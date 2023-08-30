Skip to content
Best CBD Oil For Pain Relief: 5 Top Rated CBD Oil Product Reviews

Brooke V.
August 30, 2023
Brooke V.
Best CBD Oil For Pain Relief
Disclaimer: Our website includes general information and instruction relating to health and wellness topics. This content is not a substitute for medical advice from your healthcare provider. Hemp CBD products are derived from U.S. industrial hemp (less than 0.3% THC) and European hemp (less than 0.2% THC). While CBD products derived from the hemp plant (Cannabis sativa) are legal on a federal level in the U.S., some states have specific laws, so you'll want to check your state's laws.

The best CBD oil for pain relief:

Cannabidiol (CBD) is a promising option for people seeking relief from chronic or acute pain due to this compound's potential anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving properties1.*

But, within the vast CBD market, spotting the most effective and reliable products can be challenging.

In this article, we review each CBD oil, examining its ingredients, extraction methods, potency levels, and other benefits. We also consider user experiences and reviews to provide a well-rounded perspective on each product. This way, if you wish to try CBD oil for pain relief, you can make a more informed decision.

What is CBD oil, and how might it help with pain?

CBD oil is derived from the hemp plant and has gained popularity in recent years for its potential therapeutic benefits.* This is because interacts with your body's endocannabinoid system (which plays a key role in maintaining various physiological processes, such as pain perception, mood regulation, and immune function).

Unlike THC, CBD does not bind directly with your body's endocannabinoid receptors. However it's thought that CBD may block the natural degradation of the body's naturally occurring cannabinoids–which is why it may benefit your overall health.

While research on CBD and pain management is limited, we do have a few cases that support its ability to promote bodily comfort.* A 2020 animal study found that CBD supports the body's  inflammatory responses2 in immune cells when taken orally.*

Our selection of CBD oils

Read our guide for a selection of CBD oils that have been responsibly sourced and contain organic hemp alongside natural ingredients. According to customer reviews, these CBD oils have helped promote comfort and overall being in most users.*

Best strength: Penguin CBD Oil

:
view on Penguin

Pros:

  • 4 potency options, including stronger ones
  • Variety of flavors

Cons:

  • Refunds only for unopened products
  • Not suitable for those with tree nut allergies (contains coconut-based MCT oil)

Type:

Broad-spectrumFull-spectrum

Potency:

Gentle, 8.3 mg per serving (250 mg strength)Moderate, 20 mg per serving (600 mg strength)Moderate, 33.3 mg per serving (1,000 mg strength)Strong, 83.3 mg per serving (2,500 mg strength)

Servings:

30

Cost per mg of CBD:

$ 0.18

COAs:

Yes

Subscription Discount:

Yes

Penguin CBD Oil comes in 4 strengths, up to 5 bottle sizes (250, 600, 1,000, 2,500, and 5,000 milligrams), and five flavors (natural, mint, citrus, strawberry, and cookies & cream). If that wasn’t customizable enough, this oil is also available in two forms: a broad-spectrum hemp option, which means you get all the plant’s compounds but none of the THC, and a full-spectrum option, which means you get all of the hemp plant compounds, plus a touch of THC. Full-spectrum hemp CBD offers the entourage effect, which you can read about here. Penguin uses plants grown organically in Oregon, USA, and its oil is made to order, meaning you’ll always get a fresh batch.

View COAs here.

Best organic: Cornbread Whole Flower USDA Organic CBD Oil

:
view on Cornbread

Pros:

  • USDA certified organic
  • Brand has a good, long-standing reputation
  • 30-day money-back guarantee
  • Vegan & cruelty-free

Cons:

  • Only one natural flavor available
  • Contains traces of THC (if that’s not your thing)
  • Not suitable for those with tree nut allergies (contains coconut-based MCT oil)

Type:

Full-spectrum

Potency:

Moderate, 25 mg per servingStrong, 50 mg per serving

Servings:

30

Cost per mg of Hemp CBD:

$ 0.05

COAs:

Yes

Subscription Discount:

No

Cornbread was the first CBD brand in Kentucky, USA, to earn the USDA organic certification. Cornbread also uses only the hemp flower for extraction, which has the highest CBD concentration. Drawing from 250 years of Kentucky hemp tradition, this CBD oil is rich in full-spectrum cannabinoids and terpenes, and has the maximum allowed dose of THC. Users love adding this to their wellness regimen, as it helps promote joint health and comfort.* The product is available in two strengths: moderate (25 milligrams per serving of CBD), and strong (50 milligrams per serving).

View COAs here.

Best vegan: Elm & Rye Full Spectrum hemp CBD Oil

:
view on Elm & Rye

Pros:

  • Sustainably sourced & cruelty-free

Cons:

  • Only 1 flavor
  • Contains traces of THC (if that’s not your thing)

Type:

Full-spectrum

Potency:

Moderate, 33.33 mg per serving

Servings:

30

Cost per mg of CBD:

$ 0.04

COAs:

Yes

Subscription Discount:

Yes

Elm & Rye's Full Spectrum hemp CBD Oil comes in a strong concentration of 1,000 milligrams per bottle. This full-spectrum hemp CBD blend uses organically grown hemp, MCT oil, natural flavors, and terpenes to offer you the full CBD experience, complete with an entourage effect. The blend promotes relaxation, emotional balance, and physical comfort.* You can also bundle up this CBD Oil with other products to get free shipping and free items!

View COAs here.

Best broad-spectrum: Joy Organics Tranquil Mint Organic Broad Spectrum Oil

:
view on Joy Organics

Pros:

  • USDA certified organic
  • Discount programs available for extra savings
  • 4 strengths available

Cons:

  • Some flavors contain coconut oil (consult with doctor if you have an allergy)

Type:

Broad-spectrum

Potency:

Gentle, 15 mg per servingModerate, 30 mg per servingStrong, 45 mg per servingStrong, 75 mg per serving

Servings:

30

Cost per mg of Hemp CBD:

$ 0.10

COAs:

Yes

Subscription Discount:

No

If you’re looking for all the plant goodness minus the THC, Joy Organics offers a USDA-certified organic CBD tincture using broad-spectrum hemp. This blend is made with just three ingredients: organic extra-virgin olive oil, organic hemp, and organic peppermint oil. Users say it eases their tension and feels soothing on joints and muscles.* The tincture has a delicious mint flavor (perfect for adding to your favorite food or drink) and is available in 4 strengths.

View COAs Here.

Best calming: Verma Farms CBD Oil

:
view on Verma Farms

Pros:

  • Subscription program available
  • Reasonably low price

Cons:

  • May be too gentle for some people

Type:

Broad-spectrum

Potency:

Gentle, 16.67 mg per serving

Servings:

30

Cost per mg of Hemp CBD:

$ 0.07

COAs:

Yes

Subscription Discount:

Yes

Verma Farms uses all-natural ingredients and US-grown unadulterated hemp to create its broad-spectrum oil, which is filled with cannabinoids, terpenes, and other plant compounds rich in antioxidants. The CBD oil comes in an energizing mint flavor that you can add to your tea, smoothies, or foods. You can also massage the oil into your skin. Users rave about this product, saying it helps promote physical comfort and maintain joint and muscle health, especially after a hard workout.* Each serving delivers a gentle dose of 16.67 milligrams of CBD, perfect if you’re looking to try CBD for the first time.

View COAs here.

Takeaway

The world of CBD oils may offer a promising avenue for support body comfort, whether you’re seeking to ease anything from sore muscles to aching limbs.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a healthcare provider when considering what supplements are right for you.

