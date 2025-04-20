Skip to Content
Integrative Health

I Tried CBD Gummies For Sex & The Results Shocked Me

Carleigh Ferrante
Author:
Carleigh Ferrante
April 20, 2025
Carleigh Ferrante
mbg Senior Commerce Editor
By Carleigh Ferrante
mbg Senior Commerce Editor
Carleigh Ferrante is the Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen.
best cbd gummies for sex
Image by mbg creative
April 20, 2025
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

I’ve spent years researching and writing about ways to improve your sex life—whether that's trying new positions, exploring fantasies, or introducing toys. This has turned me into a skeptic about products that claims to transform your sex life, including the best CBD gummies for sex.

Taking hemp CBD to improve your sex life isn't a new thing. Ancient healing modalities, like Ayurveda1, historically used hemp plants to enhance men's stamina in the bedroom. But our full understanding of how CBD impacts sex is still in the early stages.

"There is research to show that we have a lot of endocannabinoid receptors in our reproductive organs and in the skin as well," Julie Moltke, M.D., a medical doctor with a focus on mental health and the author of A Quick Guide to CBD, previously told mindbodygreen.

This means CBD may impact pleasure

What we do know When taken at dosages between 25 to 75mg, research shows CBD can promote mental and physical relaxation.*

The best CBD gummies for sex should help support a more relaxed state without putting you to sleep—and after testing more than 50 CBD products, our team is well versed in how to pick the good from the bad.*

We tested and evaluated each gummy on our list for flavor, texture, ingredient quality, sourcing transparency, and efficacy. Our top pick? The Batch Gold Reserve Gummies, which I personally signed up for a subscription for immediately after trying them.

Bonus: They're all plant-based, and some even have additional mood- and pleasure-enhancing ingredients like horny goat weed2, maca root3, and ashwagandha4.*

The best CBD gummies for sex:

Why trust mindbodygreen

Our editors have tested more than 50 CBD products. We interviewed many experts, spoke directly to brands, and evaluated each CBD gummy on our list for its taste, texture, ingredient sourcing, and efficacy. Every final pick has been used on a regular basis by at least one of our editors.

The best CBD gummies for sex

  Cornbread Hemp Full Spectrum CBD Gummies
     
  • Cornbread Hemp Full Spectrum CBD Gummies
     
  • Cornbread Hemp Full Spectrum CBD Gummies
     
  • Cornbread Hemp Full Spectrum CBD Gummies
     
Save 25% with code: MBG25
View on Cornbread Hemp

Organic CBD Gummies by Cornbread Hemp

Best organic formula
Type
Full-spectrum
Potency
50 mg CBD per serving
Servings
30
Vegan
Yes
See all specs

Pros & Cons

Pros

USDA-certified organic

Incredibly clean formula

Available in multiple strengths

Vegan & gluten-free

Cons

Trace levels of THC (a con for some)

Flavor: 4/5 | Texture: 5/5 | Impact: 3/5 | View COAs here.

Why we picked it:

Cornbread stands out for its ingredient quality; the brand uses natural and organic sweeteners (e.g. organic blue agave, organic tapioca syrup, and organic cane sugar) and its products are free of artificial dyes. Each gummy contains 2g of sugar, which is one of the lowest on our list.

Of course, we also included this pick because our testers (myself included) felt extremely relaxed when taking them.*

Tester feedback

Per our testers, these are on the sweeter side but taste great. I personally think the texture is unmatched; the gummies are soft, chewy, and stay unbelievably fresh in the glass container.

Our only qualm is that the gummies quite large and the serving size is two pieces. That in mind, they do have a mild relaxing effect that we'd highly recommend for those who tend to feel heightened nerves before, during, or after sex.*

Full-spectrum explainer

As a full-spectrum option, these gummies contain all the naturally available compounds from the hemp plant, including CBD and other cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids. This could boost the overall benefits, based on what researchers call the entourage effect (the idea that when cannabis compounds work together, they're more powerful than any one cannabinoid on its own).*
  • Batch Gold Reserve Gummies on Desk with small stack of organic gummies
    Image by Braelyn Wood / mbg creative
Save 25% with code: MBG25
View on Batch

