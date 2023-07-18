The Best CBD Oil For Cats
- Best organic:Innovet PurHemp Oil for Cats and Small Dogs
- Best flavor: Penguin CBD Cat Oil
- Best broad-spectrum: ElleVet Hemp Oil for Cats
- Best low-dose: Honest Paws Hemp Oil for Cats
Hemp cannabidiol (CBD) oil has emerged as a popular solution for various health aims, like reducing boosting mood or encouraging relaxation. And while you may never think to give CBD to your dog or cat, the ingredient has made its way to pet stores.
Unfortunately, research on the effects of CBD on animals is even more scare than the research on humans—especially for cats. While a small 2021 study found that healthy cats can tolerate CBD1, we know little about the perks of providing felines with the cannabinoid.
Another important finding? The study found that cats can safely tolerate just up to 30mg of CBD, so you shouldn't take your doses any higher.
Can I give regular CBD oil to my cat?
Short answer: no. Cats have a different metabolism and sensitivity to certain substances compared to humans, so what may be safe for humans might not necessarily be safe or effective for cats. Additionally, some CBD oils formulated for humans may contain ingredients that are harmful to cats, such as essential oils or additives. Therefore, it's crucial to use a CBD product specifically designed for cats.
It's worth emphasizing that each cat is unique, and their response to CBD oil may vary. The safety, efficacy, and appropriate dosage of CBD oil for cats can depend on factors, such as their individual health conditions, age, weight, and other medications they may be taking. Therefore, it is crucial to consult with a veterinarian who can provide personalized guidance based on your cat's specific needs.
And it bears repeating: While preliminary research is promising, more studies are needed to fully understand the potential benefits and long-term effects of CBD oil for cats. We know that cats have a endocannabinoid system (ECS) like humans, and can assume that the benefits of CBD—like promoting a more even mood—could extend to our four-legged friends.*
How can I choose the best CBD oil for my cat?
Start by consulting with a veterinarian versed in CBD use for pets, as they can provide specific recommendations based on your cat's needs. When choosing a product, look for a CBD for cats with clear dosage instructions and third-party lab testing to ensure quality and purity.
Sorting through brands can be a time-consuming process. You can use this buying guide to compare the best options, and find a product that suits your cat.
Best flavor: Penguin CBD Cat Oil
- Type: Broad-spectrum
- Potency: 5 mg of CBD per serving
- Servings: 30
- Cost per mg of CBD: $0.26
- COAs: Yes
- Subscription Discount: Yes
Pros: No artificial additives
Cons: Only offered in one flavor
Penguin CBD Cat Oil is designed to support and improve the overall health and well-being of your feline friend. The salmon-flavored oil contains broad-spectrum hemp CBD oil, which contains other potentially beneficial parts of the hemp plant in addition to CBD, but has all tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) filtered out.
Sourcing & Ingredients: Hemp CBD used in Penguin CBD oil is sourced from its Oregon farms. No pesticides or chemical fertilizers are used during the hemp farming process
Transparency: Penguin’s products are third-party tested. You can read its lab reports here.
Best broad-spectrum: ElleVet Hemp Oil for Cats
- Type: Broad-spectrum
- Potency: 7 mg of CBD per serving
- Servings: 30
- Cost per mg of CBD: $0.06
- COAs: Yes
- Subscription Discount: Yes
Pros: Tested in clinical trials, capsules included
Cons: Flavor may not appeal to all cats
If you have a picky eater on your hands, you may want to go with ElleVet CBD oil. The oil comes with empty capsules that you can fill with oil and hide within a treat. The oil contains full-spectrum CBD (CBD alongside other cannabinoids, including up to 0.3% THC per dry weight) and terpenes, compounds that may enhance the effects of cannabinoids.
Sourcing & Ingredients: ElleVet does not disclose where it sources its hemp from on its website.
Transparency: ElleVet uses third-party testing. You can read the lab results for a product by inputting the batch number on the product’s label here.
Best organic: Innovet PurHemp Oil for Cats and Small Dogs
- Type: Full-spectrum
- Potency: 4mg CBD per serving, 8mg CBD per serving, 25mg CBD per serving, 50mg CBD per serving, 100mg CBD per serving, 200mg CBD per serving
- Servings: 30
- Cost per mg of CBD: $0.45
- COAs: Yes
- Subscription Discount: No
Pros: USDA-certified organic, comes in multiple strengths
Cons: No monthly subscription option
InnoVet's extensive selection of CBD products for pets includes this oil for cats. InnoVet uses USDA certified organic virgin hemp seed oil as a carrier oil. It provides healthy fatty acids for the phytocannabinoids and terpenes to attach to, making them easier for your cat’s body to absorb and use.
Sourcing & Ingredients: InnoVet sources from its hemp from farms in Oregon and Colorado.
Transparency: InnoVet Lab uses third-party testing. You can read the results here.
Best low-dose: Honest Paws Hemp Oil
- Type: Full-Spectrum
- Potency: 5 mg of CBD per serving
- Servings: 30
- Cost per mg of CBD: $0.83
- COAs: Yes
- Subscription Discount: Yes
Pros: USDA certified organic, Made in the U.S.
Cons: Limited flavor options may not suit all cats' preferences
Honest Paws CBD is derived from USDA certified organic full-spectrum hemp oil from hemp that’s grown in the U.S. Reviewers report that their cats seem calmer and happier after they started taking the oil.
Sourcing & Ingredients: Honest Paws sources its hemp from farms and Colorado and produces its products in the U.S.
Transparency: Honest Paws products are third-party tested. You can read its lab results here.
|Product
|Cost
|Cost per mg of CBD
|Potency
|Servings
|Organic Hemp
|Subscription option
|Penguin CBD Cat Oil
|$40.00
|$0.27
|5mg per serving
|30
|TRUE
|TRUE
|ElleVet Hemp Oil for Cats
|$73.99
|$0.04
|70mg per serving
|30
|TRUE
|TRUE
|Innovet PurHemp Oil for Cats & Small Dogs
|$33.97
|$0.45
|2.5mg per serving
|30
|TRUE
|FALSE
|Honest Paws Hemp Oil for Cats
|$39.95
|$0.33
|4mg per serving
|30
|TRUE
|TRUE
The Takeaway
When buying CBD oil for your cat, it’s helpful to consider the potency, type of CBD oil, and price. It’s also important to go select a brand that shares results from third-party testing, to ensure you’re purchasing a high-quality supplement that isn’t contaminated. These factors will help you choose the best product for your feline friend.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
