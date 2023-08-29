7 Best CBD Gummies for Pain & Anxiety
Among other potential benefits, hemp CBD is perhaps best known for its potential for two common concerns: anxiety and pain.* Chances are you know at least one person who’s turned to CBD in hopes of supporting a more even mood or promoting joint comfort.*
- Best isolate: Penguin CBD Gummies
- Best organic: Joy Organics CBD Gummies
- Best flavor: Batch CBD Full-Spectrum Gummies
- Best high-strength: cbdMD Tropical CBD Gummies
- Best calming: Medterra Keep Calm CBD Gummies
- Best rings: Verma Farms CBD gummies
- Best full-spectrum: Everest Full Spectrum Gummies
What is CBD?
CBD, short for cannabidiol, is a component of the hemp plant, which, unlike tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), doesn’t have psychoactive effects. You can find CBD in gummies, tinctures, drinks, topical creams, and more.
How CBD interacts with the body
CBD interacts with your body’s endocannabinoid system, which plays a role in various bodily functions, including mood regulation and stress response.*
The link between CBD and mood
Overall, research on CBD's effects on occasional bouts of anxiousness is still in the early stages, but it shows promise.
CBD may enhance the system’s ability regulate mood by activating serotonin receptors in the brain.* Serotonin is a neurotransmitter that plays a crucial role in mood regulation.
A small study conducted in 20191 showed that CBD could help with anxiety by impacting those receptors, thus influencing your body’s response to stress.*
The link between CBD and bodily comfort
CBD’s effects on the endocannabinoid system may also translate to reduced pain, since the system also regulates immune response and pain.
A review of studies2 from 1975 to 2018 found that CBD was effective in pain management, as it supported body comfort.*
As with research on CBD and anxiety, though, the effects of CBD on pain aren’t fully understood. Many existing studies on the topic were pre-clinical, conducted on animal models, or small in scale.
Whether you’re hoping to reduce anxiety or pain (or both), it’s important to choose a high-quality CBD product.* This guide will help you navigate through the plethora of options with gummies vetted for quality, sourcing transparency, manufacturing processes.
How we Picked
Testing
All of the brands above are transparent about their third-party testing process and provided COAs (lab results) online.
Ingredients
We chose brands that have minimal ingredients and opted for GMO-free or organic hemp in their CBD products.
Reviews
These CBD products are well-loved by customers—we should know, we read hundreds of reviews.
Our picks for the best CBD gummies for pain & anxiety:
Best isolate: Penguin CBD Gummies
Pros:
- Beginner-friendly low dose
- Made from hemp that the brand grows in Oregon
Cons:
- Made with artificial flavors & sweeteners
Type:CBD isolate
Potency:Gentle, 10 mg of CBD per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.15
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
Whether you’re experiencing pain or anxiety or have a completely different reason for seeking out CBD, Penguin CBD’s offerings stand out. It offers both gummy bears and gummy worms coated with sweet and sour crystals. Each gummy contains a 10 mg dose of CBD isolate, so you can start out with a low dose, or double up if you’re a more experienced user.
Sourcing & Ingredients: Penguin gummies sources its hemp from its Oregon farms. It grows its hemp without using pesticides or chemical fertilizers.
Best organic: Joy Organics CBD Gummies
Pros:
- USDA certified organic
- Third-party tested
Cons:
- No high-potency option
Type:Broad-spectrum
Potency:Gentle, 10 mg of CBD per servingModerate, 25 mg of CBD per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.05
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
Broad-spectrum hemp contains other potentially beneficial compounds in addition to CBD, but unlike full-spectrum hemp, it’s completely free from THC. If that suits your preferences, these gummies from Joy Organics are a solid choice. They’re USDA-certified organic, vegan, and made without artificial colors or flavors
Sourcing & Ingredients: Joy Organics sources its hemp from USDA-certified organic farms in Kentucky, Oregon, and Colorado.
Best flavor: Batch CBD Full-Spectrum Gummies
Pros:
- Non-GMO
- Made with hemp grown in Wisconsin
Cons:
- Texture bothers some reviewers
Type:Full-spectrum
Potency:Moderate, 25 mg of CBD per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.07
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
Batch CBD Gummies deliver 25 mg of CBD, a middle-of-the-road dosage that’s suitable to intermediate CBD users. They’re vegan and gluten-free and reviewers swear by the gummies for both anxiety and pain relief.*
Sourcing & Ingredients: Batch CBD sources its hemp from farms in Wisconsin.
Best high-strength: cbdMD Tropical CBD Gummies
Pros:
- Low cost per mg of CBD
- Vegan
Cons:
- Limited potency options
Type:Broad-spectrum
Potency:Strong, 100 mg of CBD per servingStrong, 200 mg of CBD per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.03
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
If you’re after a broad-spectrum, high-potency option, look to cbdMD’s fruity gummies. You can choose from gummies with 100 mg or 200 mg of CBD per serving, both of which are gluten-free, vegan, and made without artificial sweeteners. Reviewers love using them to combat daily aches and pains.
Sourcing & Ingredients: cbdMD sources its hemp from U.S.-based farms.
Best calming: Medterra Keep Calm CBD Gummies
Pros:
- Include ashwagandha and l-theanine
- Made with hemp grown in the U.S.
Cons:
- Limited flavor options
Type:Broad-spectrum
Potency:Moderate, 25 mg of CBD per servingStrong, 50 mg of CBD per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.06
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
These relaxation-focused gummies combine CBD with two other ingredients that are associated with calming benefits. Namely, they contain ashwagandha, an herb that may help regulate cortisol (aka the stress hormone) levels,* and l-theanine, a compound in the green tea plant that may affect brain activity in a way that promotes relaxation without drowsiness.*
With all that in mind, you may want to add these gummies to your post-workout routine or have them on hand for when you start feeling stressed out.
Sourcing & Ingredients: This brand sources its CBD from organic farms in Kentucky.
Best rings: Verma Farms CBD gummies
Pros:
- Made from hemp grown without pesticides
- Monthly subscription with a 25% discount
Cons:
- Potency options limited
Type:Broad-spectrum
Potency:Moderate, 25 mg of CBD per serving
Servings:20
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.08
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
For those who favor a candy-like experience, Verma Farms makes CBD gummies that taste like peach rings. The brand distills its CBD from hemp that’s grown in Hawaii without the use of pesticides. Reviewers note that they taste better than other CBD gummies on the market and that they deliver on the relaxation benefits of CBD.
Sourcing & Ingredients: Verma Farms sources its hemp from farms in Hawaii.
Best full-spectrum: Everest Full Spectrum Gummies
Pros:
- Made in the U.S.
- Vegan
Cons:
- Pricey in comparison to other options
Type:Full-spectrum
Potency:Moderate, 25 mg of CBD per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of Hemp CBD:$0.10
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
Everest offers blue raspberry flavored CBD gummies that are vegan and made with non-GMO ingredients. The brand sources its hemp from farms in the U.S.
As a full-spectrum option, the gummies have both 25mg of CBD and 5 mg THC per serving. While the latter is legal under the 2018 Farm Bill, this level may start to have mind-altering effects.
However the theory of entourage effect suggests it could also lead to a more powerful impact on the body, as hemp's cannabinoids work as a team than when alone.
Sourcing & Ingredients: Everest sources its hemp CBD from organic farms in the U.S.
Takeaway
By incorporating CBD gummies into your wellness routine, you can tap into the natural benefits of cannabidiol, including mood support and pain relief.* Our curated picks offer the best of the best when it comes to formula, brand transparency, and, of course, quality.
