Integrative Health

7 Best CBD Gummies For Seniors In 2023

Brooke V.
June 15, 2023
The best CBD gummies for seniors
Comparison table
Selection process
CBD Gummies for Seniors penguin gummmies in hands
Image by mbg creative
The best CBD gummies for seniors:

You don't have to be under the age of 65 to appreciate the benefits of CBD. But if you officially fall into the senior category, there are a few things to consider.

Most importantly, you want a CBD gummy that you actually enjoy taking. Next up, it's important to consider how aging impacts the body. Inflammation becomes increasingly common as we age, which can lead to joint pain and discomfort.

While more research is needed to understand the full potential of cannabidiol (CBD) as a way to help with inflammation, early findings suggest1 that cannabinoids can suppress the inflammatory response and ease symptoms of joint pain.* However, not every brand offering hemp CBD gummies maintains the same quality standards. That's why we did the legwork to find some of the best CBD gummies for seniors on the market today. 

7 Best CBD Gummies for Seniors in 2023

Best for beginners: Penguin CBD Gummies

:
view on Penguin | $45

Pros

  • Gentle dose for first time users
  • No hemp flavor

Cons

  • Have gelatin (if you're vegetarian)
  • Made with artificial dyes & sweeteners

Type:

IsolateFull-spectrum

Potency:

Gentle10mg per serving

Serving:

30

Cost per mg of CBD:

$0.15

COAs:

Yes

Subscription discount:

Yes

These CBD gummies from the Oregon-based brand Penguin are a great low-potency option for anyone just getting started with CBD. Coated with a tangy blend of sweet and sour sugar, they avoid the hemp aftertaste that most people associate with CBD products. You'll have the choice of either full-spectrum hemp (for the entourage effect) or a THC-free CBD isolate. Either way, you'll receive 10mg of CBD per serving.

Each container of Penguin CBD gummies contains 30 individual worms. Pro tip: Cut down the line in the middle of the gummy to further lower (and customize) your dose. 

View COAs here.

Best full-spectrum: FOCL Premium Full Spectrum Gummies

:
view on FOCL | $59

Pros

  • Full-spectrum hemp for entourage effect
  • Variety of flavor options

Cons

  • Have trace amounts of THC (if that's not your thing)

Type:

Full-spectrum

Potency:

Moderate25mg per serving

Serving:

30

Cost per mg of CBD:

$0.08

COAs:

Yes

Subscription discount:

Yes

FOCL’s Premium Full Spectrum CBD Gummies are made with full-spectrum hemp and come in three flavors: Tropical Punch, Sour Watermelon, and Mandarin Orange. While FOCL’s vegan formula doesn’t use organic hemp, some of the other ingredients are organic, like organic tapioca and organic coconut oil.

With 25 mg CBD per gummy (and 30 gummies per bottle) they’re a more moderate potency than others on the list. Plus, the suggested serving size is one to two gummies, so a bottle should last you up to a month.

View COAs here.

Best organic: Cornbread Hemp Full Spectrum Gummies

:
view on Cornbread Hemp | $30

Pros

  • USDA certified organic
  • 2 flavor & 3 strength options

Cons

  • Higher sugar content than other brands on this list

Type:

Full-spectrum

Potency:

Gentle10mg per serving

Serving:

30

Cost per mg of CBD:

$0.13

COAs:

Yes

Subscription discount:

No

With no high-fructose corn syrup, gelatin, or artificial colors, these vegan gummies from Cornbread Hemp are a favorite here at mbg. In addition to boasting USDA certified organ hemp from the brand's own farms in Kentucky, these gummies also contain organic tapioca, organic syrup, organic blue agave, and organic flavoring.

They’re available in a gentle 10mg of CBD potency for beginners, as well as a moderate and strong option for tmore seasoned CBD users. Simply choose between a berry or peach flavor.

One consideration, though, is that these do have a little more sugar (4g per gummy) than other picks on our list.

View COAs here

Best flavor: Joy Organics CBD Gummies

:
view on Joy Organics | $50

Pros

  • THC-free formula
  • USDA certified organic
  • Carbon neutral shipping

Cons

  • Only strawberry lemonade flavor is available as a 25mg potency

Type:

Broad-spectrum

Potency:

Moderate25mg per serving

Serving:

30

Cost per mg of CBD:

$0.05

COAs:

Yes

Subscription discount:

Yes

Joy Organics’ broad-spectrum hemp gummies are an excellent choice for older adults who wish to sidestep THC. The company procures its hemp from farms in Colorado, Oregon, and Kentucky that hold USDA organic certifications, and employs organic constituents for taste and sweetness.

You can opt for either of the two available flavors: tangy green apple or a delightful strawberry lemonade. The strawberry lemonade variant also provides a choice between 10mg or 25mg of CBD per serving. In addition, Joy Organics is committed to environmental sustainability, demonstrated by its utilization of recyclable packaging materials and carbon-neutral delivery methods for all its offerings.

