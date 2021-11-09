Looking For A Boost? Why These Energy Gummies May Help*

Apple cider vinegar isn’t just another popular wellness trend — it’s an entire global industry with over 560 million dollars behind it. And this isn’t necessarily surprising… You could say this industry has been growing since 400 B.C., when Hippocrates (known as the father of modern medicine) was mixing apple cider vinegar with honey to soothe his patients’ throats. Or since the 8th century B.C., when “less salt, more vinegar” became the second of Japan’s ten longevity rules.
To say the least, apple cider vinegar has been used to support health for literal ages.* But what do we have now that the B.C. times didn’t? Apple cider vinegar in the form of gummies. The new Garden of Life mykind Organics Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies maintain all the benefits of apple cider vinegar, and have added clinically-studied ingredients that work synergistically with the acetic acid, to promote health benefits like energy levels, healthy weight, and immunity* — but without the fiery and unpleasant taste. Hooray for modern science and ancient wisdom!
A healthier source of natural energy
Between our work obligations, personal life, and untiring interruptions of technology — energy is a hot commodity these days. But we don’t always want to reach for that cup of coffee, either. Not when we can opt for the Garden of Life mykind Organics Apple Cider Vinegar Energy Gummies instead. With the benefits of apple cider vinegar itself, and ingredients like organic green tea extract and organic Coffeeberry® whole coffee fruit extract for promoting energy, these delicious Energy Gummies are our secret for a natural boost at any time of day.* We’ll explain.
Garden of Life ACV Energy Gummies
Helps to boost energy & sharpen focus.* Contains 40mg of Natural Caffeine from Organic Coffeeberry & Organic Green Tea and Whole Food Vitamin B12
Why does apple cider vinegar help us feel so good?
Finding more energy (naturally) doesn’t tend to be a quick-fix solution. Our energy levels really exemplify our overall health — an energy shortage can have a myriad of causes, from suboptimal digestion to blood sugar balance. Thankfully, apple cider vinegar itself supports many factors that cocreate simply feeling good.* And with the active ingredients of urganic green tea and Coffeeberry® extracts in the Garden of Life mykind Organics Apple Cider Vinegar Energy Gummies, this supplement helps address the broader picture of energy levels.* Where does that kind of energizing power come from?
The process of making the Garden of Life mykind Organics Apple Cider Vinegar Energy Gummies starts with apples, sourced from an organic farm. The apples are chopped, fermented into alcohol, and combined with a bacteria called Acetobacter to turn into vinegar. Uniquely, Garden of Life uses “with the mother” SCOBY cultures to formulate their apple cider vinegar, which creates potent compounds like acetic acid. It’s the acetic acid that truly generates the benefits of apple cider vinegar, like promoting a healthy weight and blood sugar levels.* Even better, the Energy Gummies have a 5% concentration of it as a product of the mother culture (instead of being chemically added).
Additional ingredients for promoting energy
In addition to the benefits of acetic acid, the Energy Gummies are power-packed with ingredients that support mental focus and energy.* One serving (that’s three juicy green apple and strawberry flavored gummies) delivers 40 mg of natural caffeine via organic green tea extract and organic Coffeeberry® whole coffee fruit extract. Clinical studies have shown that Coffeeberry®, sourced from organic coffee fruits or “cherries,” supports mental and physical alertness.*
Then there’s the addition of a rich dose of vitamin B12 fermented from brewer’s yeast. According to one study on the correlation between B vitamins and our energy levels: “Adequate supply of each B vitamin is required for appropriate functioning of the energy-production system and a shortfall in any one of them will be rate limiting for energy production.”* Clearly, the lineup of ingredients in the Energy Gummies is one we want behind us as we strive toward a fully-engaged life.
A daily routine you can feel good about
Of course there are a lot of energy sources out there — but few that you can feel great about consuming on the reg. Coffee comes with the inevitable afternoon crash. Energy drinks and shots have been repeatedly linked to numerous safety concerns. But a daily routine involving apple cider vinegar and the organic ingredients of the Garden of Life mykind Organics Apple Cider Vinegar Energy Gummies simply feels natural, like waking up after a good nap.* It helps that they’re delicious too — three gummies each morning (or for your afternoon boost) is a routine you’ll love to uphold.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.