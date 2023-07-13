7 Best CBD Creams & Balms For Knee Pain
Whether it's due to age or injury, knee pain can put a pretty big damper on the activities that you love. While there are plenty of ways to offer your joints relief, the best CBD creams for knee pain are a great place to start.
These topical formulas are infused with cannabidiol, a non-psychoactive compound derived from the hemp plant. Along with promoting a more even mood and better sleep, the cannabinoid has been studied for its ability to help with pain management.
While research surrounding CBD is still in the early stages, early studies show that topical hemp-derived CBD can offer relief for both short-term and chronic pain1. Better yet, these formulas often pack additional ingredients like menthol and camphor for additional relief where you need it most—including the knees.
Below, find the best CBD creams including full- and broad-spectrum picks developed for recovery, relief, and athletes.
7 Best CBD creams and balms for Knee Pain
Best for beginners: Penguin CBD Cream
Pros
- Terpene-rich formula with cooling effect
- Greater discounts when buying a 2-pack or a 4-pack
Cons
- Only one scent option
Type:Broad-spectrum
Potency:250mg
Size:4oz
Cost per oz of CBD:$0.06
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
Penguin’s CBD Cream uses a blend of soothing shea butter, cocoa butter, and terpene-rich broad-spectrum hemp oil from Oregon farms. It’s a quick-absorbing formula that won’t leave your skin feeling sticky or tacky, and the lower potency makes it a good pick for CBD beginners. Reviewers love the scent of this cream, which uses invigorating peppermint and soothing lavender. And many folks have great things to say about the effects of this cream on their joints, including their knees.
Best cooling: Cornbread Hemp CBD Lotion + Menthol
Pros
- USDA Organic certified hemp
- Organic cooling ingredients like tea tree & menthol
Cons
- Menthol may not work for the scent averse
Type:Full-spectrum
Potency:500mg
Size:2oz
Cost per oz of CBD:$0.04
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
Boasting the USDA certified organic certification, this higher-potency pick from Cornbread Hemp packs a real punch. With an impressive 500mg of organic full-spectrum hemp per jar (and additional organic ingredients like organic menthol, peppermint oil, and tea tree oil), it’s a great pick for anyone who likes a cooling sensation on their skin. Many reviewers say this works wonders on their knees, and several people mention liking the way it leaves their skin feeling soft and smooth.
Best for easy application: Batch Original CBD Balm
Pros
- Everything is done in-house
- Minimal ingredients
Cons
- Only one potency option
Type:Full-spectrum
Potency:1250mg
Size:2.5oz
Cost per oz of CBD:$0.02
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
Another great stick-pick with a hassle-free twist-up applicator, this Batch CBD Balm is a slightly lower potency than the Lazarus balm below. Each container holds 1,250 mg of non-GMO, Wisconsin-grown full-spectrum hemp CBD. It also includes organic jojoba oil, soothing lavender and tea tree oil, vitamin E, and organic shea butter. This formula has one of the fewest ingredients of the products on our list, which may be a pro for some.
Best broad-spectrum: Joy Organics CBD Sports Cream
Pros
- Uses several organic ingredients
- Handy pump bottle
Cons
- No scented options
- Only one potency
Type:Broad-spectrum
Potency:1000mg
Size:4oz
Cost per oz of CBD:$0.01
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
Joy Organics' premium blend of broad-spectrum hemp, menthol, and camphor is thoughtfully formulated with athletes and individuals leading active lifestyles in mind. It comes in a handy pump bottle that reviewers say makes dispensing and applying this cream a breeze. Some people say they wish there was a more pleasant scent to accompany the menthol, but others like it. And if your priority is a formula with mostly organic ingredients, you may not mind the mentholated scent.
Best high-potency: CBDfx Muscle and Joint Cream (Cooling Formula)
Pros
- Includes menthol, white willow bark, & caffeine
- Two high potency options
Cons
- Must spend $75 for free shipping
- No organic ingredients
Type:Broad-spectrum
Potency:1000mg3000mg
Size:1.7oz
Cost per oz of CBD:$0.03
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:No
CBDfx's Muscle and Joint Cream combines the power of broad-spectrum hemp with cooling menthol, white willow bark, and caffeine. With either 1,000 or 3,000mg of CBD per container, it’s a high-potency pick that reviewers love. The consistency of this cream isn’t sticky or greasy and, because it’s a water-based formula, the balm absorbs relatively quickly. Folks sensitive to smells should note that it does smell of menthol upon first use, but the scent fades after a few minutes.
Best stick: Lazarus Naturals Relief + Recovery CBD Balm Stick
Pros
- Most hemp comes from Lazarus Naturals’ own farms
- Formula includes some organic ingredients
Cons
- No scented options
Type:Broad-spectrum
Potency:800mg3600mg
Size:2.54oz
Cost per oz of CBD:$0.02
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:No
Lazarus Natruals’ Relief + Recovery CBD Balm comes in a stick form, making it easy to apply on-the-go. A thoughtfully crafted fusion of full-spectrum hemp CBD and potent functional ingredients like capsaicin and menthol, this stick provides both a warming and cooling sensation without an overpowering scent. The formula includes some organic ingredients, like organic beeswax and sunflower oil, and it’s available in two sizes (the smaller is more of a lip balm size) that will fit easily in your bag.
Best full-spectrum: Carmen’s Medicinals Full Spectrum CBD Salve
Pros
- A blend of full-spectrum CBD, terpenes, flavonoids
- Some organic ingredients
Cons
- Only one scent & potency
Type:Full-spectrum
Potency:1000mg
Size:1.7oz
Cost per oz of CBD:$0.03
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:No
This CBD Salve from Carmen’s Medicinals uses 1,000 mg of full-spectrum hemp CBD and soothing ingredients like lavender, peppermint extract, organic coconut oil, beeswax, and eucalyptus. Along with CBD, this balm has both CBG, CBN for the added benefits of additional minor cannabinoids. Plus, the eucalyptus oil gives this balm a fresh scent and reviewers say that while this is a smaller container, a little goes a long way.
How we picked
Testing
All of the brands above are transparent about their third-party testing process and provided COAs (lab results) online.
Ingredients
We focused on brands that use minimal ingredients and opted for products that GMO-free or organic hemp as much as possible.
Reviews
These CBD products are well-loved by customers—we should know, we read hundreds of reviews.
The takeaway
While everyone's experience with CBD may vary, these creams offer promising potential to alleviate discomfort. While CBD is widely considered safe for general use, it’s important to remember that you should consult with your doctor before using CBD cream to treat knee pain, especially if you have any pre-existing medical conditions or are taking other medications.
