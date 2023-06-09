9 Best CBD Oils For Dogs With Seizures
Advertorial: This content is produced by a third-party advertiser. Statements are not fact checked by a medical professional.
Disclaimer: Our website includes general information and instruction relating to health and wellness topics. This content is not a substitute for medical advice from your healthcare provider. All treatment decisions should be determined in partnership with a health care practitioner. Hemp CBD products are derived from U.S. industrial hemp (less than 0.3% THC) and European hemp (less than 0.2% THC). While hemp CBD products derived from the hemp plant (Cannabis sativa) are legal on a federal level in the U.S., some states have specific laws, so you'll want to check your state's laws to be sure.
- Best broad-spectrum: Penguin CBD Dog Oil
- Best full-spectrum: Cornbread Full Spectrum Hemp Oil
- Best flavored: FOCL Premium CBD Pet Drops
- Best with CBDa: ElleVet Hemp Oil for Dogs
- Best variety: Innovet PurHemp Oil for Dogs
- Best organic: Honest Paws Hemp Oil
- Best budget: Science-Rite Nano Hemp Oil
- Best calming: Hemp Factory Outlet Pet Tincture
If you’ve ever witnessed your dog having a seizure, you know how distressing it can be—and while the causes can vary, epilepsy is actually among the most common neurological disorders in dogs. In fact, according to VCA Animal Hospital, about 1 in 20 dogs are likely to experience a seizure in their lifetime. Fortunately, there are a number of ways to treat and prevent seizures in dogs. The best CBD oils for dogs with seizures could help give your pet relief (and give you peace of mind).*
Benefits of CBD oil for dogs with seizures
Early research suggests that CBD oils for dogs could decrease the animal’s inflammation response and relieve pain1. In a small clinical trial performed by the American Kennel Club (AKC) and Colorado State University, 89% of the dogs experienced fewer seizures when given CBD. Additionally, small animal and exotic veterinarian Sara Ochoa, DVM, previously told mindbodygreen CBD could potentially aid in easing travel anxiety and seizures in dogs.
More research still needs to be done to fully understand the benefits of CBD for dogs with seizures, but there are already many hemp CBD oil products available for dogs. The best CBD oils for dogs can provide various benefits, such as reducing pain2 and improving overall well-being.*
Keep scrolling to find our picks for the best CBD oils for dogs with seizures, along with advice on how to choose the right treatments and how to provide the best possible care for your dog. Just make sure to consult with your primary veterinarian before introducing any new supplements or treatments into your canine's routine.
Best CBD Oil for dogs with seizures
Best CBD oil for dogs with seizures: Penguin CBD Dog Oil
Pros:
- All-natural ingredients with no artificial additives
- Hemp sourced from Oregon
- Chicken flavoring appealing to dogs
Cons:
- Only gentle potency available
Type:Broad-spectrum
Potency:Gentle, 5mg per serving, 10mg per serving
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.27
This broad-spectrum oil delivers a gentle 5mg or 10mg dose of CBD to support your dog's well-being. Many reviewers say this oil helps ease their dog’s shaking and encourages joint looseness.* Plus, the chicken flavor is particularly appealing for dogs. The oil can be mixed with food or drink, or placed directly under the dog’s tongue. The brand recommends one or two doses per day. It’s best to chat with your dog’s veterinarian to determine which dosage is right for your dog.
Best flavored CBD oil for dogs with seizures: FOCL Premium CBD Pet Drops
Pros:
- High-quality ingredients with no artificial additives
- Three flavor options
Cons:
- May be hard to get dogs to take via dropper
- Updated COAs are hard to find
Type:Broad-spectrum
Potency:Gentle, 10mg CBD per serving; Moderate, 20mg CBD per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.10
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
Specifically formulated for cats and dogs, FOCL Premium Pet CBD Drops can help your pet live more comfortably.* We love that these drops come in three dog-friendly flavors: peanut butter, wild salmon, and savory chicken. You can also choose between either a gentle 10mg of CBD or moderate 20mg of CBD per serving potency—so there's a good option for pups of all sizes. Plus, this vegan CBD oil opts for broad-spectrum hemp, so it's free of THC.
Advertisement
Best full-spectrum CBD oil for dogs with seizures: Cornbread Full Spectrum Hemp Oil
Pros:
- USDA certified organic
- Full-spectrum hemp oil formulation provides an entourage effect
Cons:
- Only one flavor option & potency
- Has THC (if that's not your thing)
Type:Full-spectrum
Potency:Gentle, 17mg CBD per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.10
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
Cornbread crafts high-quality hemp CBD products that are USDA certified organic. We love that the brand uses the same care and quality in its pet products as with those for humans. This full-spectrum pick only comes in one flavor: corndog—which, according to reviewers, is a hit with most dogs. Cornbread Hemp sources its hemp from farms in Kentucky. This particular vegan CBD oil does contain traces of THC (up to .5mg), so keep that in mind when determining your pup's dosage.
