Skip to content
Integrative Health

9 Best CBD Oils For Dogs With Seizures

Author:
Brooke V.
June 9, 2023
Written by
Brooke V.
This content is produced in collaboration with an advertising partner and follows mindbodygreen’s editorial guidelines. The content is written by a third party. Statements are not fact-checked by a medical expert.
best cbd oil for dogs with seizures penguin cbd oil
Image by mbg creative
June 9, 2023
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.

Advertorial: This content is produced by a third-party advertiser. Statements are not fact checked by a medical professional.

Disclaimer: Our website includes general information and instruction relating to health and wellness topics. This content is not a substitute for medical advice from your healthcare provider. All treatment decisions should be determined in partnership with a health care practitioner. Hemp CBD products are derived from U.S. industrial hemp (less than 0.3% THC) and European hemp (less than 0.2% THC). While hemp CBD products derived from the hemp plant (Cannabis sativa) are legal on a federal level in the U.S., some states have specific laws, so you'll want to check your state's laws to be sure.

Best CBD Oils for Dogs with Seizures

If you’ve ever witnessed your dog having a seizure, you know how distressing it can be—and while the causes can vary, epilepsy is actually among the most common neurological disorders in dogs. In fact, according to VCA Animal Hospital, about 1 in 20 dogs are likely to experience a seizure in their lifetime. Fortunately, there are a number of ways to treat and prevent seizures in dogs. The best CBD oils for dogs with seizures could help give your pet relief (and give you peace of mind).*

Benefits of CBD oil for dogs with seizures

Early research suggests that CBD oils for dogs could decrease the animal’s inflammation response and relieve pain1. In a small clinical trial performed by the American Kennel Club (AKC) and Colorado State University, 89% of the dogs experienced fewer seizures when given CBD. Additionally, small animal and exotic veterinarian Sara Ochoa, DVM, previously told mindbodygreen CBD could potentially aid in easing travel anxiety and seizures in dogs.

More research still needs to be done to fully understand the benefits of CBD for dogs with seizures, but there are already many hemp CBD oil products available for dogs. The best CBD oils for dogs can provide various benefits, such as reducing pain2 and improving overall well-being.*

Keep scrolling to find our picks for the best CBD oils for dogs with seizures, along with advice on how to choose the right treatments and how to provide the best possible care for your dog. Just make sure to consult with your primary veterinarian before introducing any new supplements or treatments into your canine's routine.

Best CBD Oil for dogs with seizures

Best CBD oil for dogs with seizures: Penguin CBD Dog Oil

:
view on Penguin

Pros:

  • All-natural ingredients with no artificial additives
  • Hemp sourced from Oregon
  • Chicken flavoring appealing to dogs

Cons:

  • Only gentle potency available

Type:

Broad-spectrum

Potency:

Gentle, 5mg per serving, 10mg per serving

Cost per mg of CBD:

$0.27

This broad-spectrum oil delivers a gentle 5mg or 10mg dose of CBD to support your dog's well-being. Many reviewers say this oil helps ease their dog’s shaking and encourages joint looseness.* Plus, the chicken flavor is particularly appealing for dogs. The oil can be mixed with food or drink, or placed directly under the dog’s tongue. The brand recommends one or two doses per day. It’s best to chat with your dog’s veterinarian to determine which dosage is right for your dog.

Best flavored CBD oil for dogs with seizures: FOCL Premium CBD Pet Drops

:
view on FOCL

Pros:

  • High-quality ingredients with no artificial additives
  • Three flavor options

Cons:

  • May be hard to get dogs to take via dropper
  • Updated COAs are hard to find

Type:

Broad-spectrum

Potency:

Gentle, 10mg CBD per serving; Moderate, 20mg CBD per serving

Servings:

30

Cost per mg of CBD:

$0.10

COAs:

Yes

Subscription Discount:

Yes

Specifically formulated for cats and dogs, FOCL Premium Pet CBD Drops can help your pet live more comfortably.* We love that these drops come in three dog-friendly flavors: peanut butter, wild salmon, and savory chicken. You can also choose between either a gentle 10mg of CBD or moderate 20mg of CBD per serving potency—so there's a good option for pups of all sizes. Plus, this vegan CBD oil opts for broad-spectrum hemp, so it's free of THC.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Best full-spectrum CBD oil for dogs with seizures: Cornbread Full Spectrum Hemp Oil

:
view on Cornbread Hemp

Pros:

  • USDA certified organic
  • Full-spectrum hemp oil formulation provides an entourage effect

Cons:

  • Only one flavor option & potency
  • Has THC (if that's not your thing)

Type:

Full-spectrum

Potency:

Gentle, 17mg CBD per serving

Servings:

30

Cost per mg of CBD:

$0.10

COAs:

Yes

Subscription Discount:

Yes

Cornbread crafts high-quality hemp CBD products that are USDA certified organic. We love that the brand uses the same care and quality in its pet products as with those for humans. This full-spectrum pick only comes in one flavor: corndog—which, according to reviewers, is a hit with most dogs. Cornbread Hemp sources its hemp from farms in Kentucky. This particular vegan CBD oil does contain traces of THC (up to .5mg), so keep that in mind when determining your pup's dosage. 

