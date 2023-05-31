Best Multivitamin For Seniors: Multi Benefits, Options & More
While a well-balanced diet should always be prioritized, a multi can serve as a valuable tool to fill the nutritional gaps that we may struggle to meet on a daily basis and help us avoid deficiencies.
Renowned nutrition researcher and professor of nutrition science at Purdue University, Connie Weaver, Ph.D., says supplements can be helpful for those trying to meet their daily nutritional needs—especially seniors. "Dietary supplement use is associated with increased micronutrient intake, decreased inadequacies, and lower risk of nutrient deficiencies, with greater benefits seen among older adults and those with lower socioeconomic status,"* she previously told mindbodygreen.
In fact, a 2017 scientific review published in Nutrients demonstrated that consistent use of multivitamins can effectively address deficiencies1 in key vitamins and minerals, including those identified as underconsumed by the 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans.
Aging poses additional challenges in maintaining sufficient levels of certain micronutrients (like minerals calcium, magnesium, and potassium and vitamins B6, B12, C, and D) and antioxidants (e.g., glutathione)—which makes redox balance all the more challenging to achieve. Add decreasing hormone levels (i.e., testosterone and estrogen) into the mix and you’ve got a whole slew of things to think about to maintain optimal health.
Incorporating a comprehensive multivitamin containing essential vitamins, minerals, bioactives, and botanicals can help promote overall well-being, hormonal equilibrium, and even longevity.* The truth is, taking a daily multi is a simple and easy way to support whole-body health as you age.* Below, see the best multivitamins for seniors that today’s market has to offer.
The best multivitamins for seniors in 2023:
How we picked these multivitamins
High-quality ingredients
We vetted and curated multi formulas that include high-quality versions of vitamins and minerals that are essential for older adults, including innovative and useful ingredients like botanical extracts, longevity bioactives, and more.
Delivery format
Vegan capsules provide some of the most comprehensive and clean multivitamin formulas for people young and older. To suit diverse tastes, we also provide other delivery formats for your personal preferences—like chewable tablets and gummies.
Analytical testing
We feature brands that prioritize quality testing to confirm the potency of the active ingredients and purity of the raw materials and final product. You’ll find quality active ingredients (and no cheap additives).
Sustainability
From ingredient sourcing to packaging decisions, we prefer products created with sustainability in mind. As such, we highlight key initiatives, as well as recyclable and eco-friendly containers (like amber glass).
Best overall: mindbodygreen ultimate multivitamin+
Pros
- High-potency formula
- Comprehensive array of vitamins & minerals
- Bioactive forms of all 8 B vitamins
- Efficacious doses of 6 longevity bioactives
Cons
- Higher price point (due to complete formula)
Form:Capsule
Dietary considerations:GMO-freeGluten-freeDairy-freeSoy-freeNut-freeVegan
Environmental impact:Sustainably packaged
Serving size:2 capsules
Our revolutionary multi formula is tailored to meet nutritional needs at all stages of life. We have carefully selected efficacious doses of every critical vitamin, mineral, and bioactive you need to receive optimal support on a daily basis. This comprehensive formula goes above and beyond by providing not only the necessary nutrients, but also additional elements that promote longevity and well-being: Our bioavailable B complex includes all eight B vitamins at 200% DV or more, supporting energy levels and overall vitality. Key longevity botanicals like glutathione, resveratrol, piperine, lycopene, lutein, and zeaxanthin provide additional antioxidant support to promote everything from eye health to brain function.
