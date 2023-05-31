Our revolutionary multi formula is tailored to meet nutritional needs at all stages of life. We have carefully selected efficacious doses of every critical vitamin, mineral, and bioactive you need to receive optimal support on a daily basis. This comprehensive formula goes above and beyond by providing not only the necessary nutrients, but also additional elements that promote longevity and well-being: Our bioavailable B complex includes all eight B vitamins at 200% DV or more, supporting energy levels and overall vitality. Key longevity botanicals like glutathione, resveratrol, piperine, lycopene, lutein, and zeaxanthin provide additional antioxidant support to promote everything from eye health to brain function.

With a total of 33 active ingredients, this vegan multivitamin is designed to deliver high-potency nutrition in just two daily capsules. A powerful solution crafted to enhance your life at every stage, this exceptional multivitamin supports your whole-body health and well-being throughout your adult life.*