Best CBD with CBDA for dogs with seizures: ElleVet Hemp Oil for Dogs
Pros:
- Formulated with the exact blend used in clinical trials
- Multiple size options and inclusion of a syringe for precise dosing
- Unique formula with CBDA
Cons:
- Flavorless oil may not be appealing for all dogs
- Using dropper can be challenging for some pet owners
Type:Broad-spectrum
Potency:Strong, 70mg of CBD + CBDA per serving
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.06
Subscription Discount:Yes
That study we mentioned earlier on CBD for joint pain in dogs? It looked beyond cannabinol and evaluated CBDa, a cannabidiolic acid that can be even more impactful than CBD on its own. With that in mind, ElleVette created this oil to include CBD and CBDa, resulting in a unique formula for pets. The brand prides itself on utilizing all-natural ingredients, with no preservatives or artificial additives. Like most CBD oils for dogs, this one can be mixed with food or drink, or dropped directly into your dog’s mouth. Every order also comes with empty capsules—in case that's an easier option for you pup.
Advertisement
Best variety of CBD oil for dogs with seizures: Innovet PurHemp Oil for Dogs
Pros:
- USDA certified organic
- Comes in multiple strengths (from 125mg to 6000mg)
Cons:
- Unflavored oil may not appeal to all dogs
- Has THC (a con for some and a pro for others)
Type:Full-spectrum
Potency:Gentle, 4mg CBD per serving, 8.3mg of CBD per serving; Moderate 25mg of CBD per serving; Strong, 50mg of CBD per serving, 100mg of CBD per serving, 200mg of CBD per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.45
Subscription Discount:Yes
Innovet offers six potencies, which you can choose based on the size of your dog. The lowest strength (125mg) is meant for dogs up to 25 pounds, while the highest (6000mg) is for dogs that weigh more than 125 pounds.
What we love most about Innovet is that its products are 100% certified USDA organic with all natural ingredients, including flavoring. Plus, the brand displays third party lab results clearly on each product page (as all CBD distributors should).
Best organic CBD oil for dogs with seizures: Honest Paws Hemp Oil
Pros:
- USDA certified organic
- NASC certified
Cons:
- Limited flavor options
Type:Full-spectrum
Potency:Gentle, 4mg CBD per serving, 16mg CBD per serving; Moderate 33mg CBD per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.83
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
Another USDA certified organic pick, this full-spectrum CBD oil uses non-GMO ingredients to help promote your a relaxed state for your pup .* Along with CBD, the formula contains organic chamomile, which is naturally calming. The brand's products are certified by NASC, providing pet owners with the assurance of safety and reliability.
There are four potencies to choose from, which can be selected based on the size of your dog: small (up to 25 pounds), medium (25 to 50 pounds), large (over 50 pounds), and extra strength.
Advertisement
Best budget CBD oil for dogs: Science-Rite Nano Hemp Oil
Pros:
- THC-free formula (pro for some, con for others)
- Four pet-friendly flavors
- Two strengths
Cons:
- No subscription discount
Type:Full-spectrum
Potency:Gentle, 4mg of CBD per serving, 25mg of CBD per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.20
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
Science-Rite's Nano Hemp Oil for Dogs is a unique type of hemp extract that has been subjected to a nanotechnology process. This process breaks down the particles into incredibly small, nano-sized droplets, which are meant to be more easily absorbed by a dog's body, per the brand.* We love that this tincture comes in four pet-friendly flavors: peanut butter, beef, chicken, and salmon.
Best calming CBD oil for dogs: Hemp Factory Outlet Pet Tincture
Pros:
- Made in the USA
- Pricing options are more budget-friendly
Cons:
- Slow shipping options
- Not as many customer reviews as some of the other options on this list
Type:Full-spectrum
Potency:Gentle, 8.3mg per serving; Moderate 33mg per serving; Strong, 50mg per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.02
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
This potent tincture allows you to effortlessly adjust your dog’s daily dose to achieve optimal results. Not only does Hemp Factory Outlet’s dog tincture use minimal ingredients, it also provides great value for pet owners looking for an affordable yet high-quality option. The formula contains USA-grown hemp extract, carrier oil, and terpenes or essential oils.
Advertisement
|Product
|Cost
|Cost per mg of CBD
|Potency
|Servings
|Organic Hemp
|Subscription Option
|Penguin CBD Dog Oil
|$40.00
|$0.27
|Gentle
|30
|TRUE
|TRUE
|Cornbread Full Spectrum Hemp Oil
|$49.99
|$0.10
|Gentle
|30
|TRUE
|TRUE
|FOCL Premium CBD Pet Drops
|$29.00
|$0.10
|Gentle
|30
|TRUE
|TRUE
|ElleVet Hemp Oil for Dogs
|$125.99
|$0.06
|Strong
|30
|FALSE
|TRUE
|Innovet PurHemp Oil for Dogs
|$33.97
|$0.45
|Gentle
|30
|TRUE
|TRUE
|Honest Paws Hemp Oil
|$99.95
|$0.83
|Gentle
|30
|TRUE
|TRUE
|Science-Rite Nano Hemp Oil
|$29.99
|$0.20
|Gentle
|30
|FALSE
|FALSE
|Hemp Factory Outlet
|$30.00
|$0.03
|Strong
|30
|FALSE
|TRUE
Takeaway
To ensure you're choosing the best CBD oil for dogs with seizures, navigate the market carefully by considering factors such as ingredient quality, lab testing, potency, and purity. Narrow down your search by considering the options on our list. Just remember: It's important to consult with a veterinarian to determine the root cause of your dog's symptoms and formulate a personalized treatment plan.
Want to try CBD oil for yourself? Check out our picks for the best CBD oils, with broad-spectrum, full-spectrum, and isolate options.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.