With a total of 33 active ingredients, this vegan multivitamin is designed to deliver high-potency nutrition in just two daily capsules. A powerful solution crafted to enhance your life at every stage, this exceptional multivitamin supports your whole-body health and well-being throughout your adult life.*
Best chewable: Seeking Health® Optimal Multivitamin
Pros
- Methylated B vitamins (folate & B12)
- Chelated minerals
Cons
- Sugar alcohols
- Plastic bottle
- Long list of “other” ingredients
Form:Chewable tablet
Dietary considerations:Gluten-freeDairy-freeSoy-freeNut-freeVegetarian
Serving size:2 chewable tablets
Ideal for folks who struggle to swallow all their supplements (or are simply fed up with all the capsules!), this chewable multivitamin tablet is a great way to support your nutritional needs without sacrificing comfort. With bioavailable forms of essential vitamins and minerals (e.g., chelated minerals and methylated folate and B12), this comprehensive chewable helps support everything from immune function and eye health to energy production and blood sugar balance—especially individuals with an MTHFR gene variation!*
Best gummy: SmartyPants Masters Formula Women 50+
Pros
- Includes omega-3s
- No synthetic colors or flavors
- Recycled plastic bottle
Cons
- No iron, calcium, or magnesium
- 6 grams of sugar
- Contains fish (food allergen)
Form:Gummy
Dietary considerations:GMO-freeGluten-freeDairy-freeSoy-freeNut-free
Environmental impact:Sustainably sourcedSustainably packaged
Serving size:4 gummies
We understand that seniors have unique health needs and taste preferences, and we strive to provide a suitable solution for all. While gummy vitamins have limitations in meeting 100% of your daily vitamin and mineral needs (you can learn more about the incompleteness of gummy multis here), this multi gummy offers more than just the basics. Although it isn’t considered "comprehensive," this women’s 50+ formula still provides a range of valuable bioactives that are often missing from many multivitamins—even those in capsule form. These include marine omega-3 fatty acids EPA and DHA for brain and heart health, vision-supporting carotenoids lutein and zeaxanthin, and antioxidant CoQ10.
When combined with a balanced diet rich in nutrient-dense whole foods (as all multivitamins should be), this multifunctional gummy can help complement your overall nutrition. And let's not forget the delightful flavors! Each bottle offers a variety of lemon, blueberry, and orange flavors to deliver an enjoyable supplement experience.*
Best for senior women: Metagenics PhytoMulti®
Pros
- Essential nutrient array
- Unique phytonutrient blend
Cons
- No iron or calcium
- Long list of “other” ingredients
Form:Capsule
Dietary considerations:GMO-freeGluten-freeVegetarian
Environmental impact:Sustainably packaged
Serving size:3 capsules
The nutritional needs of senior women change during menopause, especially when it comes to iron intake. While iron requirements remain the same during perimenopause, they decrease significantly for post-menopausal women from 18 milligrams per day to eight milligrams per day. If you already obtain bioavailable iron from sources (like grass-fed beef and salmon), these iron-free tablets offer a comprehensive solution for meeting your other daily nutrient goals. With essential vitamins, minerals, a diverse blend of phytonutrients, and added antioxidants (such as resveratrol, lutein, zeaxanthin, and lycopene), this two-tablet serving caters to the specific nutritional needs of senior women to support their overall well-being.*
Best organic: Garden of Life Vitamin Code 50 & Wiser Women
Pros
- Promotes bone, breast & thyroid health*
- Live probiotics and enzymes
- Organic blend from whole foods
Cons
- No iron, calcium, or magnesium
Form:Capsule
Dietary considerations:Certified kosherGMO-freeGluten-freeDairy-freeSoy-freeVegetarian
Environmental impact:Sustainably sourcedSustainably packaged
Serving size:4 capsules
These plant-packed capsules are chock-full of organic powdered fruits and vegetables offering a wealth of nutrients. Each serving of four capsules provides a total of 20 essential vitamins and minerals, but this comprehensive formula goes beyond basic nutrition. It features a probiotic and enzyme blend (to support healthy digestion) and an antioxidant and immune support complex featuring glutathione and CoQ10. These additional benefits work together harmoniously to promote overall whole-body health and well-being for women over 50.*
Best for senior men: Pure Encapsulations Men’s Nutrients
Pros
- Targeted for older men
- Prostate health support*
- Botanicals for cardiovascular, eye health & energy support*
Cons
- No iron
- Plastic container
Form:Capsule
Dietary considerations:GMO-freeGluten-freeDairy-freeSoy-freeNut-freeVegetarian
Serving size:3 capsules
