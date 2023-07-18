First things first, it's important to know how CBD can impact your cat. A 2021 study1 found that a health cat can tolerate up to 30mg of CBD, but more research is still needed to understand the impact of this consumption.

What we do know? Like humans, cats have an endocannabinoid system (ECS2 ). This cellular-level communication network plays a role in homeostasis, which means it impacts everything from mood to immune response. Cat naturally create their own cannabionids (endocannabinoids), but they can also be introduced from external sources, like CBD.

While we're still learning exactly how CBD interacts with the ECS, most research points to evidence that CBD can prevent the natural break down of our body's own cannabinoids. This helps support the optimal running of your ECS, so your body can better regulate itself. This means CBD can support a more even mood, joint comfort, and improved sleep.*

If you're interested in trying CBD treats for your pet, we've curated a selection of some of our favorite options below.