The 9 Best CBD Gummies For Pain That Support The Body's Inflammatory Response*
- Best organic: Cornbread Hemp Full Spectrum CBD Gummies
- Best broad-spectrum: Joy Organics CBD Gummies
- Best isolate: FABCBD Anytime Gummies
- Best full-spectrum: R+R Medicinals Full-Spectrum CBD Gummies
- Best for inflammation: Charlotte's Web CBD Muscle Recovery Gummies
- Best low-sugar: CBDfx Mixed Berry CBD Gummies
- Best high potency: cbdMD Tropical CBD Gummies
- Best low potency: Bluebird Botanicals CBD Gummies
- Best for beginners: Garden of Life Whole Hemp Extract Gummies
Aches and pains can be a huge deterrent from doing the activities you love. Instead of struggling with discomfort, uncovering natural ways to deal with it can help put the pep back into your step—like the best CBD gummies for pain.*
How does CBD impact pain?
Research around CBD as a tool for dealing with aches and pains is still in the early stages. Still promising evidence suggests1 CBD could support our body's inflammatory response and, as a result, help manage pain.*
While pain certainly isn't a one-size-fits-all problem, CBD is a promising tool for relief, as it takes a whole-body approach, according to the director of SLIP Emotional Resistance Training, Mignon Walker, M.D.
"CBD binds to cannabinoid receptors (CB1 and CB2), which are present throughout the brain, immune system, heart, digestive tract, bladder, and reproductive organs," Walker says. "Its overall impact is to restore balance and reduce inflammation."
These receptors live within our endocannabinoid system (ECS), a massive cellular-level network that helps keep us in homeostasis. Our bodies either create the cannabinoids naturally, or you can introduce phytocannabinoids (which come from plants like hemp) with a product like hemp-derived CBD.
"CBD's pain-decreasing effects are the result of [the cannabinoid] binding at receptors known to transfer information about pain to the brain, including serotonin, opioid, and the less-discussed vanilloid receptors that transfer pain awareness and inflammation signals," says Walker.
While there's a lot of anecdotal evidence to suggest that CBD may help with inflammation, joint pain, and muscle soreness, it may take a little trial and error before you experience results.*
"For many people, the key is figuring out the right dose," adds Walker. "Most people respond to 25mg or greater for reducing pain. I also recommend people switch products regularly, and take a few days off per month to allow their CBD receptors to down-regulate and limit developing tolerance."
If your pain is on or near the skin's surface, a topical form of CBD (such as a balm) may be more effective for localized relief.
Research on CBD for pain
- A 2017 study in rats2 found that a localized injection of hemp CBD could help with joint comfort.*
- A 2021 survey of chronic pain patients3 found that nearly 59% of participants found CBD products could help their pain.*
Pros:
- No artificial colorings or sweeteners
- 2 strengths & 3 flavor options
- USDA certified organic
Cons:
- Higher sugar content
- Includes some THC (if that’s not your jam)
CBD type:Full-spectrum
Potency:Moderate, 20 mg of CBD per serving, 25 mg of CBD per servingStrong, 50 mg of CBD per serving
Servings:15 or 30
Sugar per serving:4g
Subscription:Yes
Organic:USDA certified organic
Cornbread Hemp’s USDA certified organic gummies are an mbg favorite thanks to a clever vegan formula that uses unique ingredients like organic blue agave, apple pectin, and organic tapioca syrup.
We love that you can choose between three potencies—20 mg, 25 mg or 50 mg —of CBD per serving and two flavors to find the right full-spectrum option for you. Just note that while these gummies are tasty, they do include a higher amount of sugar per serving than other picks on our list.
Sustainability & packaging: Kentucky-based Cornbread Hemp sources organic hemp from local farms. The brand’s gummies come in a curbside-recyclable glass bottle with a recyclable plastic cap.
Transparency: You can access the COA for Cornbread Hemp’s gummies via the third-party lab results database on the product page or by scanning the QR code on your product. Cornbread Hemp also shares more information about their farming and extraction process on the website.
