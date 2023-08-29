8 Best Full-Spectrum CBD Gummies
The best full spectrum CBD gummies:
When shopping for hemp CBD gummies, there are a lot of factors to take into consideration. You’ll likely spend some time deliberating which dose to try, and you might look out for certain qualities, like a USDA organic certification or vegan formulation.
But one of the main factors to take into account is whether you’d like gummies with broad-spectrum hemp CBD, full-spectrum hemp CBD, or CBD isolate.
While CBD isolate is CBD alone, broad-spectrum and full-spectrum hemp include other cannabinoids in addition to CBD. According to the entourage effect theory, these compounds may create a synergistic effect, enhancing the effects of CBD. Full-spectrum hemp also contains up to 0.3% THC per dry weight, but broad-spectrum hemp has the THC filtered out.
The perks of full-spectrum hemp? The benefits of CBD are even better enhanced by these trace levels of THC, which are legal under the 2018 Farm Bill1.
If you prefer full-spectrum hemp CBD, you can find a comparison of the best full-spectrum gummies below. We evaluated various factors such as quality, taste, potency, ingredient transparency, and customer feedback to select the very best full-spectrum CBD gummies.
How We Picked
Quality and Sourcing
We examined the quality of the hemp used in the production of the gummies. This included considering factors such as whether the hemp was organically grown, whether it was sourced from reputable farms, and if it met the necessary quality standards.
Third-Party Testing
We prioritized brands that conducted rigorous third-party testing on their products. These tests provide independent verification of the gummies' cannabinoid profile, ensuring that they contain the advertised amount of CBD and comply with legal limits of THC.
Customer Feedback and Reviews
We considered customer feedback and reviews to gauge the overall satisfaction and effectiveness of the full-spectrum gummies.
Best variety: Penguin Full Spectrum Gummies
Pros:
- Two strength options & multiple flavor options
- Also available as a CBD isolate if you want to avoid THC
Cons:
- Contain artificial colors
Type:IsolateFull-spectrum
Potency:Gentle, 10 mg of CBD per servingModerate, 25 mg of CBD per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.15
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
Penguin offers CBD gummy bears with a gentle dose of CBD and gummy worms with a moderate potency. Or, you can opt for an option that combines CBD and melatonin if your goal is to promote sleep. Penguin grows its own hemp on Oregon farms.
Sourcing & Ingredients: Penguin CBD grows its own hemp on farms in Oregon. The hemp is grown without the use of pesticides or chemical fertilizers.
Best gluten-free: Aspen Green Bliss Organics Gummies
Pros:
- USDA certified organic
- CO2-extracted CBD
Cons:
- No variety in flavor or strength for "bliss" formula
Type:Full-spectrum
Potency:Strong, 50 mg of CBD per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.05
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
These strong, full-spectrum gummies are best suited to a longtime CBD user. Aspen Green uses CO2 extraction to derive its CBD from hemp grown in Colorado.
Each gummy contains 50 mg of CBD, 5 mg of THC, and 30 mg of other minor cannabinoids.
Sourcing and ingredients: Aspen Green harvests and processes its hemp in Colorado.
Best flavor: Cornbread Hemp Full Spectrum CBD Gummies
Pros:
- USDA certified organic
- Variety of strengths & flavors
Cons:
- No low-dosage option
Type:Full-spectrum
Potency:Moderate, 25 mg of CBD per servingStrong, 50 mg of CBD per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.13
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:No
Cornbread Hemp's Full Spectrum Hemp Gummies are USDA certified organic and are available in a range of flavors and strengths. The vegan gummies are free from high-fructose corn syrup, gelatin, and artificial colors—instead using interesting substitutes like organic agave and pectin. Best of all, reviewers find them effective at boosting mood and promoting sleep.*
Ingredients & Sourcing: Cornbread uses hemp grown in Kentucky.
Best organic: Joy Organics Full Spectrum CBD Gummies
Pros:
- USDA certified organic
- Vegan
Cons:
- Lack of customer reviews
Type:Full-spectrum
Potency:Moderate, 25 mg of CBD per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.05
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
Joy Organics newly launched full-spectrum gummies pack 25 mg of CBD and 1 mg of delta-9 THC per serving for a moderate potency. The gummies are USDA certified organic and currently only come in a raspberry lemonade flavor. Like many of our favorite CBD brands, Joy Organics uses CO2 extraction to derive its CBD from U.S.-grown hemp.
