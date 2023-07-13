7 Best CBD creams and balms for Knee Pain

Skip to content
Integrative Health

7 Best CBD Creams & Balms For Knee Pain

Author:
Brooke V.
July 13, 2023
Written by
Brooke V.
This content is produced in collaboration with an advertising partner and follows mindbodygreen’s editorial guidelines. The content is written by a third party. Statements are not fact-checked by a medical expert.
best cbd for knee pain penguin cbd on blue background
Image by mbg creative
July 13, 2023
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.

Advertorial: This content is produced by a third-party advertiser.

Disclaimer: Our website includes general information and instruction relating to health and wellness topics. This content is not a substitute for medical advice from your healthcare provider. All treatment decisions should be determined in partnership with a health care practitioner. Hemp CBD products are derived from U.S. industrial hemp (less than 0.3% THC) and European hemp (less than 0.2% THC). While CBD products derived from the hemp plant (Cannabis sativa) are legal on a federal level in the U.S., some states have specific laws, so you'll want to check your state's laws to be sure.

Whether it's due to age or injury, knee pain can put a pretty big damper on the activities that you love. While there are plenty of ways to offer your joints relief, the best CBD creams for knee pain are a great place to start.

These topical formulas are infused with cannabidiol, a non-psychoactive compound derived from the hemp plant. Along with promoting a more even mood and better sleep, the cannabinoid has been studied for its ability to help with pain management.

While research surrounding CBD is still in the early stages, early studies show that topical hemp-derived CBD can offer relief for both short-term and chronic pain1. Better yet, these formulas often pack additional ingredients like menthol and camphor for additional relief where you need it most—including the knees.

Below, find the best CBD creams including full- and broad-spectrum picks developed for recovery, relief, and athletes.

7 Best CBD creams and balms for Knee Pain

Best for beginners: Penguin CBD Cream

:
view on Penguin | $55

Pros

  • Terpene-rich formula with cooling effect
  • Greater discounts when buying a 2-pack or a 4-pack

Cons

  • Only one scent option

Type:

Broad-spectrum

Potency:

250mg

Size:

4oz

Cost per oz of CBD:

$0.06

COAs:

Yes

Subscription Discount:

Yes

Penguin’s CBD Cream uses a blend of soothing shea butter, cocoa butter, and terpene-rich broad-spectrum hemp oil from Oregon farms. It’s a quick-absorbing formula that won’t leave your skin feeling sticky or tacky, and the lower potency makes it a good pick for CBD beginners. Reviewers love the scent of this cream, which uses invigorating peppermint and soothing lavender. And many folks have great things to say about the effects of this cream on their joints, including their knees. 

View COAs here. 

Best cooling: Cornbread Hemp CBD Lotion + Menthol

:
view on Cornbread Hemp | $50

Pros

  • USDA Organic certified hemp
  • Organic cooling ingredients like tea tree & menthol

Cons

  • Menthol may not work for the scent averse

Type:

Full-spectrum

Potency:

500mg

Size:

2oz

Cost per oz of CBD:

$0.04

COAs:

Yes

Subscription Discount:

Yes

Boasting the USDA certified organic certification, this higher-potency pick from Cornbread Hemp packs a real punch. With an impressive 500mg of organic full-spectrum hemp per jar (and additional organic ingredients like organic menthol, peppermint oil, and tea tree oil), it’s a great pick for anyone who likes a cooling sensation on their skin. Many reviewers say this works wonders on their knees, and several people mention liking the way it leaves their skin feeling soft and smooth. 

View COA here. 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Best for easy application: Batch Original CBD Balm

:
view on Batch | From $38

Pros

  • Everything is done in-house
  • Minimal ingredients

Cons

  • Only one potency option

Type:

Full-spectrum

Potency:

1250mg

Size:

2.5oz

Cost per oz of CBD:

$0.02

COAs:

Yes

Subscription Discount:

Yes

Another great stick-pick with a hassle-free twist-up applicator, this Batch CBD Balm is a slightly lower potency than the Lazarus balm below. Each container holds 1,250 mg of non-GMO, Wisconsin-grown full-spectrum hemp CBD. It also includes organic jojoba oil, soothing lavender and tea tree oil, vitamin E, and organic shea butter. This formula has one of the fewest ingredients of the products on our list, which may be a pro for some. 

View COA here.

Best broad-spectrum: Joy Organics CBD Sports Cream

:
view on Joy Organics | $50

Pros

  • Uses several organic ingredients
  • Handy pump bottle

Cons

  • No scented options
  • Only one potency

Type:

Broad-spectrum

Potency:

1000mg

Size:

4oz

Cost per oz of CBD:

$0.01

COAs:

Yes

Subscription Discount:

Yes

Joy Organics' premium blend of broad-spectrum hemp, menthol, and camphor is thoughtfully formulated with athletes and individuals leading active lifestyles in mind. It comes in a handy pump bottle that reviewers say makes dispensing and applying this cream a breeze. Some people say they wish there was a more pleasant scent to accompany the menthol, but others like it. And if your priority is a formula with mostly organic ingredients, you may not mind the mentholated scent. 