Best for sleep & pain: BATCH Nighttime Gummies
Pros:
- Uses organic ingredients
- Wisconsin-grown hemp
Cons:
- Strong hemp flavor
- Not for those with tree nut allergies (specifically coconut)
CBD type:Full-spectrum
Potency:Moderate, 25 mg of CBD per serving
Servings:30
Sugar per serving:2.5g
Subscription:Yes
Organic:Partial
For another home-grown pick, check out these gummies from Wisconsin-based BATCH. With 25 mg of full-spectrum hemp CBD per gummy, these fruity, cube-shaped gummies are a favorite of mindbodygreen editors.
Made with mostly organic ingredients—like organic coconut oil, organic tapioca, and organic cane sugar—the vegan formula also packs sleep-promoting additions like passion flower extract, L-theanine, and cannabinol, or CBN.
Sustainability & packaging: BATCH grows its own hemp and produces CBD products in Neillsville, Wisconsin. While not certified organic, BATCH says it only uses organic farming practices.
Transparency: All of BATCH’s products are produced in a GMP-registered facility, and the company shares all of third-party lab results via a database on the website.
Best broad-spectrum: Joy Organics CBD Gummies
Pros:
- USDA certified organic
- Carbon-neutral shipping
Cons:
- Higher potency option is only available in one flavor
CBD type:Broad-spectrum
Potency:Gentle 10 mg of CBD per serving; Moderate 25mg of CBD per serving
Servings:30
Sugar per serving:2g
Subscription:Yes
Organic:USDA certified organic
Another USDA certified organic pick, these vegan gummies from Joy Organics come
in two potencies: a gentle 10 mg or moderate 25 mg of CBD per serving. We love this pick because it only packs 2g of organic sugar per gummy, which helps cover the hemp taste without making these edibles take too much like a confectionery.
Both potencies are available in the brand’s strawberry lemonade flavor, but only the lower-potency option is available in the green apple flavor.
If you do want a full-spectrum option from the brand, you can test out its Budder line instead. Just be warned these formulas incorporate Delta-9 THC, which many people report to have similar psychedelic effects as THC.
Sustainability & packaging: We love how much emphasis Joy Organics puts on sustainability. All of the brand’s USDA certified organic products are delivered via carbon neutral shipping with packaging made from recycled materials.
Transparency: Joy Organics links out to its lab results database several times on the product page, so you won’t have any trouble finding the COA for these gummies. It also shares plenty of information about growing processes and business practices on the website.
Best isolate: FABCBD Anytime Gummies
Pros:
- Has some organic ingredients
- Less of a hempy taste
- Low sugar
Cons:
- Not organic hemp
- No entourage effect
CBD type:Isolate
Potency:Gentle, 12.5 mg of CBD per servingModerate, 25 mg of CBD per serving
Servings:30
Sugar per serving:1g
Subscription:Yes
Organic:Partial
FABCBD’s Anytime Gummies are made with 25 mg of CBD isolate, which means they don’t include the terpenes that typically give CBD its earthy taste. As a result, these vegan gummies only need 1g of organic cane sugar per serving to make them tasty. And, because CBD isolate is filtered to only include cannabidiol, these may also be a good pick for anyone looking to avoid THC entirely.
The brand also offers a nighttime version of the formula, which reduces the serving to a gentle dose of 12.5mg of CBD. This nighttime version also packs L-theanine, ashwagandha, and GABA. However we wouldn’t recommend this formula for regular use due to the incorporation of 2.5mg of melatonin. (Here’s why experts don’t recommend taking melatonin nightly.)
Sustainability & packaging: These gummies include hemp that’s farmed in Colorado and several organic ingredients, like organic turmeric and organic grape juice concentrate. The packaging is curbside recyclable.
Transparency: The COA for these gummies is available in FABCBD’s lab report database, where the brand shares all of results from its ISO-accredited testing partner, ProVerde Laboratories.
Best full-spectrum: R+R Medicinals Full-Spectrum CBD Gummies
Pros:
- USDA certified organic hemp
- 60-day money back guarantee
Cons:
- Only one potency option
- Slightly more sugar per serving than other options
CBD type:Full-spectrum
Potency:Moderate, 30 mg of CBD per serving
Servings:30
Sugar per serving:3g
Subscription:Yes
Organic:Partial
Still dream of the peach rings of your youth? Well, these R&R full-spectrum gummies are like the grown-up version of your favorite childhood treat. But instead of corn syrup and artificial dyes, these vegan gummies pack organic cane sugar, lemon juice concentrate, and natural fruit and vegetable extracts for coloring.
