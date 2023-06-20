8 Best CBD Oils For Cats With Anxiety

The research surrounding CBD and cats is in even earlier stages than the studies on humans. While a 2021 study1 found that CBD is generally well tolerated by healthy cats, most evidence supporting the use of CBD oils for cats with anxiety is anecdotal from pet owners or veterinarians.

What we do know about cats and CBD? Similar to humans, cat have an endocannabinoid system or ECS. This biological communication network 2 is present in all mammals, where it plays a role in supporting the balance of body systems, like the nervous and immune systems.

The ECS has an impact on pain control, digestion, and, you guessed it, mood. When you give your feline CBD, you're introducing external cannabinoids to support the endocannabinoid system, including your animal's mood. Just remember further research is still needed to understand the exact interaction between CBD and the ECS—even in humans.

If you're ready to explore the benefits of CBD oil for cats, we've compiled a list of our top picks to guide you toward the best possible option. Just remember that it is key to consult your vet before introducing a new supplement into your cat's routine.