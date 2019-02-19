When applied to skin and hair, even a few drops of argan oil can work wonders. "It's great for many conditions, especially dry, damaged hair because its trove of fatty acids lock moisture into the hair follicle," says Bindiya Gandhi, M.D., an American Board Family Medicine physician and mbg Collective member.

And let's face it, avoiding split ends and frizz is tough when everything from blow drying and straightening to drying wet hair with a towel can cause damage. Thankfully, argan oil nourishes the entire strand from root to tip.

People also rave about argan oil's ability to increase hair growth, but at this point, no research can definitively back up those claims. It has been proved, however, that a daily scalp massage can stimulate hair follicles and increase hair growth and thickness. And since compounds in argan oil reduce hair loss and breakage, the combo may just be ideal for improving the thickness and texture of hair.

The fatty acids also help decrease any inflammation in the scalp due to dryness and may reduce hair loss associated with scalp irritation and inflammation, explains Gandhi, which is great news for those who suffer from dandruff or scalp burn. Basically, argan oil is an all-in-one solution to your hair woes—it tames frizz, hydrates skin on the scalp, and repairs damage from everyday styling.