View COA here. 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Best high-potency: CBDfx Muscle and Joint Cream (Cooling Formula)

:
view on CBDfx | From $50

Pros

  • Includes menthol, white willow bark, & caffeine
  • Two high potency options

Cons

  • Must spend $75 for free shipping
  • No organic ingredients

Type:

Broad-spectrum

Potency:

1000mg3000mg

Size:

1.7oz

Cost per oz of CBD:

$0.03

COAs:

Yes

Subscription Discount:

No

CBDfx's Muscle and Joint Cream combines the power of broad-spectrum hemp with cooling menthol, white willow bark, and caffeine. With either 1,000 or 3,000mg of CBD per container, it’s a high-potency pick that reviewers love. The consistency of this cream isn’t sticky or greasy and, because it’s a water-based formula, the balm absorbs relatively quickly. Folks sensitive to smells should note that it does smell of menthol upon first use, but the scent fades after a few minutes. 

View COA here.

Best stick: Lazarus Naturals Relief + Recovery CBD Balm Stick

:
view on Lazarus Naturals | From $12

Pros

  • Most hemp comes from Lazarus Naturals’ own farms
  • Formula includes some organic ingredients

Cons

  • No scented options

Type:

Broad-spectrum

Potency:

800mg3600mg

Size:

2.54oz

Cost per oz of CBD:

$0.02

COAs:

Yes

Subscription Discount:

No

Lazarus Natruals’ Relief + Recovery CBD Balm comes in a stick form, making it easy to apply on-the-go. A thoughtfully crafted fusion of full-spectrum hemp CBD and potent functional ingredients like capsaicin and menthol, this stick provides both a warming and cooling sensation without an overpowering scent. The formula includes some organic ingredients, like organic beeswax and sunflower oil, and it’s available in two sizes (the smaller is more of a lip balm size) that will fit easily in your bag.

View COAs here.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Best full-spectrum: Carmen’s Medicinals Full Spectrum CBD Salve

:
view on Carmen's Medicinals | $45

Pros

  • A blend of full-spectrum CBD, terpenes, flavonoids
  • Some organic ingredients

Cons

  • Only one scent & potency

Type:

Full-spectrum

Potency:

1000mg

Size:

1.7oz

Cost per oz of CBD:

$0.03

COAs:

Yes

Subscription Discount:

No

This CBD Salve from Carmen’s Medicinals uses 1,000 mg of full-spectrum hemp CBD and soothing ingredients like lavender, peppermint extract, organic coconut oil, beeswax, and eucalyptus. Along with CBD, this balm has both CBG, CBN for the added benefits of additional minor cannabinoids. Plus, the eucalyptus oil gives this balm a fresh scent and reviewers say that while this is a smaller container, a little goes a long way. 

View COA here.

ProductCostCost per oz of CBDPotencySizeOrganic HempSubscription option
Penguin CBD Cream$55.00$0.06250mg4ozTRUETRUE
Cornbread Hemp CBD Lotion + Menthol$37.49$0.04500mg2ozTRUETRUE
Lazarus Naturals CBD Balm Stick$12.00$0.02800mg 2.54ozTRUEFALSE
Batch Original CBD Balm$49.99$0.021250mg2.5ozTRUETRUE
Carmen’s Medicinals Full Spectrum CBD Salve$44.95$0.031000mg1.7ozTRUEFALSE
CBDfx CBD Cream For Muscle And Joint: Cooling Formula$49.99$0.031000mg1.7ozTRUEFALSE
Joy Organics CBD Sports Cream$49.95$0.011000mg4ozTRUETRUE

How we picked

Testing

All of the brands above are transparent about their third-party testing process and provided COAs (lab results) online. 

Ingredients

We focused on brands that use minimal ingredients and opted for products that GMO-free or organic hemp as much as possible.

Reviews

These CBD products are well-loved by customers—we should know, we read hundreds of reviews. 

The takeaway

While everyone's experience with CBD may vary, these creams offer promising potential to alleviate discomfort. While CBD is widely considered safe for general use, it’s important to remember that you should consult with your doctor before using CBD cream to treat knee pain, especially if you have any pre-existing medical conditions or are taking other medications. 

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.

Meet The Experts

This content is produced in collaboration with an advertising partner and follows mindbodygreen’s editorial guidelines. The content is written by a third party. Statements are not fact-checked by a medical expert.