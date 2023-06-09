Early research suggests that CBD oils for dogs could decrease the animal’s inflammation response and relieve pain1 . In a small clinical trial performed by the American Kennel Club (AKC) and Colorado State University, 89% of the dogs experienced fewer seizures when given CBD. Additionally, small animal and exotic veterinarian Sara Ochoa, DVM, previously told mindbodygreen CBD could potentially aid in easing travel anxiety and seizures in dogs.

More research still needs to be done to fully understand the benefits of CBD for dogs with seizures, but there are already many hemp CBD oil products available for dogs. The best CBD oils for dogs can provide various benefits, such as reducing pain2 and improving overall well-being.*

Keep scrolling to find our picks for the best CBD oils for dogs with seizures, along with advice on how to choose the right treatments and how to provide the best possible care for your dog. Just make sure to consult with your primary veterinarian before introducing any new supplements or treatments into your canine's routine.