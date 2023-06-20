8 Best CBD Oils For Cats With Anxiety
Many people struggling with anxiety have turned to CBD to help promote a sense of calm—but humans aren't the only ones who can benefit from the cannabinoid. If your cat struggles with occasional bouts of anxiousness, there's a chance that CBD oil could help support a more even mood.*
The benefits of CBD oil for cats
The research surrounding CBD and cats is in even earlier stages than the studies on humans. While a 2021 study1 found that CBD is generally well tolerated by healthy cats, most evidence supporting the use of CBD oils for cats with anxiety is anecdotal from pet owners or veterinarians.
What we do know about cats and CBD? Similar to humans, cat have an endocannabinoid system or ECS. This biological communication network 2is present in all mammals, where it plays a role in supporting the balance of body systems, like the nervous and immune systems.
The ECS has an impact on pain control, digestion, and, you guessed it, mood. When you give your feline CBD, you're introducing external cannabinoids to support the endocannabinoid system, including your animal's mood. Just remember further research is still needed to understand the exact interaction between CBD and the ECS—even in humans.
If you're ready to explore the benefits of CBD oil for cats, we've compiled a list of our top picks to guide you toward the best possible option. Just remember that it is key to consult your vet before introducing a new supplement into your cat's routine.
The best CBD oils for cats with anxiety
Penguin CBD Cat Oil
Pros
- All-natural ingredients with no artificial additives
- Gentle 5mg dose
Cons
- MCT oil may not sit well with all cats
Type:Broad-spectrum
Potency:Gentle5mg per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.26
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
Penguin CBD Cat Oil sources broad-spectrum hemp from pesticide-free Oregon farms for a CBD that you can feel good about giving your cat. Each bottle has just four ingredients: hemp, MCT oil, natural flavor, and terpenes (part of the hemp plant). When combined together, they offer a gentle 5mg of CBD per serving in a cat-friendly salmon flavor. Our only note? While MCT oil is a common carrier oil for CBD—including in pet-focused formulas—it's not tolerated by all furry companions.
FOCL Premium CBD Pet Drops
Pros
- High-quality ingredients with no artificial additives
- Comes in three pet-friendly flavors
Cons
- Not 100% organic
Type:Broad-spectrum
Potency:Gentle10mg per serving20mg per servingModerate
Servings:30
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.10
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
FOCL specifically formulated this non-GMO CBD oil for pets—and it shows from the three pet-friendly flavors. You'll have the choice of Peanut Butter, Wild Salmon, or Savory Chicken oil, which comes in either a gentle (10mg CBD per serving) or moderate (20mg) potency. Our favorite part? These oils are actually vegan despite the flavor names.
Cornbread Hemp Cats & Dogs Hemp Oil
Pros
- USDA certified organic
Cons
- Only one flavor & potency option
Type:Full-spectrum
Potency:Gentle17mg per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.10
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:No
Cornbread Hemp’s pet-friendly formula uses only three ingredients: USDA certified organic hemp, organic MCT oil, and the brand’s proprietary vegan corn dog flavoring. Derived from top-quality hemp plants from the brand’s own Kentucky farms, this full-spectrum option ensures a robust combination of beneficial cannabinoids, terpenes, and other natural compounds. It does only come in one flavor and potency (17mg CBD per serving), though, but you’ll likely be able to customize your cat’s dose using the clearly marked dropper.
Innovet PurCBD+ Oil
Pros
- USDA certified organic hemp
- 6 different strengths
Cons
- Unflavored oil may be unappealing to some cats
Type:Full-spectrum
Potency:GentleModerateStrong4mg per serving25mg per serving50mg per serving100mg per serving200mgm per serving
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.45
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:No
Fewer pet oils are USDA certified organic, but this option from InnoVet is an exception. Formulated for cats and small dogs, the full-spectrum pick comes in two gentle strengths with either 4 or 8mg of CBD per serving. Not only does the oil come with a 30-day money back guarantee, but it also opts for hemp oil rather than MCT oil—so you get the bonus of additional omega fatty acids in the carrier oil. While there aren't any fun flavors of this oil, the brand does also offer a hemp oil with catnip instead (if you need a little extra incentive).
