I Tried CBD Gummies For Sex & The Results Shocked Me
I’ve spent years researching and writing about ways to improve your sex life—whether that's trying new positions, exploring fantasies, or introducing toys. This has turned me into a skeptic about products that claims to transform your sex life, including the best CBD gummies for sex.
Taking hemp CBD to improve your sex life isn't a new thing. Ancient healing modalities, like Ayurveda1, historically used hemp plants to enhance men's stamina in the bedroom. But our full understanding of how CBD impacts sex is still in the early stages.
"There is research to show that we have a lot of endocannabinoid receptors in our reproductive organs and in the skin as well," Julie Moltke, M.D., a medical doctor with a focus on mental health and the author of A Quick Guide to CBD, previously told mindbodygreen.
This means CBD may impact pleasure
What we do know When taken at dosages between 25 to 75mg, research shows CBD can promote mental and physical relaxation.*
The best CBD gummies for sex should help support a more relaxed state without putting you to sleep—and after testing more than 50 CBD products, our team is well versed in how to pick the good from the bad.*
We tested and evaluated each gummy on our list for flavor, texture, ingredient quality, sourcing transparency, and efficacy. Our top pick? The Batch Gold Reserve Gummies, which I personally signed up for a subscription for immediately after trying them.
Bonus: They're all plant-based, and some even have additional mood- and pleasure-enhancing ingredients like horny goat weed2, maca root3, and ashwagandha4.*
- Best organic CBD gummy: Cornbread Hemp Full Spectrum CBD Gummies ($60)
- Strongest CBD gummy: Batch 50 mg Gold Reserve Gummies ($65)
- Best CBD gummy with THC: Aspen Green Organic Bliss Gummies ($80),
- Best CBD gummy without THC: Joy Organics 25 mg Organic CBD Gummies ($50)
- Best CBD gummy for libido: House of Wise 15 mg Sex Gummies ($45)
- Best CBD gummy for sex drive: cbdMD 25 mg Calming Gummies ($40),
- Best calming CBD gummy: Charlotte's Web Calm Gummies ($30)
Why trust mindbodygreen
The best CBD gummies for sex
Organic CBD Gummies by Cornbread Hemp
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
Pros
USDA-certified organic
Incredibly clean formula
Available in multiple strengths
Vegan & gluten-free
Cons
Trace levels of THC (a con for some)
Flavor: 4/5 | Texture: 5/5 | Impact: 3/5 | View COAs here.
Why we picked it:
Cornbread stands out for its ingredient quality; the brand uses natural and organic sweeteners (e.g. organic blue agave, organic tapioca syrup, and organic cane sugar) and its products are free of artificial dyes. Each gummy contains 2g of sugar, which is one of the lowest on our list.
Of course, we also included this pick because our testers (myself included) felt extremely relaxed when taking them.*
Tester feedback
Per our testers, these are on the sweeter side but taste great. I personally think the texture is unmatched; the gummies are soft, chewy, and stay unbelievably fresh in the glass container.
Our only qualm is that the gummies quite large and the serving size is two pieces. That in mind, they do have a mild relaxing effect that we'd highly recommend for those who tend to feel heightened nerves before, during, or after sex.*
Full-spectrum explainer
- Image by Braelyn Wood / mbg creative
Gold Reserve Gummies by Batch
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
Pros
Made from hemp grown in the USA
Gluten-, dairy- & soy-free
Cons
Not for those with tree nut allergies (coconut)
Strong hemp taste
Flavor: 3/5 | Texture: 4/5 | Impact: 4/5 | View COAs here
Why we picked it:
BATCH’s Gold Reserve gummies are my (the writer’s!) personal favorite. I love that the non-GMO USDA certified organic hemp is locally grown and that the ingredient list is short and easy to understand. It has just 2.5mg of sugar per serving, and (like every option on our list) is completely plant-based.
The best part? The product makes me feel at ease—and there’s a large customer base that raves about the sexual perks they’ve experienced.*
Tester feedback
While these do have a strong hemp taste, I personally enjoy the tangerine flavor—and the texture is great. In face, after testing these gummies for our guide, I immediately signed up for a monthly subscription.
Just note: I do experience a touch of drowsiness from these gummies, so I'd recommend them for nighttime fun rather than during the day.*
Organic Bliss Gummies by Aspen Green
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
Pros
USDA-certified organic
60-day money back guarantee
Uses agave as sweetener
Cons
Has THC (if that's not your thing)
Strong hemp aftertaste
Flavor: 3/5 | Texture: 3/5 | Impact: 5/5 | View COAs here.
