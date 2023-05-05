Research around CBD as a tool for dealing with aches and pains is still in the early stages. Still promising evidence suggests1 CBD could support our body's inflammatory response and, as a result, help manage pain.*

While pain certainly isn't a one-size-fits-all problem, CBD is a promising tool for relief, as it takes a whole-body approach, according to the director of SLIP Emotional Resistance Training, Mignon Walker, M.D.

"CBD binds to cannabinoid receptors (CB1 and CB2), which are present throughout the brain, immune system, heart, digestive tract, bladder, and reproductive organs," Walker says. "Its overall impact is to restore balance and reduce inflammation."

These receptors live within our endocannabinoid system (ECS), a massive cellular-level network that helps keep us in homeostasis. Our bodies either create the cannabinoids naturally, or you can introduce phytocannabinoids (which come from plants like hemp) with a product like hemp-derived CBD.

"CBD's pain-decreasing effects are the result of [the cannabinoid] binding at receptors known to transfer information about pain to the brain, including serotonin, opioid, and the less-discussed vanilloid receptors that transfer pain awareness and inflammation signals," says Walker.

While there's a lot of anecdotal evidence to suggest that CBD may help with inflammation, joint pain, and muscle soreness, it may take a little trial and error before you experience results.*

"For many people, the key is figuring out the right dose," adds Walker. "Most people respond to 25mg or greater for reducing pain. I also recommend people switch products regularly, and take a few days off per month to allow their CBD receptors to down-regulate and limit developing tolerance."

If your pain is on or near the skin's surface, a topical form of CBD (such as a balm) may be more effective for localized relief.