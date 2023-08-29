8 Best Full-Spectrum CBD Gummies

When shopping for hemp CBD gummies, there are a lot of factors to take into consideration. You’ll likely spend some time deliberating which dose to try, and you might look out for certain qualities, like a USDA organic certification or vegan formulation.

But one of the main factors to take into account is whether you’d like gummies with broad-spectrum hemp CBD, full-spectrum hemp CBD, or CBD isolate.

While CBD isolate is CBD alone, broad-spectrum and full-spectrum hemp include other cannabinoids in addition to CBD. According to the entourage effect theory, these compounds may create a synergistic effect, enhancing the effects of CBD. Full-spectrum hemp also contains up to 0.3% THC per dry weight, but broad-spectrum hemp has the THC filtered out.

The perks of full-spectrum hemp? The benefits of CBD are even better enhanced by these trace levels of THC, which are legal under the 2018 Farm Bill1 .

If you prefer full-spectrum hemp CBD, you can find a comparison of the best full-spectrum gummies below. We evaluated various factors such as quality, taste, potency, ingredient transparency, and customer feedback to select the very best full-spectrum CBD gummies.