ElleVet Hemp CBD+CBDA Feline Oil
Pros
- Multiple size options and inclusion of a syringe for precise dosing
- Stronger potency
Cons
- No pet-friendly flavoring
Type:Full-spectrum
Potency:Strong70mg per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.06
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
ElleVet’s CBD oil is a stronger-potency option that uses a proprietary strain of full-spectrum hemp combined with CBDa or cannabidiolic acid. [The latter is believed to be even more potent than regular CBD, those further research is still needed.] If the 70mg serving of this oil seems too high for your fur-baby, it comes with a syringe to easily customize the dosage as needed. Plus, the brand even includes free capsules to help pet parents sneak the oil into their cat's favorite treat.
Science-Rite Nano Hemp Pet Tincture
Pros
- Organic hemp
Cons
- Sometimes out of stock
Type:Broad-spectrum
Potency:Gentle5mg per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.20
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:No
Science-Rite uses USA-grown, organic, broad-spectrum hemp in its cat-friendly formula. The Nano Hemp Pet Tincture comes in four different flavors—beef, peanut butter, chicken, or salmon—and is available in a wide range of strengths. The lowest, and likely the best starting point for pet parents who are new to CBD, is the lowest strength formula with 5mg of CBD per serving. It does, however, contain MCT oil as a carrier, which may or may not work for your cat.
Honest Paws Hemp Oil for Cats
Pros
- USDA certified organic
- Highly-rated by cat parents
Cons
- No pet-friendly flavoring
Type:Full-spectrum
Potency:Gentle4mg per serving
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.83
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
Another USDA certified organic formula, this full-spectrum tincture offer a gentle potency of 4mg of CBD per serving to promote relaxation.* Also certified by the National Animal Supplement Council (NASC), it has just two ingredients: MCT oil and hemp.
Hemp Factory Outlet Pet Tincture
Pros
- Made in the USA
- Pricing options are more budget-friendly
Con
- Not as many customer reviews as some of the other options on this list
- Only one potency and no flavored options
Type:Full-spectrum
Potency:Moderate33.3mg per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.03
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
One of the more affordable picks on our list, Hemp Factory Outlet sources hemp from USA farms and uses minimal ingredients in its pet-friendly formulas. While this tincture is only available in one potency, Hemp Factory Outlet provides a marked dropper and offers guidance on how to best administer to your cat based on their weight. Also worth noting: This is another unflavored oil, so you may need to get a little creative by dropping it on your cat’s food or treats.
Comparing the best CBD oils for cats with anxiety
|Product
|Cost
|Cost per mg of CBD
|Potency
|Servings
|Organic Hemp
|Subscription option
|Penguin CBD Cat Oil
|$40.00
|$0.27
|Gentle
|30
|TRUE
|TRUE
|FOCL Premium CBD Pet Drops
|$29.00
|$0.10
|Gentle
|30
|TRUE
|TRUE
|ElleVet Hemp Oil for Cats
|$73.99
|$0.04
|Strong
|30
|TRUE
|TRUE
|Innovet PurHemp Oil for Cats & Small Dogs
|$33.97
|$0.45
|Gentle
|30
|TRUE
|FALSE
|Honest Paws Hemp Oil for Cats
|$39.95
|$0.33
|Gentle
|30
|TRUE
|TRUE
|Cornbread Full Spectrum Hemp Oil
|$49.99
|$0.10
|Gentle
|30
|TRUE
|FALSE
|Science-Rite Nano Hemp Oil
|$29.99
|$0.20
|Gentle
|30
|TRUE
|FALSE
|Hemp Factory Outlet
|$30.00
|$0.03
|Strong
|30
|TRUE
|TRUE
How we picked
Product Quality and Purity
We thoroughly evaluated the quality and purity of each CBD oil for cats with anxiety. We considered factors such as the source of the CBD, whether it was derived from organic hemp plants, and whether the products underwent third-party lab testing to ensure potency, purity, and the absence of harmful contaminants.
CBD Concentration and Dosage
We examined the concentration of CBD in each oil and its suitability for cats. The optimal dosage for feline anxiety varies, so we looked for oils with clear dosage instructions and options for different cat sizes. We considered products that provided a sufficient concentration of CBD to be effective without overwhelming the cat's system.
Customer Reviews and Feedback
We paid close attention to customer reviews and feedback from cat owners who had used CBD oils for anxiety relief. Positive testimonials regarding effectiveness, ease of administration, and overall satisfaction were important factors. We also considered any negative feedback or concerns to ensure a comprehensive evaluation.
The takeaway
With the rising popularity of CBD for cats or dogs, it can be tricky to navigate the wide array of options available in the market. Be sure to take into account factors like the quality of ingredients, third-party lab testing, and a pet-friendly potency when making your selection. And always speak with your pet's veterinarian before adding a new supplement to their routine.