Sourcing & Ingredients: Joy Organics sources its hemp from USDA certified organic farms in Kentucky, Oregon, and Colorado.
Best texture: Batch CBD Gummies
Pros:
- Batch produces its gummies in-house
- Vegan
Cons:
- Only available in flavor mix & one potency
Type:Full-spectrum
Potency:Moderate, 25 mg of CBD per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.07
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
BATCH gummies are a vegan option that feature an assortment of blueberry, raspberry, and mango in each jar. Each gummy contains 25 mg of CBD, a middle-of-the-road dosage that’s perfect for intermediate CBD users.
Sourcing & Ingredients: Batch grows its own hemp on farms in Wisconsin.
Best affordable: Lazarus Naturals Full Spectrum CBD Gummies
Pros:
- Include zinc and elderberry
- Vegan
Cons:
- Only 20 servings
Type:Full-spectrum
Potency:Strong, 50 mg of CBD per serving
Servings:20
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.04
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:No
Lazarus Naturals full-spectrum hemp CBD gummies contain a strong 50 mg dose of CBD per gummy. In addition to CBD, they contain elderberry, and zinc, which may support immune health. Lazarus Naturals is also certified B Corporation, meaning it meets standards pertaining to environmental impact and transparency.
Sourcing & Ingredients: Lazarus Naturals uses organic hemp grown in Oregon.
Strongest: cbdMD Full Spectrum Gummies
Pros:
- Vegan
- Low cost per mg of CBD
Cons:
- Some reviewers think they taste bitter
Type:Full-spectrum
Potency:Strong, 50 mg of CBD per servingStrong, 100 mg of CBD per servingStrong, 200 mg of CBD per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.04
Subscription Discount:Yes
CbdMD’s tropical-flavored gummies are available in three high-strength potencies. Reviewers find them effective for promoting quality sleep among other benefits. CbdMD sends its products through multiple rounds of testing, both in-house and with a third-party lab.
Sourcing & Ingredients: CbdMD sources hemp from U.S.-based farms.
Best with live resin: TribeTokes Live Resin CBD Gummies
Pros:
- Vegan
- Gluten-free
Cons:
- No monthly subscription option
Type:Full-spectrum
Potency:Moderate, 20 mg of CBD per serving
Servings:20
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.13
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:No
TribeTokes offers lemon and lime-flavored gummies that are vegan and gluten-free. Each gummy contains a moderate 20 mg serving of CBD. Viewers love how they taste and find them effective for aims like promoting calmness.
Sourcing & Ingredients: TribeTokes doesn’t have information about its ingredient sourcing on its website.
Comparing full-spectrum CBD gummies
|Product
|Cost
|Cost per mg of CBD
|Potency
|Servings
|Organic
|Subscription option
|Penguin Full Spectrum Gummies
|$55.00
|$0.07
|Moderate
|30
|FALSE
|TRUE
|Joy Organics Full Spectrum CBD Gummies
|$49.95
|$0.07
|Moderate
|30
|TRUE
|TRUE
|Cornbread Hemp Full Spectrum CBD Gummies
|$39.99
|$0.13
|Gentle
|30
|TRUE
|TRUE
|Lazarus Naturals Full Spectrum CBD Gummies
|$38.00
|$0.08
|Moderate
|20
|FALSE
|FALSE
|cbdMD Full Spectrum Gummies
|$59.99
|$0.04
|Strong
|30
|FALSE
|TRUE
|Batch CBD Gummies
|$49.99
|$0.07
|Moderate
|30
|FALSE
|TRUE
|Aspen Green Bliss Organics Gummies
|$74.99
|$0.05
|Strong
|30
|TRUE
|TRUE
|TribeTokes Live Resin CBD Gummies
|$50.00
|$0.06
|Moderate
|30
|FALSE
|FALSE
Takeaway
CBD gummies have a long list of potential benefits—and they're only more likely to occur with full-spectrum thanks to the entourage effect. Our quality selects feature organic or locally grown hemp with easily available COAs to support the quality and dosage of every batch. Plus, we even have a few USDA certified selects for those who want the smallest risk of chemical and pesticide exposure.
