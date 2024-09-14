For those who prefer no-fuss analog readers, this one from XLUX is basic but effective. Stick the 7-inch probe into your soil for a quick moisture reading on a scale of zero (dry) to 10 (saturated). It doesn't require any batteries or fuss and is suitable for indoor and outdoor plants. Reviewers note that it is also very accurate for the price.

Many experts agree that sticking with a one-note reader like this is a good move, as fancier meters that measure things like pH, soil nutrients, etc., leave more room for error. Sometimes, simple is best!

Pros: Affordable, easy to use

Cons: Not suitable for larger pots

XLUX Soil Moisture Meter ($12.99)