7 Best CBD creams and balms for Knee Pain

Whether it's due to age or injury, knee pain can put a pretty big damper on the activities that you love. While there are plenty of ways to offer your joints relief, the best CBD creams for knee pain are a great place to start.

These topical formulas are infused with cannabidiol, a non-psychoactive compound derived from the hemp plant. Along with promoting a more even mood and better sleep, the cannabinoid has been studied for its ability to help with pain management.

While research surrounding CBD is still in the early stages, early studies show that topical hemp-derived CBD can offer relief for both short-term and chronic pain1 . Better yet, these formulas often pack additional ingredients like menthol and camphor for additional relief where you need it most—including the knees.

Below, find the best CBD creams including full- and broad-spectrum picks developed for recovery, relief, and athletes.