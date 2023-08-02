Every hair type needs protein. Your hair is made up of protein—about 95% of it, in fact, comprises the protein keratin. However, those with low porosity hair are more likely to experience protein overload. “Too much of a good thing can leave the protein-moisture balance out of whack," notes Branch. Considering low porosity hair already has a hard time holding on to moisture, it’s easy for protein to make up a much bigger slice of the pie. As a result, your hair may be even more brittle and breakage-prone.

See here for our full guide to protein treatments and what to do if you've gone overboard.