Best CBD with CBDA for dogs with seizures: ElleVet Hemp Oil for Dogs

:
view on ElleVet

Pros:

  • Formulated with the exact blend used in clinical trials
  • Multiple size options and inclusion of a syringe for precise dosing
  • Unique formula with CBDA

Cons:

  • Flavorless oil may not be appealing for all dogs
  • Using dropper can be challenging for some pet owners

Type:

Broad-spectrum

Potency:

Strong, 70mg of CBD + CBDA per serving

Cost per mg of CBD:

$0.06

Subscription Discount:

Yes

That study we mentioned earlier on CBD for joint pain in dogs? It looked beyond cannabinol and evaluated CBDa, a cannabidiolic acid that can be even more impactful than CBD on its own. With that in mind, ElleVette created this oil to include CBD and CBDa, resulting in a unique formula for pets. The brand prides itself on utilizing all-natural ingredients, with no preservatives or artificial additives. Like most CBD oils for dogs, this one can be mixed with food or drink, or dropped directly into your dog’s mouth. Every order also comes with empty capsules—in case that's an easier option for you pup.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Best variety of CBD oil for dogs with seizures: Innovet PurHemp Oil for Dogs

:
view on Innovet

Pros:

  • USDA certified organic
  • Comes in multiple strengths (from 125mg to 6000mg)

Cons:

  • Unflavored oil may not appeal to all dogs
  • Has THC (a con for some and a pro for others)

Type:

Full-spectrum

Potency:

Gentle, 4mg CBD per serving, 8.3mg of CBD per serving; Moderate 25mg of CBD per serving; Strong, 50mg of CBD per serving, 100mg of CBD per serving, 200mg of CBD per serving

Servings:

30

Cost per mg of CBD:

$0.45

Subscription Discount:

Yes

Innovet offers six potencies, which you can choose based on the size of your dog. The lowest strength (125mg) is meant for dogs up to 25 pounds, while the highest (6000mg) is for dogs that weigh more than 125 pounds.

What we love most about Innovet is that its products are 100% certified USDA organic with all natural ingredients, including flavoring. Plus, the brand displays third party lab results clearly on each product page (as all CBD distributors should). 

Best organic CBD oil for dogs with seizures: Honest Paws Hemp Oil

:
view on Honest Paws

Pros:

  • USDA certified organic
  • NASC certified

Cons:

  • Limited flavor options

Type:

Full-spectrum

Potency:

Gentle, 4mg CBD per serving, 16mg CBD per serving; Moderate 33mg CBD per serving

Servings:

30

Cost per mg of CBD:

$0.83

COAs:

Yes

Subscription Discount:

Yes

Another USDA certified organic pick, this full-spectrum CBD oil uses non-GMO ingredients to help promote your a relaxed state for your pup .* Along with CBD, the formula contains organic chamomile, which is naturally calming. The brand's products are certified by NASC, providing pet owners with the assurance of safety and reliability.

There are four potencies to choose from, which can be selected based on the size of your dog: small (up to 25 pounds), medium (25 to 50 pounds), large (over 50 pounds), and extra strength.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Best budget CBD oil for dogs: Science-Rite Nano Hemp Oil

:
view on Science-Rite

Pros:

  • THC-free formula (pro for some, con for others)
  • Four pet-friendly flavors
  • Two strengths

Cons:

  • No subscription discount

Type:

Full-spectrum

Potency:

Gentle, 4mg of CBD per serving, 25mg of CBD per serving

Servings:

30

Cost per mg of CBD:

$0.20

COAs:

Yes

Subscription Discount:

Yes

Science-Rite's Nano Hemp Oil for Dogs is a unique type of hemp extract that has been subjected to a nanotechnology process. This process breaks down the particles into incredibly small, nano-sized droplets, which are meant to be more easily absorbed by a dog's body, per the brand.* We love that this tincture comes in four pet-friendly flavors: peanut butter, beef, chicken, and salmon.

Best calming CBD oil for dogs: Hemp Factory Outlet Pet Tincture

:
view on Hemp Factory Outlet

Pros:

  • Made in the USA
  • Pricing options are more budget-friendly

Cons:

  • Slow shipping options
  • Not as many customer reviews as some of the other options on this list

Type:

Full-spectrum

Potency:

Gentle, 8.3mg per serving; Moderate 33mg per serving; Strong, 50mg per serving

Servings:

30

Cost per mg of CBD:

$0.02

COAs:

Yes

Subscription Discount:

Yes

This potent tincture allows you to effortlessly adjust your dog’s daily dose to achieve optimal results. Not only does Hemp Factory Outlet’s dog tincture use minimal ingredients, it also provides great value for pet owners looking for an affordable yet high-quality option. The formula contains USA-grown hemp extract, carrier oil, and terpenes or essential oils.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
ProductCostCost per mg of CBDPotencyServingsOrganic HempSubscription Option
Penguin CBD Dog Oil$40.00$0.27Gentle30TRUETRUE
Cornbread Full Spectrum Hemp Oil$49.99$0.10Gentle30TRUETRUE
FOCL Premium CBD Pet Drops$29.00$0.10Gentle30TRUETRUE
ElleVet Hemp Oil for Dogs$125.99$0.06Strong30FALSETRUE
Innovet PurHemp Oil for Dogs$33.97$0.45Gentle30TRUETRUE
Honest Paws Hemp Oil$99.95$0.83Gentle30TRUETRUE
Science-Rite Nano Hemp Oil$29.99$0.20Gentle30FALSEFALSE
Hemp Factory Outlet$30.00$0.03Strong30FALSETRUE

Takeaway

To ensure you're choosing the best CBD oil for dogs with seizures, navigate the market carefully by considering factors such as ingredient quality, lab testing, potency, and purity. Narrow down your search by considering the options on our list. Just remember: It's important to consult with a veterinarian to determine the root cause of your dog's symptoms and formulate a personalized treatment plan.

Want to try CBD oil for yourself? Check out our picks for the best CBD oils, with broad-spectrum, full-spectrum, and isolate options.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Meet The Experts

This content is produced in collaboration with an advertising partner and follows mindbodygreen’s editorial guidelines. The content is written by a third party. Statements are not fact-checked by a medical expert.