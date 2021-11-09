Looking For A Boost? Why These Energy Gummies May Help*

Apple cider vinegar isn’t just another popular wellness trend — it’s an entire global industry with over 560 million dollars behind it. And this isn’t necessarily surprising… You could say this industry has been growing since 400 B.C., when Hippocrates (known as the father of modern medicine) was mixing apple cider vinegar with honey to soothe his patients’ throats. Or since the 8th century B.C., when “less salt, more vinegar” became the second of Japan’s ten longevity rules.

To say the least, apple cider vinegar has been used to support health for literal ages.* But what do we have now that the B.C. times didn’t? Apple cider vinegar in the form of gummies. The new Garden of Life mykind Organics Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies maintain all the benefits of apple cider vinegar, and have added clinically-studied ingredients that work synergistically with the acetic acid, to promote health benefits like energy levels, healthy weight, and immunity* — but without the fiery and unpleasant taste. Hooray for modern science and ancient wisdom!