Why we picked it:
Another USDA certified organic pick, this vegan gummy has a unique formula that combines organic agave and lucuma, a fruit native to South America that's high in dietary fiber. The end result is a soft, gooey gummy that packs 50mg of full-spectrum hemp CBD per serving, with no refined sugar.
One major callout is that this CBD gummy does contain 5mg of THC. This still meets the requirement of less than 0.3% THC by dry weight set by the 2018 Farm Bill, but it's enough of the cannabinoid to alter the gummy's effect on the body. As the name suggest, you'll feel blissed out.*
Tester feedback
Our deputy commerce editor, Braelyn Wood, notes that these gummies have a fairly strong hemp aftertaste—but they really deliver when it comes to promoting a sense of calm.*
Joy Organics Organic CBD Gummies
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
Pros
USDA-certified organic
Environmentally conscious brand
Made from hemp grown in the USA
Vegan & gluten-free
Cons
Bitter hemp flavor in higher dose gummies
Flavor: 2/5 | Texture: 4/5 | Impact: 4/5 | View COAs here.
Why we picked it:
Out of all of the CBD products we tested, Joy Organics stood out for its diligence and commitment to sustainability and trustworthy ingredients. The brand’s products are developed to support sleep, focus, joint health, and balance, all of which can translate into more relaxation in the bedroom.*
We love that these organic CBD gummies are available in two flavors (strawberry lemonade or green apple) and two strengths (10 mg or 25 mg of CBD per serving). What's more, this pick is tied with Cornbread's for the lowest sugar content (2g per gummy).
Tester feedback
Per our tester, Natalie Goldberg, the hemp flavor is a bit more prominent in these gummies (particularly in the stronger dose) than others she tested (House of Wise, Batch, and Charlotte's Web)—this is likely because of its lower sugar content, and wasn't a big deterrent for her.
Most importantly, Goldberg says she loves the general sense of calm the Joy Organics gummies promote.*
Broad-spectrum explainer
House of Wise 15 mg Sex Gummies
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
Pros
Includes other ingredients to boost desire*
Made from hemp grown in the USA
Non-GMO, vegan, & gluten-free
Cons
Expensive
Not fully organic
Flavor: 4/5 | Texture: 3/5 | Impact: 5/5 | View COAs here.
Why we picked it:
Female-founded CBD brand House of Wise is one of the only CBD brands that exclusively markets to women and creates products specifically to enhance women’s pleasure—so of course we had to test these gummies out.
Spoiler: We loved them. These gummies earned a spot on our list because, in addition to 15 mg of full-spectrum hemp, House of Wise’s Sex Gummies feature several ingredients that are thought to up the hotness factor in the bedroom, such as horny goat weed2, maca root3, and an Ayurvedic herb called ashwagandha4 to promote stamina, desire, and relaxation.*
Tester feedback
Let us just say: These WORK! Goldberg reported a noticeable boost in desire and an enhanced intimate experience.*
As far as flavor goes, these do leave a brief aftertaste, but it goes away quickly. The texture is soft and chewy and the gummies have a sugar coating.
- Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative
25 mg Calming Gummies by cbdMD
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
Pros
Formulated to promote calm*
Includes ashwagandha & other botanicals
Vegan, gluten-free, & non-GMO
Cons
5 synthetic dyes
Artificial flavors
Lowest potency on the list
Flavor: 3/5 | Texture: 3/5 | Impact: 4/5 | View COAs here.
Why we picked it:
We only select CBD brands that are transparent about their sourcing and ingredients, so we love that North Carolina-based cbdMD is laser focused on quality. One serving (two gummies) has 25 mg of a hemp extract blend, as well as additional cannabinoids CBG5 and CBN for an “entourage effect.”
What really stands out about this formula is that it also features ashwagandha, an ayurvedic herb that has been popularized for its soothing qualities6 and its potential to boost sex drive and fertility, and L-theanine, a calming amino acid naturally found in black and green tea that’s also known to support attention7, cognitive function8, and a better mood.*
Tester feedback
I tested these gummies myself and was impressed by their ability to truly level out my mood.* On the con side, the flavor was a bit sweet for me (with 4g of sugar per serving) and the texture was harder than others.
Calm Gummies by Charlotte's Web
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
Pros
Has additional botanicals to promote calm*
Excellent texture
Cons
Not entirely organic ingredients
Stronger hemp flavor
Flavor: 5/5 | Texture: 5/5 | Impact: 3/5 | View COAs here.
Why we picked it:
One of the easiest ways to naturally improve libido is less stress—and we picked these calming gummies for their ability to do just that. The formula combines full-spectrum hemp extract with soothing lemon balm extract to further promote a calm mind.*
While we do feel a sense of calm when taking these gummies, the CBD potency (10mg per serving) is lower than others on our list.* That said, we like that you can adjust the dosage by taking multiple gummies—just keep sugar content in mind!
