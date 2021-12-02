Wedding anniversary gifts traditionally have different themes based on the number of years the couple has been together. The idea is that the material of the gifts becomes stronger each year. The first anniversary, for example, is paper, while the 25th year is silver, and the 50th, gold.

Another theme sometimes associated with first anniversaries is clocks, which symbolize the passage of time. But if neither paper nor a clock feels fitting, you certainly don't have to stick to themed gifts.