19 Meaningful Gifts To Celebrate A Big Anniversary With Your Partner

Everyone—and every couple—is different, so there are a few things to keep in mind if you're shopping for your partner and unsure where to start.

For one thing, certified therapist De-Andrea Blaylock-Solar, MSW, LCSW-S, CST, says it's a good idea to know your partner's love language. Some people just straight up like receiving gifts, which makes gifting a bit easier. Someone who likes physical touch, though, might specifically prefer a massage certificate, or someone who likes quality time might like a specially planned date night for the two of you.

"Identifying what way your partner receives love can be really helpful in deciding what type of gift to give," Blaylock-Solar tells mbg, adding, "And sometimes it's not an actual physical gift that you're giving."

And as licensed marriage and family therapist Holly Richmond, Ph.D., LMFT, CST, previously explained to mbg, you also want to go for something that's meaningful. "Gift-giving can be really special, even if it's not one of your love languages," she says. "The thing people care about is the meaning behind it."