I have always had thin, light brows. The hair color matches my natural color, which is to say a fairly plain brunette. They have a nice arch to them but have never held any fullness. The hairs at the tail are sparse and seem to be getting more so as the years go on. I grew up in the '90s and early aughts, so it was ideal when I didn't have to do a thing while all my friends were begging their parents for tweezers or a waxing appointment. But now? Not so much, as the brow trends of the last several years have favored fullness and thickness.

But it's not just shifting brow aesthetics. Brow shape and fullness are affected by age, lifestyle, diet, and beauty routines. For example, brow hair fibers become weaker with age—just like the hair fibers on the head might thin or change colors. Or overzealous plucking can lead to scar tissue and gaps over time. Even irritating topical ingredients can affect the health of the brows.

It makes sense why so much attention is paid to such a small area of facial real estate: so much can go awry, even when coupled with the best of intentions. That's why we're diving into everything you need to know about brow care and styling.