Tester feedback
I'm personally a big fan of the lemon lime flavor, which truly masks any hemp taste. What's more, I love that the flavors come from fruits and vegetables rather than artificial dyes or flavoring. The texture is reminiscent of a fruit snack, soft and fresh, which made me truly look forward to these gummies.
Like I said, I did notice a mild calming effect and felt more at ease when testing these gummies.*
Comparing the best CBD gummies for sex
|Product
|CBD type
|Price
|CBD potency per serving
|Sugar per gummy
|Batch 50 mg Gold Reserve Gummies
|Full-Spectrum
|$65
|50 mg
|2.5g per gummy
|Cornbread Hemp Full Spectrum CBD Gummies
|Full-Spectrum
|$60
|50 mg
|2g per gummy
|Aspen Green Organic Bliss Gummies
|Full-Spectrum
|$80
|50 mg
|4g per gummy
|Joy Organics 25 mg Organic CBD Gummies
|Broad-Spectrum
|$50
|25 mg
|2g per gummy
|House of Wise 15 mg Sex Gummies
|Full-Spectrum
|$45
|15 mg
|4g per gummy
|cbdMD 25 mg Calming Gummies
|Broad-Spectrum
|$40
|25 mg
|4g per gummy
|Charlotte's Web Calm Gummies
|Broad-Spectrum
|$30
|10 mg
|3g per gummy
How we selected & tested the best CBD gummies for sex
When selecting which CBD gummies to test, we evaluated each option based on the below criteria.
- Clean formulas: We parsed through ingredient lists to make sure these CBD gummies use the cleanest ingredients and skip unnecessary excipients (additives) whenever possible. Every gummy on our list is plant-based and contains a maximum of 4g of sugar per serving.
- Third-party tested: All products offer a certificate of analysis (COA), a verified document run by a third-party lab that substantiates a company's product claims and analytically verifies the potency and purity of the ingredients. We prioritized brands that make these certificates easy accessible.
- Sourcing: Where hemp is sourced from can oftentimes tell you a lot about the quality of a CBD product. Aside from traceability, we also care about the operations from head to toe. Is the brand or the farms it partners with local and/or family-owned? Do they prioritize sustainability in their production process? We looked into the location of the farm and the brand's growing policies to determine these factors.
In terms of testing the CBD gummies for ourselves, here's what we paid closest attention to.
- Taste: No matter how well a product works, we're way less likely to stick with it if the taste is awful. Our testers took note of which gummies tasted too strong like hemp, which were overly sweet, and which were just right.
- Texture: Right up there with taste, texture was a factor in determining which were the best CBD gummies for sex. After trying a few stale options, we prioritized gummies that taste fresh. The best textures were reminiscent of fruit snacks and gummy bears.
- Impact: Most importantly, do these CBD gummies really make a difference for sex? Our testers noted the impact each gummy had on their mood, state of mind, and pleasure. We only included products that our testers liked enough to regularly incorporate into their routine.*
What makes a strong CBD gummy?
- Gentle: Under 20 mg
- Moderate: 20 to 39 mg
- Strong: 40+ mg
How does CBD help with sex?
Phytocannabinoids like CBD interact with the endocannabinoid system, aka the body's "master regulatory system" that has receptors all over the body—including in our reproductive organs and skin.
And while the presence of the lock (receptors) and key (CBD) mechanism in our sexual organs could suggest that taking a CBD supplement orally could activate feeling and perhaps support arousal in these areas, more research is needed to prove that theory.
Because of these promising findings, some companies have begun to develop CBD gummies meant to support people's pleasure endeavors.* And anecdotally, some customers seem pleased: Dennis Mistrioty, CEO of BATCH CBD, says several customers have reported using their CBD gummies for an extra kick to their sex life.
"Some people have found that CBD reduces performance anxiety9, which allows them to be more present and prolong their experience. Others have found that CBD offers enhanced sexual pleasure, especially with full-spectrum products,"* he tells mindbodygreen, though notably, research has yet to definitively prove these specific claims.
The benefits of CBD for sex
CBD has taken the health and well-being space by storm, but outside of anecdotal claims, research on its efficacy in the sexual domain remains minimal but hopeful. Here's what we do know from research, experts, and personal experience:
- Hemp, by legal definition in the U.S., is composed of less than 0.3% tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the psychoactive compound found in cannabis. Meaning using hemp CBD gummies won't make you feel "high."
