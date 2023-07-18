The 6 Best CBD Cat Treats
Advertorial: This content is produced by a third-party advertiser. Statements are not fact checked by a medical professional.
Disclaimer: Our website includes general information and instruction relating to health and wellness topics. This content is not a substitute for medical advice from your healthcare provider. All treatment decisions should be determined in partnership with a health care practitioner. Hemp CBD products are derived from U.S. industrial hemp (less than 0.3% THC) and European hemp (less than 0.2% THC). While CBD products derived from the hemp plant (Cannabis sativa) are legal on a federal level in the U.S., some states have specific laws, so you'll want to check your state's laws to be sure.
- Best THC-free: Penguin CBD Cat Treats
- Best grain-free: BATCH CBD Pet Treats
- Best crunchy treat: Holistapet CBD Cat Treats
- Best flavor: Verma Farms Salmon CBD Cat Treats
- Best calming: Honest Paws Calm Hemp Soft Chews for Cats
- Best for senior cats: Treatibles for Cats
We're still in the early stages of understanding the benefits of CBD for cats—but many pet owners have positive anecdotes about adding the cannabinoid to their pet's diet. Whether it's supporting a more even mood or promoting comfort, hemp CBD offers an array of benefits, and the best CBD cat treats make it easier than ever to entice your furry companion to consume the cannabinoid.*
How CBD impacts cats
First things first, it's important to know how CBD can impact your cat. A 2021 study1 found that a health cat can tolerate up to 30mg of CBD, but more research is still needed to understand the impact of this consumption.
What we do know? Like humans, cats have an endocannabinoid system (ECS2). This cellular-level communication network plays a role in homeostasis, which means it impacts everything from mood to immune response. Cat naturally create their own cannabionids (endocannabinoids), but they can also be introduced from external sources, like CBD.
While we're still learning exactly how CBD interacts with the ECS, most research points to evidence that CBD can prevent the natural break down of our body's own cannabinoids. This helps support the optimal running of your ECS, so your body can better regulate itself. This means CBD can support a more even mood, joint comfort, and improved sleep.*
If you're interested in trying CBD treats for your pet, we've curated a selection of some of our favorite options below.
The best CBD cat treats of 2023:
Best THC-free: Penguin CBD Cat Treats
Pros
- Gentle formula
- Also includes Valerian root
Cons
- Only one flavor option
Type:Broad-spectrum
Potency:Gentle3.3mg per serving
Servings:60
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.30
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
Penguin’s CBD Cat Treats are made with broad-spectrum hemp sourced from Oregon farms. Unlike full-spectrum hemp, broad-spectrum hemp is filtered down to contain no THC while still retaining the plant's other beneficial compounds like terpenes and flavonoids. Each container comes with 60 treats with a gentle potency of 3.3mg of CBD per treat. Large enough to cut them into smaller bites for an even smaller dose, the treats have a feline-friendly salmon flavor that's sure to delight.
Best grain-free: BATCH CBD Pet Treats
Pros
- Includes glucosamine for joint support*
- Higher potency pick with 25mg of CBD
Cons
- One flavor option
- Larger size may require cutting for cats
Type:Broad-spectrum
Potency:Moderate25mg per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.08
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
In this higher potency pick, each BATCH pet treat is infused with 25mg of THC-free CBD isolate. The grain-free, peanut-butter flavored formula also includes glucosamine, MSM, and chondroitin, which are known for their joint-supporting properties. They are a higher potency pick and a larger treat (they’re designed for dogs), so cat owners may need to cut them into smaller portions with a knife.
Best crunchy treat: Holistapet CBD Cat Treats
Pros
- Non-GM with no gluten or dairy
- Entirely grain-free for lower calorie treat
Cons
- Go out of stock quickly
Type:Broad-spectrum
Potency:Gentle2mg per serving
Servings:75
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.17
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
Also formulated with broad-spectrum hemp sourced from Colorado, these treats offer the benefits of multiple cannabinoids and terpenes without any THC. Unlike most of the other treats on our list, Holistapet’s salmon flavored, grain-free treats are crunchy instead of soft. And, if your feline friend doesn’t love them, you can take advantage of Holistapets’ 30-day money back guarantee. Best of all, the brand offers a quiz to help determine the best dosage for your cat; the company recommends 0.25mg to 0.5mg of CBD per pound of bodyweight.
Best for senior cats: Treatibles for Cats
Pros
- NASC seal of approval
- Multiple auto-delivery options
Cons
- Only one flavor and strength option
Type:Broad-spectrum
Potency:Gentle3mg per serving
Servings:100
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.13
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
Treatibles’ Extra Strength Soft Chewables have, as the name implies, a softer consistency that make them a good pick for senior cats. The formula is a mixture of organic, broad-spectrum hemp CBD and salmon oil, which intorudces the benefits of omega-3 fatty acids. There’s only one flavor and potency option available, but the gentle 3mg CBD potency means you can customize your cat’s dose to their weight and needs.
Best calming: Honest Paws Calm Hemp Soft Chews for Cats
Pros
- NASC certified
- Formula contains calming chamomile & passionflower
Cons
- Only one potency
Type:Broad-spectrum
Potency:Gentle2mg per serving
Servings:60
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.25
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
Honest Paws’ Calm Hemp Soft Chews for Cats are crafted CBD from Colorado hemp farms. In addition to a gentle 2mg dose of broad-spectrum hemp, these chicken-flavored treats also include calming chamomile and passionflower to help promote relaxation in your cat.* Plus, Honest Paws’ formula is certified by the National Animal Supplement Council (NASC).
Best flavor: Verma Farms Salmon CBD Cat Treats
Pros
- Organic hemp
Cons
- Only one flavor option
Type:Broad-spectrum
Potency:Gentle3.3mg per serving
Servings:60
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.30
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
Verma Farms’ salmon-flavored cat treats use broad-spectrum hemp CBD sourced from American farms. They’re a blend of barley flour, oats, honey, and cheddar cheese with either a bacon flavor or salmon oil added for flavor. These treats offer a gentle, 3.3mg dose of CBD per treat. However, they’re not gluten-free, so that’s something to note if your fur-child sticks to a grain-free diet.
Comparing the best CBD cat treats
|Product
|Cost
|Cost per mg of CBD
|Potency
|Servings
|Organic
|Subscription option
|Penguin CBD Cat Treats
|$60.00
|$0.30
|Gentle
|60
|TRUE
|TRUE
|Holistapet CBD Cat Treats
|$24.95
|$0.17
|Gentle
|75
|TRUE
|TRUE
|Honest Paws Calm Hemp Soft Chews for Cats
|$29.99
|$0.25
|Gentle
|60
|TRUE
|TRUE
|BATCH CBD Pet Treats
|$59.99
|$0.08
|Moderate
|30
|TRUE
|TRUE
|Verma Farms Salmon CBD Cat Treats
|$44.99
|$0.30
|Gentle
|60
|TRUE
|TRUE
|Treatibles for Cats
|$38.00
|$0.63
|Gentle
|20
|TRUE
|TRUE
The takeaway
As the demand for CBD cat treats continues to grow, it’s vital to make informed decisions when selecting the right product for your beloved feline. Considering factors such as ingredient quality, third-party lab testing, and a pet-friendly potency will ensure you find a quality option that’s tailored to your cat's needs. And remember: It’s always wise to consult with your fur-baby’s veterinarian before adding a new supplement to their diet.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.