

Sarah Regan

Here's What All 12 Zodiac Signs Need To Know For The Winter Solstice
Spirituality

Here's What All 12 Zodiac Signs Need To Know For The Winter Solstice

Sarah Regan

This Zodiac Sign Is One Of The Best Looking In The Zodiac—Is It Yours?
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Is One Of The Best Looking In The Zodiac—Is It Yours?

Sarah Regan

This Zodiac Sign Is The Ultimate Serial Dater—Is It Yours?
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Is The Ultimate Serial Dater—Is It Yours?

Sarah Regan

Your Weekly Horoscope Has Arrived — Just In Time For The Holidays
Spirituality

Your Weekly Horoscope Has Arrived — Just In Time For The Holidays

The AstroTwins

Why Are Libras So Attractive? This Reason Might Surprise You
Spirituality

Why Are Libras So Attractive? This Reason Might Surprise You

Sarah Regan

Tummo vs. The Wim Hof Method: What's The Difference & Is One Better?
Meditation

Tummo vs. The Wim Hof Method: What's The Difference & Is One Better?

Sarah Regan

Here's What All 12 Zodiac Signs Need To Know For The Winter Solstice
Spirituality

Here's What All 12 Zodiac Signs Need To Know For The Winter Solstice

Sarah Regan

This Zodiac Sign Is One Of The Best Looking In The Zodiac—Is It Yours?
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Is One Of The Best Looking In The Zodiac—Is It Yours?

Sarah Regan

This Zodiac Sign Is The Ultimate Serial Dater—Is It Yours?
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Is The Ultimate Serial Dater—Is It Yours?

Sarah Regan

Your Weekly Horoscope Has Arrived — Just In Time For The Holidays
Spirituality

Your Weekly Horoscope Has Arrived — Just In Time For The Holidays

The AstroTwins

Why Are Libras So Attractive? This Reason Might Surprise You
Spirituality

Why Are Libras So Attractive? This Reason Might Surprise You

Sarah Regan

Tummo vs. The Wim Hof Method: What's The Difference & Is One Better?
Meditation

Tummo vs. The Wim Hof Method: What's The Difference & Is One Better?

Sarah Regan

Here's What All 12 Zodiac Signs Need To Know For The Winter Solstice
Spirituality

Here's What All 12 Zodiac Signs Need To Know For The Winter Solstice

Sarah Regan

This Zodiac Sign Is One Of The Best Looking In The Zodiac—Is It Yours?
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Is One Of The Best Looking In The Zodiac—Is It Yours?

Sarah Regan

This Zodiac Sign Is The Ultimate Serial Dater—Is It Yours?
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Is The Ultimate Serial Dater—Is It Yours?

Sarah Regan

Your Weekly Horoscope Has Arrived — Just In Time For The Holidays
Spirituality

Your Weekly Horoscope Has Arrived — Just In Time For The Holidays

The AstroTwins

Why Are Libras So Attractive? This Reason Might Surprise You
Spirituality

Why Are Libras So Attractive? This Reason Might Surprise You

Sarah Regan

Tummo vs. The Wim Hof Method: What's The Difference & Is One Better?
Meditation

Tummo vs. The Wim Hof Method: What's The Difference & Is One Better?

Sarah Regan

more Mindfulness
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

Ayurveda For Beginners: How & Why To Balance Your DoshasWhat Is An Aura + How Can You See Yours?Laws Of The Universe: 12 Universal Laws & How To Practice Them5 Simple Tarot Spreads For Guidance Love & MoreHow To Read The Heart Line On Your Palm & What It MeansAura Colors & Their Meanings: How To Interpret Your Aura
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.