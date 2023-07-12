It’s not news that sexual health is an important part of your overall well-being. In fact, research has even tied orgasms to an increased concentration of neurotransmitters like dopamine and oxytocin1 (which support increased happiness and mood regulation). So when libido runs low, it's no surprise that folks are turning to CBD as a way to bring excitement back to the bedroom—including the best CBD gummies for libido.

While research around CBD is still in the early stages, studies suggest2 that the hemp derivative can promote a more even and relaxed mood.* Considering stress is often considered one of the biggest reasons for a reduction in libido, adding CBD to your routine could be an easy way to counteract its negative impact on your sex drive.

It's important to note there's little research to validate the claims that CBD can increase sexual pleasure, however there are additional studies to show that CBD could help with performance anxiety3 .* Ultimately testing out CBD is one of the best ways to understand it's impact on your individual sex drive.

Luckily, we've got a few suggestions to help your exploration into using CBD for sex. Whether you're looking to reignite the spark in your relationship or explore new avenues of pleasure, one of these CBD gummies might just be able to help.