The best-seller has 30 mg of full-spectrum hemp in every serving derived from USDA certified organic hemp. If you’re worried about trace levels of THC, you can also opt for the broad-spectrum formula instead.
Either way, the gummies come in a pack of 30 that combines peach, strawberry, and granny smith flavors into a single jar. It’s like Russian roulette—but the winner always get a gummy that can support a calm mood and overall joint comfort.*
Sustainability & packaging: R+R Medicinals was one of the first CBD brands to gain the USDA organic certification. It also uses an energy-efficient supercritical CO2 extraction process, and all packaging is curbside recyclable.
Transparency: R+R farms organic hemp in the US and conducts testing with accredited partners SC Labs, Botanacor Labs, and Columbia Labs. It displays COAs for the products via a lab results database on the website. And, if you’re not happy with your gummies after a few weeks of testing them out, R+R offers a 60-day money back guarantee.
Best for inflammation: Charlotte's Web CBD Muscle Recovery Gummies
Pros:
- Includes turmeric and ginger
- Budget-friendly pricing
Cons:
- No higher potency option
- No flavor options
CBD type:Full-spectrum
Potency:Moderate, 20 mg of CBD per serving
Servings:15
Sugar per serving:3g
Subscription:Yes
Organic:Partial
In addition to 20 mg of full-spectrum hemp CBD per serving, these gummies include turmeric and ginger for an added support to your body’s inflammatory response.* These additions give the vegan gummy a pretty ginger-forward flavor profile–which reviewers are mixed about—but ensures the total sugar per serving stays under 3g.
Designed as a post-workout solution to assist with muscle recovery, this pick comes in packs of 30, 60, or 90. Each serving requires two gummies, which allows for flexibility to play with your dosage.
Sustainability & packaging: Charlotte’s Web is another certified B corporation and, although these gummies are not certified organic, the brand says it works with farms that employ sustainable practices.
Transparency: The test results database for Charlotte’s Web products is available on the website’s “explore” tab. From there, you can enter your batch code to find the COA for your specific product.
Best low-sugar: CBDfx Mixed Berry CBD Gummies
Pros:
- Low sugar per serving
- Made in the U.S.
Cons:
- Must take two gummies to hit full strong dose serving
- No subscription discount
CBD type:Broad-spectrum
Potency:Strong, 50 mg of CBD per serving
Servings:30
Sugar per serving:1g
Subscription:No
Organic:Yes
With only 1g of sugar per serving, these broad-spectrum gummies from CBDfx are a great pick for anyone keeping an eye on their sugar intake. Each serving packs 50 mg of broad-spectrum hemp CBD, but a serving includes two gummies. That means you can easily customize your dose by taking only one (or upgrading three!).
While these berry gummies are a vibrant red that feels artificial, the dye is actually from tomato lycopene. The rest of the formula is pretty simple and streamlined with ingredients you can read—the majority of which are organic.
Sustainability & packaging: This CBDfx formula contains some organic ingredients, like organic cane sugar and organic tapioca syrup, but not organic hemp. The gummies come in a large plastic bottle that is curbside recyclable.
Transparency: The brand clearly displays lab test results for these gummies on the product page, but the website doesn’t offer much additional information about its process. CBDfx is a member of the National Hemp Association and the U.S. Hemp Roundtable.
Best high potency: cbdMD Tropical CBD Gummies
Pros:
- Two higher-potency options
- Uses some organic ingredients flavor and color
- 60-day money back guarantee
Cons:
- Not organic hemp
- No significant sustainability initiatives
CBD type:Broad-spectrum
Potency:Strong, 100 mg of CBD per serving
Servings:30
Sugar per serving:2g
Subscription:Yes
Organic:Partial
If you know you prefer a higher dose of CBD, these broad-spectrum hemp gummies are available in two strong potencies that offer either 100 mg or 200 mg of CBD per serving. The vegan pick is made with organic cane sugar and natural fruit juices, and testers have excellent things to say about the tropical mix of flavors derived from fruits and vegetables.