When it comes to your supplement routine, specific nutritional needs should be taken into consideration if you’re a man over 65. With three capsules, this multi formula provides concentrated doses of essential vitamins and minerals vital for men in their older-adult years. With micronutrients to support healthy energy levels, endurance, and whole-body health, this high-quality supplement also includes a range of botanicals—like saw palmetto to promote healthy prostate function. It's important to note that this formula is not ideal for men who prefer a plant-centric approach, as it does not contain any iron.*
Best on a budget: Life Extension Two-Per-Day Multivitamin
Pros
- High-potency formula
- Methylated B vitamins (folate & B12)
- Promotes brain & heart health*
Cons
- No vitamin K1 & K2, calcium, iron, copper, or potassium
- Sprinkled quercetin, lycopene & zeaxanthin
- Long list of “other” ingredients
- Plastic bottle
Form:Tablet
Dietary considerations:GMO-freeGluten-freeDairy-freeSoy-freeNut-free
Serving size:2 tablets
Seniors deserve accessible nutrition, which is why we’re proud to offer this affordable multivitamin option that doesn’t skimp on completeness or quality despite its low price! This two-tablet serving not only meets or exceeds the recommended dietary allowance (RDA) for essential vitamins and minerals, but also provides incredible value for your money. This multi also contains vital bioactives that specifically support cognitive function (e.g., bioactive Bs, phosphatidylcholine complex, inositol), boost antioxidant levels (with modest doses of quercetin, lutein, zeaxanthin, lycopene, and apigenin), help maintain blood sugar balance (e.g., inositol, alpha-lipoic acid), and promote strong bone health (e.g., vitamin D, boron) to enhance overall well-being and longevity.*
How to choose
As a senior, your top priority when choosing a multivitamin should be whether or not the formula helps you meet your specific nutritional needs. Make sure to select a supplement that delivers the following features:
- Essential nutrients: Look for a comprehensive blend of essential vitamins and minerals, especially those you need more of as you age—like vitamin D, calcium, vitamin B12, and magnesium.
- Efficacious dosages: Not every formula is created equal; be sure you’re getting adequate amounts of each ingredient your body needs.
- Bioavailability: Look for forms that are most easily absorbed and used by the body (e.g., bioactive B vitamins).
- Tailored formulas: If you have a specific health concern (like vision longevity, hormonal support, or bone integrity), select a multivitamin that addresses your unique nutritional needs. For example, if you’re looking to maintain healthy cognitive function, make sure your multi has a number of ingredients known to promote brain longevity—like omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin B12, vitamin C, and vitamin D.*
- Ease of use: If you have trouble swallowing capsules, consider a form that’s easier to take—like gummies or a chewable tablet.
Frequently Asked Questions
Are multivitamins worth it for seniors?
As we age, our bodies can have a more difficult time absorbing and utilizing certain nutrients from food alone. It’s also normal to experience a decrease in appetite as you get older, which can subsequently turn into inadequate nutrient intake. Multivitamins can help seniors bridge these nutrient gaps by providing a comprehensive blend of essential vitamins and minerals.*
What is the difference between senior vitamins and regular vitamins?
Senior vitamins, also known as "senior-specific" or "age-specific" vitamins, are formulated to meet the specific nutritional needs of older adults—typically by offering age-specific dosages to support optimal nutrient levels.
If you decide to take a non-senior multi, be sure to select a high-potency, comprehensive formula that’s designed to support whole-body health and longevity at all stages of life (like mindbodygreen’s ultimate multivitamin+).*
Are there any downsides to taking a multivitamin for a senior?
Some vitamins and minerals can interact with medications that seniors may be taking. Like any supplements, taking a multi can also result in gastrointestinal concerns for some individuals (this is where form comes in—choosing an appropriate type of multi with bioavailable nutrients is key for optimal digestion).
We believe the pros of taking a multivitamin far outweigh the cons. That said, consulting your health care provider to ensure your chosen multivitamin formula is delivering all of your desired benefits (with none of the unwanted side effects) is key.
The takeaway
Whether you’re looking to bridge nutrient gaps that exist in your diet or hoping to support a specific area of health (like bone density or cognitive function), a comprehensive multivitamin can help support your whole-body health and longevity—especially as you age.*