View COAs here. 

Best for relaxation: Aspen Green Bliss CBD Gummies

:
view on Aspen Green

Pros

  • USDA certified organic
  • Entourage effect to promote calm

Cons

  • Slight hemp flavor

Type:

Full-spectrum

Potency:

Strong100mg per serving

Serving:

30

Cost per mg of CBD:

$0.05

COAs:

Yes

Subscription discount:

Yes

This USDA certified organic formula was created by physicians with an impressive 50mg of hemp CBD per serving. The bliss-promoting gummies are a favorite because they're made with organic ingredients, like organic agave nectar and organic lucuma. They're also vegan and come in a mix of fun tropical flavors—although we've found the hemp flavor does come through slightly.

View COAs here.

Best THC-free: Lazarus Naturals CBD Gummies

:
view on Lazarus Naturals | $12

Pros

  • Some organic ingredients
  • THC-free formua
  • Also have caffeine, vitamin B12, & L-theanine

Cons

  • Not fully organic like the brand other options

Type:

Isolate

Potency:

Moderate25mg per serving

Serving:

30

Cost per mg of CBD:

$0.02

COAs:

Yes

Subscription discount:

No

Elderly individuals seeking to steer clear of THC should opt for Lazarus Naturals' blackberry-infused gummies. These gummies only have 25mg of CBD isolate per serving, which is sourced from the brand’s own hemp farm in the heart of Oregon. They're also fortified with caffeine, L-Theanine, and Vitamin B12 for supporting sustained focus.*

It's important to mention that although the hemp-derived CBD in these gummies isn't organic, several other ingredients within the mix are. Furthermore, Lazarus Naturals is known for being reasonably priced in comparison to other CBD brands.

View COAs here.

Best vegan: Spruce CBD Gummies

:
view on Spruce | $89

Pros

  • Some organic ingredients

Cons

  • Only mixed flavor options

Type:

Full-spectrum

Potency:

Moderate25mg per serving

Serving:

30

Cost per mg of CBD:

$0.12

COAs:

Yes

Subscription discount:

Yes

Spruce presents a commendable mid-strength alternative for seniors venturing into the world of CBD. The brand procures hemp from environmentally-conscious family-run farms situated in North Carolina and Kentucky. This gluten-free and vegan-friendly concoction incorporates organic elements such as organic tapioca syrup and organic cane sugar. Furthermore, each gummy is low in sugar, containing a mere 2 grams. However, a limitation is that these gummies come only in an assortment of flavors, including mixed berry, orange, and strawberry—there's no option to select a single flavor.

View COAs here

Best high-potency: cbdMD CBD Gummies

:
view on cbdMD | $60

Pros

  • 60-day money back guarantee
  • Some organic ingredients

Cons

  • Hemp is not organic
  • All flavors combined into single option

Type:

Broad-spectrum

Potency:

Strong100mg per serving

Serving:

30

Cost per mg of CBD:

$0.03

COAs:

Yes

Subscription discount:

Yes

For a higher-potency pick, cbdMD’s gummies are available in three stronger options that offer 50mg, 100mg, or 200mg of hemp CBD per serving. And while the formula is potency, it's also low in sugar. Each gummy only contains 2 grams of organic cane sugar. On the con side, you’ll have less control over your flavor preferences, as this option is only available as a “Tropical Mix” flavor. And, while the cane sugar and tapioca syrup in this formula are organic, the Kentucky and Oregon-farmed hemp is not. 

View COAs

Comparing the best CBD gummies for seniors

ProductCostCost per mg of CBDPotencyServingsOrganic HempSubscription option
Penguin CBD Gummies$45.00$0.15Gentle30TRUETRUE
FOCL Premium Full Spectrum Gummies$59.00$0.08Moderate30TRUETRUE
cbdMD CBD Gummies$79.99$0.03Strong30TRUETRUE
Spruce CBD Gummies$89.00$0.12Moderate30TRUETRUE
Cornbread Farms Full Spectrum Gummies$39.99$0.13Gentle30TRUETRUE
Lazarus Naturals CBD Gummies$12.00$0.02Moderate30TRUEFALSE
Joy Organics CBD Gummies$39.96$0.05Moderate30TRUETRUE

How we picked:

Testing

All of the brands above are transparent about their third-party testing process and provided COAs (lab results) online. 

Ingredients

We chose brands that use minimal ingredients in their formulas and prioritized brands that farm GMO-free or organic hemp for their gummies. 

Reviews

We made sure these CBD gummies were highly rated and well-loved by customers.

The takeaway

Using hemp CBD may be a helpful way for seniors to support their endocannabinoid system and encourage an anti-inflammatory response.* However, gummies aren't for everyone, especially those watching their sugar intake. For seniors who prefer alternatives to CBD gummies, we have plenty of suggestions for high-quality CBD capsules, oil tinctures, or topical balms to explore.