And if you’re not a fan of the cleaner formula, the brand offers a 60-day no-risk guarantee for it. Luckily, we think you’ll like the cbdMD’s unique take on a CBD gummy, which are infused with broad-spectrum hemp rather than just coated in it.
Sustainability & packaging: cbdMD uses US-grown hemp and adheres to high manufacturing standards for safety. It’s also a member of the Natural Products Association, U.S. Hemp Roundtable, and Hemp Industries Association.
Transparency: A big button on the product page will take you directly to the COA for these gummies. cbdMD also has a database that houses all of third-party testing results with helpful instructions on how to read a certificate of analysis.
Best low potency: Bluebird Botanicals CBD Gummies
Pros:
- Mixed variety of flavors
- Uses some organic ingredients
Cons:
- Only one potency option
- Not organic hemp
CBD type:Full-spectrum
Potency:Gentle, 15 mg of CBD per serving
Servings:30
Sugar per serving:2g
Subscription:Yes
Organic:Partial
Made without artificial fillers, these vegan CBD gummies pack a gentle dose of 15 mg of CBD per serving—a great starting dose for beginners. Just be warned this CBD is derived from full-spectrum hemp, which has trace amounts of THC.
Every bag includes 30 gummies in a variety of flavors, including watermelon, lemon, and strawberry. And like many on the list, the edibles are sweetened with organic cane sugar.
Sustainability & packaging: Some of Bluebird Botanicals’ ingredients are organic, but not all. And while packaging is minimal, it’s not curbside recyclable.
Transparency: Bluebird Botanicals is a Certified B corporation, which means the company is held to a high standard of social, environmental, and legal transparency. It clearly displays a link to a third-party testing results database on each product’s page, and includes a QR code on product packaging for easy access to your specific batch.
Best for beginners: Garden of Life Whole Hemp Extract Gummies
Pros:
- Low, beginner-friendly potency
- Organic ingredients
Cons:
- Not for those with tree nut allergies (specifically coconut)
- Potency may be too low for some to experience effects
CBD type:Broad-spectrum
Potency:Gentle, 10 mg of CBD per serving
Servings:30
Sugar per serving:3g
Subscription:Yes
Organic:Yes
Made with organic fruit purees, organic broad-spectrum hemp extract, and organic MCT oil, these low-potency gummies are a great place for beginners to start. With 10 mg CBD per two-gummy serving, folks who want to ease into CBD can take control of their dose by taking just one 5 mg gummy and ramping up from there. Plus, Garden of Life’s gummies are available in a mango or tart cherry flavor, both of which should cover the hemp flavor to most palettes.
Sustainability & packaging: Garden of Life is an Oregon-based company that uses regenerative and organic farming practices. It’s also a certified B Corp with plenty of other feel-good certifications.
Transparency: While the COA for these gummies isn’t on display on the product page, you can find the lab results in Garden of Life’s COA database. You’ll also be able to search for your product’s lot number (which is on the packaging) to see the results for that particular batch.
How we picked:
Transparency
All of the brands on this list share their third party test results and certificates of analysis (COA), as well as additional info about their processes.
Hemp source
All of the brands on this list use hemp that's sourced from organic, U.S., or European farms. We'll make note of the brands that farm organic hemp so you can prioritize them if you choose.
Variety
We made sure to include a variety of potencies, CBD types, and price points on this list to ensure there's a gummy that works for everyone.
Ratings and reviews
As always, we read hundreds of reviews (both positive and negative) to make sure real people found these gummies beneficial for managing pain.
A note on CBD dosage:
Potency and dosing can be tricky, especially because the effects of CBD vary from person to person. Our internal guidelines follow this breakdown for strength based on milligrams of CBD per serving:
Gentle: Under 20 mg
Moderate: 20 to 39 mg
Strong: 40+ mg
How to choose
Read the COA: "When choosing a CBD gummy for pain, it's important to remember that claims and benefits are not regulated by the FDA, and to look for independently tested products," says Walker. "In addition, I always look at the other ingredients. I personally prefer products that mention that they [meet testing requirements] for pesticides, heavy metals, mold, or other toxins, including high-fructose corn syrup, corn syrup, or artificial colors."
