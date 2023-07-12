The 5 Best CBD Gummies For Libido That Promote A Relaxed State*
- Best tasting: Penguin CBD Sour Worms
- Best high-potency: cbdMD Tropical CBD Gummies
- Best full-spectrum: BATCH CBD Full-Spectrum Gummies
- Best organic: Cornbread Hemp Organic CBD Gummies
- Best sustainable: Joy Organics CBD Gummies
It’s not news that sexual health is an important part of your overall well-being. In fact, research has even tied orgasms to an increased concentration of neurotransmitters like dopamine and oxytocin1 (which support increased happiness and mood regulation). So when libido runs low, it's no surprise that folks are turning to CBD as a way to bring excitement back to the bedroom—including the best CBD gummies for libido.
While research around CBD is still in the early stages, studies suggest2 that the hemp derivative can promote a more even and relaxed mood.* Considering stress is often considered one of the biggest reasons for a reduction in libido, adding CBD to your routine could be an easy way to counteract its negative impact on your sex drive.
It's important to note there's little research to validate the claims that CBD can increase sexual pleasure, however there are additional studies to show that CBD could help with performance anxiety3.* Ultimately testing out CBD is one of the best ways to understand it's impact on your individual sex drive.
Luckily, we've got a few suggestions to help your exploration into using CBD for sex. Whether you're looking to reignite the spark in your relationship or explore new avenues of pleasure, one of these CBD gummies might just be able to help.
Best tasting: Penguin CBD Sour Worms
Pros
- THC-free options
- Gentle potency for beginners
Cons
- Contains artificial dyes
- Not vegan
Type:IsolateFull-spectrum
Potency:Gentle10mg per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.15
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
With a gentle, 10mg dose of CBD isolate, these fun worms are a great pick for CBD newbies. Penguin sources hemp from Oregon farms, where the plants are grown without pesticides or chemicals. Also available with full-spectrum hemp, these gummies are a great option for those who dislike the earthy flavor of hemp. Just note they're not suitable for vegans, as the formula includes gelatin.
Best high-potency: cbdMD Tropical CBD Gummies
Pros
- 3 high-potency options
- Some organic ingredients
Cons
- No low-potency options
Type:Broad-spectrum
Potency:Strong100mg per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.05
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
cbdMD’s broad-spectrum gummies are a great pick for anyone looking for a stronger gummy. Available in three potencies with up to 200mg of CBD per serving, these tropical flavored edibles come in a mix of strawberry, orange, and raspberry flavors. We love that the brand uses organic ingredients, like organic cane sugar and organic sunflower oil, when possible—and always sources hemp from American farms.
Best full-spectrum: BATCH CBD Full-Spectrum Gummies
Pros
- Full-spectrum CBD for potential entourage effect
- Some organic ingredients
Cons
- Only one potency option
Type:Full-spectrum
Potency:Moderate25mg per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.07
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
BATCH CBD Gummies come in an assortment of natural flavors, including blueberry, raspberry, and mango. Each gummy has a moderate 25mg of CBD per serving from high quality hemp grown on Wisconsin farms. The formula also includes several organic ingredients, like organic tapioca, organic coconut oil, and organic cane sugar. They’re also free of artificial flavors and only have 2.5g of sugar per gummy.
Best organic: Cornbread Hemp Organic CBD Gummies
Pros
- USDA certified organic
- Innovative ingredient list
Cons
- Higher sugar content than other picks on our list
- Have trace levels of THC (if that's not your thing)
Type:Full-spectrum
Potency:Moderate20mg per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.05
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
For a feel-good pick, Cornbread Hemp's USDA certified organic CBD gummies are devoid of gelatin, high-fructose corn syrup, and synthetic dyes. These vegan, full-spectrum gummies are available in two strengths, as well as a berry and peach flavors. While they do contain a handful of organic ingredients beyond hemp (such as organic blue agave and organic tapioca syrup), they do have a slightly higher sugar content than other picks on this list at 4g per serving.
Best sustainable: Joy Organics CBD Gummies
Pros
- USDA certified organic
- Carbon neutral shipping
Cons
- Green Apple flavor only available as 10mg potency
Type:Broad-spectrum
Potency:Gentle10mg per servingModerate25mg per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.05
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
As the name implies, Joy Organics sources hemp CBD from USDA certified organic farmers in Kentucky, Oregon, and Colorado. These broad-spectrum gummies are available in both a strawberry lemonade and green apple flavor, and two beginner-friendly potencies.
You’ll find the strawberry lemonade in a moderate 25mg potency and a gentle 10mg potency, while the green apple is only available in the lower strength. In addition to organic hemp, this formula uses several other organic ingredients, like organic cane sugar and organic coloring. But the real standout for Joy Organics is that they’re the only brand on our list that offers carbon neutral shipping; the brand offsets shipping emissions by partnering with Carbon Fund.
Comparing the best CBD gummies for libido
|Product
|Cost
|Cost per mg of CBD
|Potency
|Servings
|Organic Hemp
|Subscription option
|Penguin CBD Gummies
|$45.00
|$0.15
|Gentle
|30
|TRUE
|TRUE
|cbdMD Tropical CBD Gummies
|$79.99
|$0.03
|Strong
|30
|FALSE
|TRUE
|Batch CBD Full-Spectrum Gummies
|$49.99
|$0.07
|Moderate
|30
|TRUE
|TRUE
|Cornbread Organic CBD Gummies
|$29.99
|$0.05
|Moderate
|30
|TRUE
|TRUE
|Joy Organics CBD Gummies
|$39.96
|$0.05
|Moderate
|30
|TRUE
|TRUE
How we picked
Testing
All of the brands above are transparent about their third-party testing process and provide COAs (lab results) online.
Ingredients
We chose brands that use minimal ingredients in their gummy formulas and opted for brands that use GMO-free or organic hemp whenever possible.
Reviews
These gummies are well-loved by customers—we should know, we read hundreds of reviews.
The takeaway
If stress is keeping your sex drive low, taking a CBD gummy is an easy way to promote a more even mood—and maybe even help get you in the mood.* Whether you want a THC-free option or a full-spectrum pick for the entourage effect, we've got you covered. If you want other ways to add CBD gummies into your sexual wellness routine, check out our favorite CBD lubes.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.