Whether it’s attending a virtual meeting or catching up with friends online, screens are more necessary than ever right now. Sure, we're thankful for the ability to connect, but we're also struggling to sleep and focus, both potential side effects of excessive digital exposure.

That’s why father-son doctor duo, board-certified neurologist David Perlmutter, M.D., and internal medicine physician Austin Perlmutter, M.D., came up with a handy trick to keep your screen time in check. The Perlmutters coined an acronym called the test of T-I-M-E, which they shared on the mindbodygreen podcast, to help us mindfully and realistically approach our technology use.