Know your CBD type: You'll see a few different terms appear on most CBD products (and in most buying guides). Here's what they actually mean:
- Full-spectrum: Full-spectrum hemp products contain cannabidiol and other compounds, including 0.3% or less tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). This trace amount is within the federal limits. CBD researchers4 believe that full-spectrum hemp benefits from the "entourage effect," a theory that suggests that the combination of compounds makes it a more powerful product.
- Broad-spectrum hemp: While this type of hemp still contains other compounds like terpenes and flavonoids, it is filtered to contain 0.0% THC.
- Isolate: This is the most simple form of CBD. It contains cannabidiol without any additional compounds.
Pick your potency: Because the effects of CBD vary from person to person, finding your ideal dose will inevitably take some experimentation. CBD newbies should consider starting with a lower potency gummy or a dosage that can be customized with multiple gummies. Luckily, we have several low-potency picks on this list (such as Bluebird Botanicals, Garden of Life, and Joy Organics) that can make customizing your dose a little easier.
Keep an eye on the sugar: The terpenes and cannabinoids from hemp CBD taste… well, like hemp! As a result, CBD gummies almost always include added sugar. "People on specialized diets or with diabetes should consider the sugar content before choosing," says Walker. And, as always, if you're taking a gummy supplement of any kind, it's best to brush your teeth after!
Confused by CBD? This glossary can help:
Endocannabinoid system (ECS): A cellular-level communication network involving cannabinoids, cannabinoid receptors, and specific enzymes. This system is responsible for maintaining homeostasis across all the body's organs and physiological functions, such as stress resilience, mood, sleep, appetite, inflammatory balance, and pain modulation.
Cannabinoids: Unique bioactive compounds that interact with your body's endocannabinoid receptors. Your body creates cannabinoids (called endocannabinoids) and you can also ingest them (called phytocannabinoids) from certain plants like Cannabis sativa, aka hemp.
Cannabidiol: The formal name for CBD, a unique phytocannabinoid compound found in the hemp plant (Cannabis sativa).
Full-spectrum hemp: Full-spectrum hemp has the full array of the hemp plant's cannabinoids—including CBD—as well as other beneficial compounds, like terpenes, flavonoids, and fatty acids. By law, full-spectrum hemp extracts in the U.S. can have up to 0.3% THC by dry weight (i.e., trace levels).
Broad-spectrum hemp: Broad-spectrum hemp retains many of the beneficial compounds found in full-spectrum hemp but filters out any THC. These extracts are sometimes referred to as "THC-free" products.
CBD isolate: CBD isolate products have a single cannabinoid: CBD. As a result, they won't provide the "entourage effect" from the full array of hemp bioactives.
Terpenes: Unique aromatic bioactive phytonutrient compounds that give many plants their unique aroma, flavor, and beneficial biological properties.
Flavonoids: A large family of polyphenolic phytonutrients found in many plants (including hemp) that give particular flavors, colors, and health properties.
FAQ:
What CBD is best for pain?
Mignon suggests a dosage of at least 25 mg per serving for managing symptoms of pain, especially for experienced CBD users. Additionally, products that use full-spectrum hemp CBD include the full range of compounds from the cannabis plant and, as a result, offer the most beneficial blend of terpenes, flavonoids, and other cannabinoids.
What are the side effects of CBD gummies?
CBD is generally well-tolerated in healthy adults, but potential mild side effects may include diarrhea, changes in appetite, and tiredness.
Where should you buy CBD gummies for pain?
Over the past few years, the market has flooded with CBD products—and no, not all CBD is created equal. When looking for a CBD gummy for pain, be sure to buy from a brand that is transparent about the source of their hemp and that provides easy access to their third party lab results.
The takeaway
While there's much more to learn about CBD's ability to help manage symptoms of pain, the early research and positive feedback from CBD users is encouraging. If you're ready to try a CBD gummy for yourself, take note of the potency, the amount of sugar in each gummy, and make sure the added ingredients sit right with you. And, if gummies don't work out, we have plenty of other suggestions for high-quality CBD oil tinctures and topicals that aim to help manage pain.*