Gold Reserve Gummies by Batch

Best CBD gummy for relaxation
Type
Full-spectrum
Potency
50 mg CBD per serving (1 gummy)
Servings
30
Vegan
Yes
See all specs

Pros & Cons

Pros

Made from hemp grown in the USA

Gluten-, dairy- & soy-free

Cons

Not for those with tree nut allergies (coconut)

Strong hemp taste

Flavor: 3/5 | Texture: 4/5 | Impact: 4/5 | View COAs here

Why we picked it:

BATCH’s Gold Reserve gummies are my (the writer’s!) personal favorite. I love that the non-GMO USDA certified organic hemp is locally grown and that the ingredient list is short and easy to understand. It has just 2.5mg of sugar per serving, and (like every option on our list) is completely plant-based.

The best part? The product makes me feel at ease—and there’s a large customer base that raves about the sexual perks they’ve experienced.*

Tester feedback

While these do have a strong hemp taste, I personally enjoy the tangerine flavor—and the texture is great. In face, after testing these gummies for our guide, I immediately signed up for a monthly subscription.

Just note: I do experience a touch of drowsiness from these gummies, so I'd recommend them for nighttime fun rather than during the day.*

  • Aspen Green CBD gummies on the table
     
View on Aspen Green

Organic Bliss Gummies by Aspen Green

Best CBD gummy with THC
Type
Full-Spectrum
Potency
50 mg of CBD per serving
Servings
30
Vegan
Yes
See all specs

Pros & Cons

Pros

USDA-certified organic

60-day money back guarantee

Uses agave as sweetener

Cons

Has THC (if that's not your thing)

Strong hemp aftertaste

Flavor: 3/5 | Texture: 3/5 | Impact: 5/5 | View COAs here.

Why we picked it:

Another USDA certified organic pick, this vegan gummy has a unique formula that combines organic agave and lucuma, a fruit native to South America that's high in dietary fiber. The end result is a soft, gooey gummy that packs 50mg of full-spectrum hemp CBD per serving, with no refined sugar.

One major callout is that this CBD gummy does contain 5mg of THC. This still meets the requirement of less than 0.3% THC by dry weight set by the 2018 Farm Bill, but it's enough of the cannabinoid to alter the gummy's effect on the body. As the name suggest, you'll feel blissed out.*

Tester feedback

Our deputy commerce editor, Braelyn Wood, notes that these gummies have a fairly strong hemp aftertaste—but they really deliver when it comes to promoting a sense of calm.*

  • Joy Organics CBD Gummies
     
  • Joy Organics CBD Gummies
     
  • Joy Organics CBD Gummies
     
View on Joy Organics

Joy Organics Organic CBD Gummies

Best without THC
Type
Broad-spectrum
Potency
25 mg CBD per serving (1 gummy)
Servings
30
Vegan
Yes
See all specs

Pros & Cons

Pros

USDA-certified organic

Environmentally conscious brand

Made from hemp grown in the USA

Vegan & gluten-free

Cons

Bitter hemp flavor in higher dose gummies

Flavor: 2/5 | Texture: 4/5 | Impact: 4/5 | View COAs here.

Why we picked it:

Out of all of the CBD products we tested, Joy Organics stood out for its diligence and commitment to sustainability and trustworthy ingredients. The brand’s products are developed to support sleep, focus, joint health, and balance, all of which can translate into more relaxation in the bedroom.* 

We love that these organic CBD gummies are available in two flavors (strawberry lemonade or green apple) and two strengths (10 mg or 25 mg of CBD per serving). What's more, this pick is tied with Cornbread's for the lowest sugar content (2g per gummy).

Tester feedback

Per our tester, Natalie Goldberg, the hemp flavor is a bit more prominent in these gummies (particularly in the stronger dose) than others she tested (House of Wise, Batch, and Charlotte's Web)—this is likely because of its lower sugar content, and wasn't a big deterrent for her.

