7 Best CBD Gummies for Seniors in 2023

You don't have to be under the age of 65 to appreciate the benefits of CBD. But if you officially fall into the senior category, there are a few things to consider.

Most importantly, you want a CBD gummy that you actually enjoy taking. Next up, it's important to consider how aging impacts the body. Inflammation becomes increasingly common as we age, which can lead to joint pain and discomfort.

While more research is needed to understand the full potential of cannabidiol (CBD) as a way to help with inflammation, early findings suggest1 that cannabinoids can suppress the inflammatory response and ease symptoms of joint pain.* However, not every brand offering hemp CBD gummies maintains the same quality standards. That's why we did the legwork to find some of the best CBD gummies for seniors on the market today.