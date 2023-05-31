While a well-balanced diet should always be prioritized, a multi can serve as a valuable tool to fill the nutritional gaps that we may struggle to meet on a daily basis and help us avoid deficiencies.

Renowned nutrition researcher and professor of nutrition science at Purdue University, Connie Weaver, Ph.D., says supplements can be helpful for those trying to meet their daily nutritional needs—especially seniors. "Dietary supplement use is associated with increased micronutrient intake, decreased inadequacies, and lower risk of nutrient deficiencies, with greater benefits seen among older adults and those with lower socioeconomic status,"* she previously told mindbodygreen.

In fact, a 2017 scientific review published in Nutrients demonstrated that consistent use of multivitamins can effectively address deficiencies1 in key vitamins and minerals, including those identified as underconsumed by the 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans.

Aging poses additional challenges in maintaining sufficient levels of certain micronutrients (like minerals calcium, magnesium, and potassium and vitamins B6, B12, C, and D) and antioxidants (e.g., glutathione)—which makes redox balance all the more challenging to achieve. Add decreasing hormone levels (i.e., testosterone and estrogen) into the mix and you’ve got a whole slew of things to think about to maintain optimal health.

Incorporating a comprehensive multivitamin containing essential vitamins, minerals, bioactives, and botanicals can help promote overall well-being, hormonal equilibrium, and even longevity.* The truth is, taking a daily multi is a simple and easy way to support whole-body health as you age.* Below, see the best multivitamins for seniors that today’s market has to offer.