Most importantly, Goldberg says she loves the general sense of calm the Joy Organics gummies promote.*

Broad-spectrum explainer

These gummies contain organic broad-spectrum hemp, which retains terpenes, flavonoids, and an array of cannabinoids (including CBD) to support the endocannabinoid system to achieve homeostasis in the body.*
  • house of wise sex gummies
     
  • house of wise sex gummies
     
View on House of Wise

House of Wise 15 mg Sex Gummies

Best for libido
Potency
15 mg of CBD per serving
Type
Full-spectrum
Servings
30
Vegan
Yes
See all specs

Pros & Cons

Pros

Includes other ingredients to boost desire*

Made from hemp grown in the USA

Non-GMO, vegan, & gluten-free

Cons

Expensive

Not fully organic

Flavor: 4/5 | Texture: 3/5 | Impact: 5/5 | View COAs here.

Why we picked it:

Female-founded CBD brand House of Wise is one of the only CBD brands that exclusively markets to women and creates products specifically to enhance women’s pleasure—so of course we had to test these gummies out.

Spoiler: We loved them. These gummies earned a spot on our list because, in addition to 15 mg of full-spectrum hemp, House of Wise’s Sex Gummies feature several ingredients that are thought to up the hotness factor in the bedroom, such as horny goat weed2, maca root3, and an Ayurvedic herb called ashwagandha4 to promote stamina, desire, and relaxation.*

Tester feedback

Let us just say: These WORK! Goldberg reported a noticeable boost in desire and an enhanced intimate experience.*

As far as flavor goes, these do leave a brief aftertaste, but it goes away quickly. The texture is soft and chewy and the gummies have a sugar coating.

  • cbdmd calming gummies
    Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative
Save 15% with code: MBG15
View on cbdMD

25 mg Calming Gummies by cbdMD

Best for sex drive
Potency
Moderate, 25 mg of CBD per serving
Type
Broad-spectrum
Servings
30
Vegan
Yes
See all specs

Pros & Cons

Pros

Formulated to promote calm*

Includes ashwagandha & other botanicals

Vegan, gluten-free, & non-GMO

Cons

5 synthetic dyes

Artificial flavors

Lowest potency on the list

Flavor: 3/5 | Texture: 3/5 | Impact: 4/5 | View COAs here.

Why we picked it:

We only select CBD brands that are transparent about their sourcing and ingredients, so we love that North Carolina-based cbdMD is laser focused on quality. One serving (two gummies) has 25 mg of a hemp extract blend, as well as additional cannabinoids CBG5 and CBN for an “entourage effect.” 

What really stands out about this formula is that it also features ashwagandha, an ayurvedic herb that has been popularized for its soothing qualities6 and its potential to boost sex drive and fertility, and L-theanine, a calming amino acid naturally found in black and green tea that’s also known to support attention7, cognitive function8, and a better mood.*

Tester feedback

I tested these gummies myself and was impressed by their ability to truly level out my mood.* On the con side, the flavor was a bit sweet for me (with 4g of sugar per serving) and the texture was harder than others.

    Save 20% with code: MBG20
    View on Charlotte's Web

    Calm Gummies by Charlotte's Web

    Best calming
    Potency
    Gentle, 10mg of CBD per serving; Moderate, 25mg of CBD per serving
    Type
    Broad-Spectrum
    Servings
    30
    Vegan
    Yes
    See all specs

    Pros & Cons

    Pros

    Has additional botanicals to promote calm*

    Excellent texture

    Cons

    Not entirely organic ingredients

    Stronger hemp flavor

    Flavor: 5/5 | Texture: 5/5 | Impact: 3/5 | View COAs here.

    Why we picked it:

    One of the easiest ways to naturally improve libido is less stress—and we picked these calming gummies for their ability to do just that. The formula combines full-spectrum hemp extract with soothing lemon balm extract to further promote a calm mind.*

    While we do feel a sense of calm when taking these gummies, the CBD potency (10mg per serving) is lower than others on our list.* That said, we like that you can adjust the dosage by taking multiple gummies—just keep sugar content in mind!

    Tester feedback

    I'm personally a big fan of the lemon lime flavor, which truly masks any hemp taste. What's more, I love that the flavors come from fruits and vegetables rather than artificial dyes or flavoring. The texture is reminiscent of a fruit snack, soft and fresh, which made me truly look forward to these gummies.