- CBD can evoke a relaxation state and enhance your mood, all of which play key roles in having satisfying sex.*
- Per Julie Moltke, M.D., a medical doctor with a focus on mental health and the author of A Quick Guide to CBD, "Several studies have shown that when taken orally, CBD can help reduce the stress hormone cortisol10. It can also act in the brain, working on the serotonin system and the GABA system, which are both related to anxiousness and stress levels9,"*
- When you're more relaxed and in a better mood, you're able to better enjoy and be present in your sexual experiences.
How CBD helps with sex
Your guide to CBD terms
Endocannabinoid system (ECS): A cellular-level communication network involving cannabinoids, cannabinoid receptors, and specific enzymes. This system is responsible for maintaining homeostasis across all the body’s organs and physiological functions, such as stress resilience, mood, sleep, appetite, inflammatory balance, and pain modulation.
Cannabinoids: Unique bioactive compounds that interact with your body’s endocannabinoid receptors. Your body creates cannabinoids (called endocannabinoids) and you can also ingest them (called phytocannabinoids) from certain plants like Cannabis sativa, aka hemp.
Cannabidiol: The formal name for CBD, a unique phytocannabinoid compound found in the hemp plant (Cannabis sativa).
Full-spectrum hemp: Full-spectrum hemp has the full array of the hemp plant’s cannabinoids—including CBD—as well as other beneficial compounds, like terpenes, flavonoids, and fatty acids. By law, full-spectrum hemp extracts in the U.S. can have up to 0.3% THC by dry weight (i.e., trace levels).
Broad-spectrum hemp: Broad-spectrum hemp retains many of the beneficial compounds found in full-spectrum hemp but filters out any THC. These extracts are sometimes referred to as “THC-free” products.
CBD isolate: CBD isolate products have a single cannabinoid: CBD. As a result, they won’t provide the “entourage effect” from the full array of hemp bioactives.
Terpenes: Unique aromatic bioactive phytonutrient compounds that give many plants their unique aroma, flavor, and beneficial biological properties.
Flavonoids: A large family of polyphenolic phytonutrients found in many plants (including hemp) that give particular flavors, colors, and health properties.
Is CBD safe?
Hemp CBD is generally considered safe. At higher doses, some people may feel tired as a potential side effect11. Other reported, though less common, side effects12 include decreased appetite and GI issues like queasiness and loose stools.
"Because CBD modulates and regulates instead of simply binding, it does not produce addiction, habituation, tolerance, or reinforcement," Heather Jackson, CEO of cannabinoid research nonprofit Realm of Caring, previously told mbg.
Thus, the key to safe CBD use is in the dosage—and the right amount is different for everyone, depending on how you metabolize it.
Moltke recommends "starting low and slow with a dose of around 15 mg of hemp-derived CBD and gradually working your way up." Mistrioty agrees and recommends gradually increasing it until finding the minimum effective dosage, which is the smallest amount needed to produce the desired effects.
Is there a best CBD for erectile dysfunction?
Low testosterone levels—which can be checked at-home using an at-home testosterone test—are often responsible for low libido and erectile dysfunction. Unfortunately, a variety of factors impact male sex drive and performance, such as chronic stress, poor sleep, low vitamin D, and even not enough antioxidants.
Addressing the root of the problem with your medical practitioner is your best bet
FAQ
When should I take CBD for sex?
CBD can help with relaxation and a sunnier mood, which play key roles in having satisfying sex.* For example, you can take a CBD gummy before intercourse to help enhance your pleasure and comfort.*
It usually takes 30 to 60 minutes to take effect, so it's best to allow ample time for it to kick in. Mistrioty notes it's also important to be comfortable with the effects of CBD before trying it for the first time during sex.
Does CBD help with erectile function?
Suboptimal erectile function can stem from all sorts of variables, including both physical or psychological stress. While there is no concrete evidence thus far as to whether CBD has an impact on erectile function and strength, we do know CBD can potentially help with improving mood and reducing anxiousness.*
Some people anecdotally claim to enjoy a little extra "excitement" down there with the help of CBD, but there's still much more research to be done to validate any such claims.
Do CBD sex gummies work?
Yes, CBD gummies can enhance pleasure and comfort during sex.* Select brands formulate their CBD gummies specifically for pleasure, such as House of Wise. However, the mood-boosting benefits of CBD means you don't necessarily need a formula that's specifically created for sex.
What is the best CBD gummy for sex?
Our testers identified Batch Gold Reserve as the best CBD gummy for sex. If you want something specifically formulated for sexual pleasure and libido, House of Wise is another great choice.
The takeaway
A great sex life happens through communication, intentionality, and a curiosity to learn more about yourself. CBD gummies are one (particularly yummy) strategy to support a satisfying sex life and keep you relaxed in the bedroom.* We've identified Batch Gold Reserve as the overall best CBD gummies for sex, but every option on our list is used regularly by at least one of our testers.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease
