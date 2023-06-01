9 Best CBD Oils For Dogs
- Best broad-spectrum CBD oil for dogs: Penguin CBD Oil for Dogs
- Best full-spectrum CBD oil for dogs: Cornbread Hemp Cats & Dogs Oil
- Best flavored CBD oil for dogs: FOCL Premium CBD Drops Pet
- Best unflavored CBD oil for dogs: Joy Organics CBD Tincture for Dogs, Cats & Pets
- Best CBD oil for dogs subscription: Charlotte's Web CBD Drops For Dogs
- Best CBD oil with CBDA for dogs: ElleVet Sciences Hemp CBD + CBDA Oil For Dogs
- Best organic CBD oil for dogs: Innovet PurCBD+ Oil for Dogs
- Best calming CBD oil for dogs: Honest Paws Hemp Oil for Dogs
- Best budget CBD oil for dogs: Science-Rite Nano Hemp Oil
For many people, the well-being of their four-legged companions is just as important as their own. As more and more people seek natural remedies to improve their dogs' health, CBD oil has emerged as a popular choice.
Derived from the hemp plant, cannabidiol or CBD offers a range of potential benefits for dogs. While the research on CBD for dogs is still in the early stages, it’s promising (with anecdotal support from many pet owners and veterinarians to match).
Ready to find the best CBD oils for your furry friend? Find our top picks below to help you find the best possible option for your canine companion.
Benefits of CBD for dogs
A 2021 study1 on canine blood found that CBD could reduce the body’s inflammatory response, which could help alleviate pain.*
This supports evidence from a 2018 study on arthritic dogs, where researchers found that 2mg of CBD taken twice per day2 helped increase comfort and activity in dogs with wear-and-tear arthritis.*
Other potential benefits of CBD for dogs include help with travel anxiety and 3seizures*, as small animal and exotic veterinarian Sara Ochoa, DVM, previously told mindbodygreen.
Of course, you should always speak with your veterinarian before starting any new supplement routine for your pup.
The best CBD oil for dogs in 2023:
Best broad-spectrum: Penguin CBD Dog Oil
Pros:
- All-natural ingredients with no artificial additives
- Hemp sourced from Oregon
- Chicken flavoring appealing to dogs
Cons:
- Only gentle potency available
Type:Broad-spectrum
Potency:Gentle, 5mg CBD per serving, 10mg CBD per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.26
COAs:Yes
Subscription:Yes
Penguin CBD Dog Oil is a natural way to support your dog's health and well-being. This product harnesses the power of broad-spectrum hemp CBD oil delivered in a gentle 5mg or 10mg dose. By giving your furry friend a daily serving of this THC-free tincture—which can be put under your pup's tongue or mixed with food and drink–you'll unlock the many benefits of CBD, including relief from joint pain.*
Best flavored CBD oil for dogs: FOCL Premium CBD Pet Drops
Pros:
- High-quality ingredients with no artificial additives
- Comes in 3 pet-friendly flavors
Cons:
- Updated COAs are hard to find
Type:Broad-spectrum
Potency:Gentle, 10mg CBD per serving; Moderate, 20mg CBD per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.10
Subscription:Yes
Formulated for cats and dogs, FOCL Premium Pet hemp CBD Drops have either 10mg or 20mg of CBD in every serving to help your pet feel more relaxed.* Choose between three pet-friendly flavors—Peanut Butter, Wild Salmon, and Savory Chicken—as well as two strengths.
We love that FOCL offers the same high-quality products for pets as it does for humans, so the pet-focused oils are made with the same organic broad-spectrum hemp as their human-grade counterparts.Plus, the formula is entirely vegan.
Best full-spectrum CBD oil for dogs: Cornbread Hemp CBD Oil for Pets
Pros:
- Pet-friendly flavor
- Organic hemp grown in Kentucky
Cons:
- Has trace amounts of THC (if that's not your thing)
Type:Full-spectrum
Potency:Gentle, 17mg CBD per serving
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.10
COAs:Yes
Subscription:Yes
Like the rest of Cornbread Hemp's CBD products, this Cat & Dog CBD oil is developed with full-spectrum. This ensures a robust blend of beneficial cannabinoids, terpenes, and other natural compounds in every serving. When you're ready to serve the vegan blend to your pup—which happens to be corndog flavored—simply use the dropper to carefully measure out the optimal dosage up to 17mg of CBD.
Best unflavored CBD oil for dogs: Joy Organics CBD Tincture for Dogs, Cats & Pets
Pros:
- USDA certified organic
- Only two ingredients
Cons:
- Unflavored oil may be unappealing to some dogs
Type:Broad-spectrum
Potency:Gentle, 15mg of CBD per serving; Moderate, 30mg of CBD per serving
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.10
COAs:Yes
Subscription:Yes
Formulated for cats and dogs, this USDA certified organic oil is a great pick for pet parents who want to keep their pup's supplements as simple as possible. It's made with just two ingredients: olive oil and broad-spectrum hemp. Available in two strengths, formula is broken down into mg per quarter dropper to ensure the proper dosage for pets of all sizes. We love that COAs are easy to find, and the brand also offers a 90 day money back guarantee.
Best CBD oil for canine wellness: Charlotte's Web CBD Drops For Dogs
Pros:
- Available unflavored or with chicken
- Non-GMO hemp
- Recyclable packaging
Cons:
- Trace amounts of THC (if that's not your thing)
Type:Full-spectrum
Potency:Gentle, 17mg CBD per serving
Servings:3060
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.11
COAs:Yes
Subscription:Yes
If you want to give our pup the ultimate human-grade experience, opt for this full-spectrum hemp oil from Charlotte's Web. The non-GMO oil delivers the same quality as its human-grade counterpart, combining USA grown hemp with MCT oil. The final product packs 17mg of CBD per serving. Depending on your pup's palate, shop for either an unflavored or chicken-flavored oil for them.
Best CBD oil for dogs with CBDA: ElleVet Sciences Hemp CBD + CBDA Oil For Dogs
Pros:
- Unique formula with CBDA
- Formulated at potency used in clinical trials
Cons:
- Flavorless oil may not be appealing
Type:Full-spectrum
Potency:Strong, 70mg of CBD + CBDA per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.06
COAs:Yes
Subscription:Yes
The 2018 study on the impact of CBD on a dog's joint pain didn't just look at cannabinol. It also included CBDa, the acidic precursor to CBD that's believed to be even more powerful than CBD. ElleVet mimicked this exact combination of cannabinoids when creating its formula, making the oil a unique option in the CBD pet space.
Available in three sizes, this tincture always offers 70mg of cannabinoids per mL of oil. To adjust the dose, simply change the amount of oil per serving using the included weight guide. A cost-effective choice for larger breeds, the oil can added to food, administered below your dog's tongue, or dose into capsules (included with every order).
Best organic CBD oil for dogs: Innovet PurCBD+ Oil for Dogs
Pros:
- USDA certified organic
- Comes in different strengths based on dog’s size
Cons:
- Unflavored oil may be unappealing to some dogs
- Has THC (if that's not your thing)
Type:Full-spectrum
Potency:Gentle, 4mg CBD per serving, 8.3mg of CBD per serving; Moderate 25mg of CBD per serving; Strong, 50mg of CBD per serving, 100mg of CBD per serving, 200mg of CBD per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.45
COAs:Yes
Subscription:Yes
Another USDA certified organic pick, this unflavored CBD oil is available in six strengths or "levels" tailored to dogs weight. This makes finding the right potency for your pup a breeze—so they can reap all the benefits of the full spectrum of terpenes, cannabinoids, and flavonoids found in the hemp plant. Other features that make the Innovet formula unique: cold CO2 extraction, a hemp carrier oil, and a plastic dropper designed specifically for pets.
Best calming CBD oil for dogs: Honest Paws Hemp Oil for Dogs
Pros:
- USDA certified organic
- Four strengths available by dog size
- Includes botanicals
Cons:
- Has THC (if that's not your thing)
Type:Full-spectrum
Potency:Gentle, 4mg CBD per serving, 16mg CBD per serving; Moderate 33mg CBD per serving
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.32
COAs:Yes
Subscription:Yes
This USDA certified organic tincture is specially formulated to help your dog stay calm. So the oil not only has full-spectrum hemp, but it also includes chamomile, a botanical that's long been used to promote calmness.* This special combo makes this a great option for those hoping to promote a more even mood in their pup. Available in four different strengths based on dog size, the oil is also NASC certified and comes with a 30-day money back guarantee.
Best budget CBD oil for dogs: Science-Rite Nano Hemp Oil
Pros:
- Four pet-friendly flavors
- Two strengths
- THC-free formula
Cons:
- Free shipping only over $25
Type:Broad-spectrum
Potency:Gentle, 4mg of CBD per serving, 25mg of CBD per serving
Servings:60
COAs:Yes
Subscription:No
Science-Rite opts for a non hemp to create this dog-friendly oil, which undergoes a unique process that breaks the hemp into tiny, nano-sized droplets. Per the brand, this allows for better bioavailability if the oil. Another bonus? This tincture is the most affordable option on our list at less than $20. It also comes in four pet-friendly flavors: beef, salmon, chicken, and peanut butter.
Comparing the best CBD oil for dogs
|Product
|Cost
|Cost per mg of CBD
|Potency
|Servings
|Organic
|Subscription option
|Penguin CBD Oil for Dogs
|$40.00
|$0.27
|Gentle
|30
|TRUE
|FALSE
|Cornbread Hemp CBD Oil for Dogs
|$29.00
|$0.10
|Gentle / Moderate
|30
|TRUE
|TRUE
|FOCL Premium CBD Drops Pet
|$49.99
|$0.10
|Gentle
|30
|TRUE
|TRUE
|Joy Organics CBD Tincture for Dogs
|$44.95
|$0.10
|Gentle / Moderate
|30
|TRUE
|TRUE
|Charlotte's Web CBD Drops For Dogs
|$59.99
|$0.11
|Gentle
|30/60
|TRUE
|FALSE
|ElleVet Hemp Oil for Dogs
|$125.99
|$0.06
|Gentle / Moderate/ Strong
|30
|TRUE
|TRUE
|Innovet PurHemp Oil for Dogs
|$33.97
|$0.45
|Gentle
|30
|TRUE
|TRUE
|Honest Paws Hemp Oil
|$99.95
|$0.83
|Gentle
|30
|TRUE
|TRUE
|Science-Rite Nano Hemp Oil
|$29.99
|$0.20
|Gentle / Moderate
|30
|TRUE
|FALSE
Takeaway
Make an informed decision that ensures your dog receives the best CBD oil for their overall well-being. Whether you want a full-spectrum or THC-free formula, you'll find an option to suit your pup—and their canine palette.