    Like I said, I did notice a mild calming effect and felt more at ease when testing these gummies.*

    Comparing the best CBD gummies for sex

    ProductCBD typePriceCBD potency per servingSugar per gummy
    Batch 50 mg Gold Reserve GummiesFull-Spectrum$6550 mg2.5g per gummy
    Cornbread Hemp Full Spectrum CBD GummiesFull-Spectrum$6050 mg2g per gummy
    Aspen Green Organic Bliss GummiesFull-Spectrum$8050 mg4g per gummy
    Joy Organics 25 mg Organic CBD GummiesBroad-Spectrum$5025 mg2g per gummy
    House of Wise 15 mg Sex GummiesFull-Spectrum$4515 mg4g per gummy
    cbdMD 25 mg Calming GummiesBroad-Spectrum$4025 mg4g per gummy
    Charlotte's Web Calm GummiesBroad-Spectrum$3010 mg3g per gummy

    How we selected & tested the best CBD gummies for sex

    When selecting which CBD gummies to test, we evaluated each option based on the below criteria.

    • Clean formulas: We parsed through ingredient lists to make sure these CBD gummies use the cleanest ingredients and skip unnecessary excipients (additives) whenever possible. Every gummy on our list is plant-based and contains a maximum of 4g of sugar per serving.
    • Third-party tested: All products offer a certificate of analysis (COA), a verified document run by a third-party lab that substantiates a company's product claims and analytically verifies the potency and purity of the ingredients. We prioritized brands that make these certificates easy accessible.
    • Sourcing: Where hemp is sourced from can oftentimes tell you a lot about the quality of a CBD product. Aside from traceability, we also care about the operations from head to toe. Is the brand or the farms it partners with local and/or family-owned? Do they prioritize sustainability in their production process? We looked into the location of the farm and the brand's growing policies to determine these factors.

    In terms of testing the CBD gummies for ourselves, here's what we paid closest attention to.

    • Taste: No matter how well a product works, we're way less likely to stick with it if the taste is awful. Our testers took note of which gummies tasted too strong like hemp, which were overly sweet, and which were just right.
    • Texture: Right up there with taste, texture was a factor in determining which were the best CBD gummies for sex. After trying a few stale options, we prioritized gummies that taste fresh. The best textures were reminiscent of fruit snacks and gummy bears.
    • Impact: Most importantly, do these CBD gummies really make a difference for sex? Our testers noted the impact each gummy had on their mood, state of mind, and pleasure. We only included products that our testers liked enough to regularly incorporate into their routine.*

    What makes a strong CBD gummy?

    • Gentle: Under 20 mg
    • Moderate: 20 to 39 mg
    • Strong: 40+ mg

    How does CBD help with sex?

    Phytocannabinoids like CBD interact with the endocannabinoid system, aka the body's "master regulatory system" that has receptors all over the body—including in our reproductive organs and skin.

    And while the presence of the lock (receptors) and key (CBD) mechanism in our sexual organs could suggest that taking a CBD supplement orally could activate feeling and perhaps support arousal in these areas, more research is needed to prove that theory.

    Because of these promising findings, some companies have begun to develop CBD gummies meant to support people's pleasure endeavors.* And anecdotally, some customers seem pleased: Dennis Mistrioty, CEO of BATCH CBD, says several customers have reported using their CBD gummies for an extra kick to their sex life.

    "Some people have found that CBD reduces performance anxiety9, which allows them to be more present and prolong their experience. Others have found that CBD offers enhanced sexual pleasure, especially with full-spectrum products,"* he tells mindbodygreen, though notably, research has yet to definitively prove these specific claims.

    The benefits of CBD for sex

    CBD has taken the health and well-being space by storm, but outside of anecdotal claims, research on its efficacy in the sexual domain remains minimal but hopeful. Here's what we do know from research, experts, and personal experience:

    How CBD helps with sex

    CBD enhances mood and reduces stress to put you into a relaxed state, which could allow more confidence in the bedroom and help with performance anxiety.*

    Your guide to CBD terms

    Endocannabinoid system (ECS): A cellular-level communication network involving cannabinoids, cannabinoid receptors, and specific enzymes. This system is responsible for maintaining homeostasis across all the body’s organs and physiological functions, such as stress resilience, mood, sleep, appetite, inflammatory balance, and pain modulation.

