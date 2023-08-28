7 Best CBD Oil Treats For Dogs With Anxiety
Advertorial: This content is produced by a third-party advertiser. Statements are not fact checked by a medical professional.
Disclaimer: Our website includes general information and instruction relating to health and wellness topics. All treatment decisions should be determined in partnership with a health care practitioner. Hemp CBD products are derived from U.S. industrial hemp (less than 0.3% THC) and European hemp (less than 0.2% THC). While CBD products derived from the hemp plant (Cannabis sativa) are legal on a federal level in the U.S., some states have specific laws.
If your dog shakes uncontrollably before a thunderstorm, then you know that anxiety can be crippling to pets the same way it can be to humans. Sadly, some solutions that can help humans, like therapy, aren’t effective for pets.
Hemp cannabidiol (CBD) may be helpful for easing the anxiety of dogs and humans alike.* The compound, which is found in the hemp plant, may reduce anxiety by activating serotonin receptors1 in the brain.* Anecdotal evidence suggests that CBD may be helpful to dogs, but there’s a lack of research explicitly examining the effects of CBD on anxiety in dogs.
If you’d like to let your furry friend in on the potential benefits of CBD, dog treats provide an enjoyable format.
The best CBD oil treats for dogs with anxiety:
How we Picked
Testing
All of the brands above are transparent about their third-party testing process and provided COAs (lab results) online.
Ingredients
We chose brands that have minimal ingredients and opted for GMO-free or organic hemp in their CBD products.
Reviews
These CBD products are well-loved by customers - we should know, we read hundreds of reviews.
Our picks for the best CBD oil treats for dogs with anxiety:
Best isolate: Penguin CBD Dog Treats
Pros:
- Gentle dosage
- Sweet potato flavor
Cons:
- Higher cost per mg of CBD
Type:Isolate
Potency:Gentle, 10 mg of CBD per serving
Servings:20
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.30
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
These sweet potato-flavored dog treats have 10 mg of CBD isolate per serving. The gentle dose may be enough if you have a small dog, or you can double up if your pup is on the larger side. As with its products for humans, Penguin CBD uses third-party testing to ensure the quality of its dog treats.
Best vegan: Holistapet Calming Treats
Pros:
- Multiple dosage options
- Produced in the U.S.
Cons:
- Chamomile may make some dogs too sleepy
Type:Broad-spectrum
Potency:Gentle, 5 mg of CBD per servingGentle, 10 mg of CBD per servingModerate, 20 mg of CBD
Servings:30
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.12
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
Holistapet's CBD dog treats are peanut butter-flavored, so you can expect some tail wagging each time you reach for the bag. In addition to CBD, the treats contain l-theanine and chamomile, which may provide additional calming effects.
The treats are available in three strengths—5 mg, 10 mg, and 20 mg—so you can choose the appropriate dosage based on your dog’s size. The brand recommends between 0.25 mg to 0.5 mg of CBD per pound of bodyweight.
Best value: Penelope’s Bloom Stress and Anxiety Bundle
Pros:
- Made in the U.S.
- Vegan
Cons:
- May be difficult to reseal
Type:Full-spectrum
Potency:Ranges from Gentle, 8.3 mg of CBD to Moderate, 33.3 mg of CBD
Servings:30
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.13
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:No
For an effective, well-crafted, and budget-friendly CBD treat, turn to Penelope's Bloom. Its Stress & Anxiety treats are specifically formulated to help keep your pup calm by combining full spectrum hemp with a handful of additional actives.
Along with 10mg of CD, every treat has 50mg of chamomile powder, 100mg of passion flower extract, 50mg of L-tryptophan, 50mg of L-theanine, 50mg of ginger root extract, 50mg of valerian root, and 100mg of GABA. These actives are mixed into a full organic sweet potato and oat base that's also vegan.
Best flavor: Honest Paws Calm Bites
Pros:
- Made with USDA certified organic hemp
- Suitable for picky eaters
Cons:
- Only one gentle dose available
Type:Full-spectrum
Potency:Gentle, 5 mg of CBD per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.14
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
Dog parents have reported that even their typically picky dogs thoroughly enjoy these peanut butter-flavored treats (and often request seconds). All of Honest Paws' CBD treats for dogs are made in the U.S. using organic, non-GMO ingredients, including hemp grown in the U.S.
Every pack comes with 30 treats, which pack a gentle dose of 5mg of CBD per serving.
Best for cognitive support: Zesty Paws Cognition Bites
Pros:
- Roast beef flavor
- Contain lion’s mane and ashwagandha
Cons:
- Strong scent
Type:Broad-spectrum
Potency:Gentle, 5 mg of CBD per serving
Servings:45
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.12
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
Zesty Paws designed these CBD treats to provide cognitive support and boost calmness. Along with 5mg of CBD per serving, these treats also contain ingredients to support cognition and memory, including lion’s mane and ashwagandha.*
Plus, the brand has been certified by the National Animal Supplement Council, a nonprofit that assesses the quality of supplements for pets.
Best calming: CBDfx CBD Calming Pet Treats
Pros:
- Soy-free
- Vegan
Cons:
- May be too crunchy for older dogs
Type:Broad-spectrum
Potency:Gentle, 15 mg of CBD per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.09
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:No
These vegan, chewy dog treats are designed to provide a sense of calmness and alleviate stress. They combine CBD with GABA and chamomile, and valerian root, which are also linked to relaxation benefits.* The treats also incorporate superfoods like blueberry and spinach.
Takeaway
Help favorite favorite canine push through their anxiety with these CBD dog treats. Selected for rave reviews, transparent company operations, and natural ingredients, these pet treats are ones you'll actually feel good about giving your pup.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.