    Cannabinoids: Unique bioactive compounds that interact with your body’s endocannabinoid receptors. Your body creates cannabinoids (called endocannabinoids) and you can also ingest them (called phytocannabinoids) from certain plants like Cannabis sativa, aka hemp.

    Cannabidiol: The formal name for CBD, a unique phytocannabinoid compound found in the hemp plant (Cannabis sativa).

    Full-spectrum hemp: Full-spectrum hemp has the full array of the hemp plant’s cannabinoids—including CBD—as well as other beneficial compounds, like terpenes, flavonoids, and fatty acids. By law, full-spectrum hemp extracts in the U.S. can have up to 0.3% THC by dry weight (i.e., trace levels).

    Broad-spectrum hemp: Broad-spectrum hemp retains many of the beneficial compounds found in full-spectrum hemp but filters out any THC. These extracts are sometimes referred to as “THC-free” products.

    CBD isolate: CBD isolate products have a single cannabinoid: CBD. As a result, they won’t provide the “entourage effect” from the full array of hemp bioactives.

    Terpenes: Unique aromatic bioactive phytonutrient compounds that give many plants their unique aroma, flavor, and beneficial biological properties. 

    Flavonoids: A large family of polyphenolic phytonutrients found in many plants (including hemp) that give particular flavors, colors, and health properties.

    Is CBD safe?

    Hemp CBD is generally considered safe. At higher doses, some people may feel tired as a potential side effect11. Other reported, though less common, side effects12 include decreased appetite and GI issues like queasiness and loose stools.

    "Because CBD modulates and regulates instead of simply binding, it does not produce addiction, habituation, tolerance, or reinforcement," Heather Jackson, CEO of cannabinoid research nonprofit Realm of Caring, previously told mbg.

    Thus, the key to safe CBD use is in the dosage—and the right amount is different for everyone, depending on how you metabolize it.

    Moltke recommends "starting low and slow with a dose of around 15 mg of hemp-derived CBD and gradually working your way up." Mistrioty agrees and recommends gradually increasing it until finding the minimum effective dosage, which is the smallest amount needed to produce the desired effects.

    Is there a best CBD for erectile dysfunction?

    Low testosterone levels—which can be checked at-home using an at-home testosterone test—are often responsible for low libido and erectile dysfunction. Unfortunately, a variety of factors impact male sex drive and performance, such as chronic stress, poor sleep, low vitamin D, and even not enough antioxidants.

    Addressing the root of the problem with your medical practitioner is your best bet

    FAQ

    When should I take CBD for sex?

    CBD can help with relaxation and a sunnier mood, which play key roles in having satisfying sex.* For example, you can take a CBD gummy before intercourse to help enhance your pleasure and comfort.* 

    It usually takes 30 to 60 minutes to take effect, so it's best to allow ample time for it to kick in. Mistrioty notes it's also important to be comfortable with the effects of CBD before trying it for the first time during sex.

    Does CBD help with erectile function?

    Suboptimal erectile function can stem from all sorts of variables, including both physical or psychological stress. While there is no concrete evidence thus far as to whether CBD has an impact on erectile function and strength, we do know CBD can potentially help with improving mood and reducing anxiousness.* 

    Some people anecdotally claim to enjoy a little extra "excitement" down there with the help of CBD, but there's still much more research to be done to validate any such claims.

    Do CBD sex gummies work?

    Yes, CBD gummies can enhance pleasure and comfort during sex.* Select brands formulate their CBD gummies specifically for pleasure, such as House of Wise. However, the mood-boosting benefits of CBD means you don't necessarily need a formula that's specifically created for sex.

    What is the best CBD gummy for sex?

    Our testers identified Batch Gold Reserve as the best CBD gummy for sex. If you want something specifically formulated for sexual pleasure and libido, House of Wise is another great choice.

    The takeaway

    A great sex life happens through communication, intentionality, and a curiosity to learn more about yourself. CBD gummies are one (particularly yummy) strategy to support a satisfying sex life and keep you relaxed in the bedroom.* We've identified Batch Gold Reserve as the overall best CBD gummies for sex, but every option on our list is used regularly by at least one of our testers.

    *These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease

    If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
